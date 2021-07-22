anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

Few industries have been hit as hard as the hotel space as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some companies in this industry fared better than others, but nobody escaped the carnage unfazed. One interesting prospect for investors to consider in this space, as a turnaround play, is Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK). In response to the pandemic, the business has resorted to selling off some of its assets. It is also refinanced some of its debt. Management has successfully reduced some of its operating costs and the expectation is that the future will be brighter than the recent past was. There is no doubt that the firm is still struggling because of the lingering effects of the pandemic, but assuming some return to normalcy, shares could have a strong amount of upside.

A necessary transformation

Hard times call for hard measures. And few times, if any, proved to be more difficult for the hotel and resort space than 2020 and early 2021. Take, as an example, Park Hotels & Resorts. Between 2019 and 2020, the company saw its revenue plunge 70% from $2.84 billion to just $852 million. The firm went from generating positive earnings and cash flow to generating net losses and cash outflows. Fortunately, management has been up to the task. They have made steps necessary in order for the company to pull through the current crisis. And while some risk does still exist for the firm, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. But before we get into those specifics, let's discuss how the company has addressed the problems facing it over the past several months.

*Taken from Park Hotels & Resorts

Operationally, Park Hotels & Resorts is a decent-sized hotel and resort operator. As of early June of this year, the business owned 59 hotels and resorts. Of the hotels in its portfolio, 86% were under the Hilton (HLT) name. A further 9% were classified as Marriott (MAR) properties, while 4% were classified as Hyatt (H) ones. The other 1% fell under the IHG brand name. Geographically, Park Hotels & Resorts offers an interesting value proposition. The company focuses largely on upper upscale and luxury full-service properties, as well as premier urban and resort destinations. Examples include the ownership of the Waldorf Astoria Orlando and the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. According to management, a full 24% of the EBITDA generated by the company comes from properties in Hawaii. 17% comes from properties in San Francisco, and 10% comes from those located in Orlando.

*Taken from Park Hotels & Resorts

But high-quality resorts did not save the company from the crisis. Back in May of 2020, as an example, only 22 of its locations were open. By June of this year, that number had risen to 56, with another poised to open on June 10th. Even with hotels opening, however, occupancy rates remain low. However, they are improving. In January of this year, for instance, the company had a hotel occupancy rate of 21.4%. By May it had increased to 40.7%. This continued low occupancy rate has caused the company to take some drastic measures. For instance, it engaged in what it calls a permanent decrease in the level of hotel staffing in a move that it claims will save at $85 million a year in perpetuity. However, it also resorted to selling off certain assets. So far this year, the company has sold off three different properties for a total of $173.1 million, valuing them at 13.5 times EBITDA. This places it well on its way to divesting of assets worth between $300 million and $400 million during its 2021 fiscal year. This should help it to reduce its burn rate which, by April of this year, had decreased to $23 million per month. However, management does expect the burn rate to continue improving, eventually hitting break-even at the corporate level sometime in the third quarter of 2021.

*Taken from Park Hotels & Resorts

Recent pain has been tough

As I already mentioned, financial performance in 2020 was painful. However, the company had not always experienced such volatility. Between 2016 and 2018, revenue remained in a fairly narrow range of between $2.73 billion and $2.79 billion per annum. Then, in 2019, it popped up to $2.84 billion before declining to the $852 million the company generated in 2020. As the chart above illustrates, operating cash flow, FFO (funds from operations), adjusted FFO, and EBITDA all remained within narrow ranges between 2016 and 2019 as well. Then, in 2020, operating cash flow moved to the negative in the amount of $438 million. FFO was negative by $500 million, while on an adjusted basis it was negative by $389 million. EBITDA held up the best, but was still negative by $194 million last year.

So far, 2021 is not looking any better. Revenue in the first quarter came in at $165 million. This compares to $599 million in the first quarter of 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic got bad. Operating cash flow went from negative $13 million to negative $71 million. FFO went from $21 million to negative $115 million, while on an adjusted basis it went from $57 million to negative $113 million. And EBITDA went from $82 million to negative $49 million.

All of this looks awfully painful for the company and shareholders, but the rising occupancy rates are encouraging. So long as that trend continues, the company should be alright. If the company can achieve the high end of its asset sales this year and if it can move toward break-even burn, then it can survive for the foreseeable future. And if financial performance does revert back to what we saw in prior years, then the outcome for investors should be very attractive.

To see how this is, I decided to average out the profitability metrics of the company in the four years ending in 2019 and to compare the pricing to what those averages were. As an example, the price to operating cash flow multiple of the company would come out to 9.3. The price to FFO multiple would be even lower at 9. On an adjusted basis, this multiple would be only 8. And the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company would be 11.4. A case could and should be made that asset sales might permanently affect the profitability of the business. So, I also decided to take the averages and subtract $100 million per year from them. Even in this case, shares look attractive, with the price to operating cash flow multiple of the company at 11.7, the price to FFO multiple at 11.1, the price to adjusted FFO multiple at 9.6, and the EV to EBITDA multiple at 13.1.

To put these figures in perspective, I decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. Because of the extreme volatility in the space, only three of the companies posted positive operating cash flow that was not an obvious outlier, giving us a range for them of between 7 and 10.7. Using the average operating cash flow of the firm, only one company was more expensive than our target, while using the adjusted figure, none of them were. However, doing the same thing with the EV to EBITDA multiple gave me a range of between 7.5 and 19.4. Two of the four companies that were EBITDA positive were cheaper than Park Hotels & Resorts is today.

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, it seems to me as though shares of Park Hotels & Resorts are fundamentally attractive. Assuming the company can survive the lingering pain associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, investors could have attractive upside moving forward. On an operating cash flow basis, the company is rather pricey compared to its peers, but on an absolute basis, it looks appealing. Because of this, I would make the case that Park Hotels & Resorts is definitely a company that investors want on their prospect list.