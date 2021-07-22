Viktoria Korobova/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Alico (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:ALCO) is one of the largest citrus producers in the US, trades at a 22% discount to its land assets (at least), operates a profitable business that trades at 11x PE, and yields 5.5%.

Management has been selling off non-core ranch assets and recycling the proceeds into citrus groves, paying down debt, buying back stock, and increasing dividends, all while lowering its expenses and expanding citrus operations.

Background

Alico is one of the largest citrus producers in the United States, owns ~100,000 acres of land in eight Florida counties and holds mineral rights on ~90,000 acres. It classifies operations into two divisions:

Alico Citrus: citrus producer which accounts for ~49,000 acres

Land Management / Other Operations: includes leasing of land for recreational hunting, farming, mining, conservation of pasture land, and miscellaneous operations (~35,000 acres)

Revenues from Alico Citrus were ~97% of total revenues for the past 3 years and ~87% of that revenue came from Tropicana. Its focus is citrus for the Not-From-Concentrate (NFC) juice industry.

Alico is currently undergoing its Alico 2.0 Modernization Plan, where it continues to evaluate / sell off non-strategic assets, shut down non-profitable operations, reduce expenses, return cash to shareholders (via buybacks, debt repayment, and dividends), and expand citrus operations.

NAV Valuation

Alico estimates that its land is worth between $515m - $648m. Luckily for us, we have recent historical transactions we can use to make our own estimate.

In early June 2021, the company sold ~11,700 acres to a third-party for ~$12.2m (~$1,042 / acre).

In early June 2021, the company sold 763 acres to two independent third parties for ~$3.5m ($4,587 / acre).

On April 15, 2021, the company sold 5,804 acres to the State of Florida for $14.6m (~$2,515 / acre).

On December 18, 2020, the company sold ~600 acres of the East Ranch for ~$2.63m ($4,383 / acre).

On September 11, 2020, the company sold ~10,700 acres on the western part of Alico Ranch to the State of Florida for $28.5m ($2,663 / acre).

Based on the transactions, it seems that the Ranch land is valued between $1,000 - $5,000 per acre, so we'll just take the midpoint of $3,000 as the average.

For the Citrus land, we will just use the lower end of the given range of $8,000 / acre.

Land Assets = 35,000 * 3,000 + 49,000 * 8,000 = $497,000,000

Current Assets = $50,000,000 (most recent 10-Q)

Total Liabilities = $200,000,000

NAV = 497,000,000 + 50,000,000 - 200,000,000 = $347,000,000

With 7,492,524 shares outstanding, we get ~$46 / share.

At a current price of $36, that's ~78% of intrinsic value.

Earnings Valuation

On an earnings basis, Alico is cheap. It generated $23.6m, $37.8m, and $13m of net income in 2020, 2019, and 2018. Based on last year's earnings, it is currently trading at ~11x PE.

Catalysts

Continued Sale of Land : proceeds from land sales can be used to buy back stock, buy more citrus groves, or pay down debt; management has been executing beautifully

Continued Deleveraging of Balance Sheet: long-term debt has been reduced by 40% since 2015

Increasing Dividend: dividend has increased from $0.24 in 2019 to $2.00 currently. It has paid dividends since 1974 (with a single exception).

Buybacks / Tenders: over the last 7 years, Alico has bought back ~$28m worth of stock

Continued Reducing Costs / G&A: expenses have decreased ~19% under Alico 2.0 and positions the company to be one of the low-cost producers in the industry

Previously Planted Trees Coming Online: citrus trees bear fruit ~4 years after planting and begin to peak after~7-8 years. Alico has planted over ~300-400k trees per year between 2018-2020 and expects to benefit from the plantings in 2022

Increased Demand for Not-From-Concentrate (NFC) Orange Juice: market prices per pound solid have increased in 2021, driven by increase in NFC orange juice consumption

Increased Investor Awareness: management has been participating at substantially more investor conferences recently; Sidoti Small Cap Investor Conference, 21st Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference, 16th Annual BMO Farm to Market Conference, 33rd Annual ROTH Conference, 23rd Annual ICR Conference, Roth Virtual Deer Valley, Citi Virtual Growth Conference Consumer Event

Risks

Large Seller : Remy Trafelet, Alico's ex-CEO owns 751,068 shares (~10%) and has been selling recently. It might be an overhang if he continues to sell.

Tropicana Risk : ~87% of revenues come from Tropicana, but I don't consider that a significant risk. Alico recently entered a new agreement in May 2020 to supply Tropicana until July 31, 2024 and the agreement will probably be renewed.

Disease / Climate: Florida has a good amount of hurricanes which can devastate citrus growers / crops. Take Hurricane Irma in 2018, which caused $760m in damages (worst year for FL oranges since 1945).

Takeaway

Alico is an overlooked company (one analyst coverage) that trades at a deep discount to its land assets. On top of that, it operates a profitable business, trades at a cheap valuation of 11x PE, and yields 5.5%. Management has been pulling all the right levers by selling off its non-core ranch assets and recycling the proceeds to buy citrus groves, pay down debt, buy back stock, and increase dividends. It has also been lowering its expenses to become an even lower-cost producer of citrus.

Taken altogether, with many catalysts on the horizon and tailwinds in Alico's favor, I'm happy to buy this growing dollar bill at 78 cents.