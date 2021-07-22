Trevor Meunier/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Optical networking equipment vendor Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) has had a rough go of it over the last year, due in no small part to a slowdown in spending across its customer base (and large service providers like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) in particular). This sort of cyclicality has long been a part of the model, but always manages to surprise and disappoint the Street when it reappears. Fortunately, Ciena is on the tail end of the slowdown, and looks poised to deliver improving revenue growth and margins over the next couple of years.

Up around 25% since my last update for Seeking Alpha, Ciena has lagged the NASDAQ, as well as other comps like Infinera (INFN) and Cisco (CSCO), and suppliers like NeoPhotonics (NPTN). I expect revenue to reaccelerate by close to 10% next fiscal year, though, and rise again at a mid-to-high single-digit rate the year after, with around 150bp of operating margin improvement. Longer term, I think Ciena can generate mid-single-digit revenue growth that can support a double-digit annualized return from here.

Spending Looks Set To Reaccelerate

Although there are still some share growth opportunities for Ciena that I’ll discuss in a bit, Ciena’s fortunes are still largely tied to the spending plans of its largest customers, including major U.S. service providers like AT&T and Verizon.

While there has been a period of “digestion” after prior equipment builds (as well as other spending priorities), network spending should re-accelerate next year. AT&T has raised its ’22 capex plan by 10% and both AT&T and Verizon are likely to be investing in capacity for at least a couple of years. AT&T has also made it clear that they want to expand their fiber offerings, including offering a wider range of speed tiers to maximize ARPU. Outside the U.S., Ciena should also be set to benefit from an upgrade/investment cycle in India that has been pushed out by the COVID pandemic, and Ciena scored an 800G win with Bharti Airtel.

Data center spending, particularly by hyperscale customers, should likewise continue to grow in 2022 and beyond, with increasing spending on higher-end components. I do expect some competitive pressures from a move toward pluggables (400G-ZR) led by Marvell’s (MRVL) Inphi, but Ciena is launching its own platform (WaveLogic 5 Nano) and I believe the impact to Ciena’s webscale business from this shift will be tolerable.

One customer area where I’m not so bullish now is cable MSOs. Looking at the recent reports and presentations from this sector, it doesn’t sound like network spending is going to be accelerating to an extent that’s going to help Ciena all that much, though I suppose competitive wins are still a possibility.

In addition to reacceleration from major U.S. service providers and ongoing growth in data center capex, I believe competitive share takeaway in Europe remains a potential driver for Ciena in 2022 and beyond. With several countries blacklisting Huawei and other countries encouraging service providers to transition away from Huawei, there’s a meaningful amount of potential business up for grabs. Ciena has historically had relatively weak share in Europe (around 10%) and Nokia (NOK) is going to be fighting hard for this business, but Ciena has its strongest-ever product lineup and at least a fighting chance of winning some of this business.

Some Evidence Of Reacceleration Already In Hand

Ciena’s fiscal second quarter was not all that impressive, with revenue down 7% year-over-year. On a more positive note, that was a bit better than expected, and there was a 10% quarter-over-quarter acceleration in the business.

Better still, management indicated that orders were “substantially” above revenue. Looking at the subsequent 10-Q, the company disclosed that its Remaining Performance Obligations (or RPOs) had risen 30% year over year and 27% quarter over quarter to $1.4B (to be recognized over 12 months), up from recent quarters around $1.1B.

Management has also been more bullish on margins. The fiscal second quarter saw a nearly three-point beat on the gross margin line and a greater than three-point beat on the operating margin line, and it sounds as though some of this uplift will be sustainable. While new business wins are often margin dilutive (selling lower-margin “boxes” ahead of higher-margin follow-up orders), the software business has continued to grow nicely (Blue Planet revenue up 59% in FQ2, and overall software up 34%) and management expects a richer sustained mix of higher-margin software and line cards.

It would seem that the pandemic may have finally unlocked some real interest in Ciena’s software offerings. With the pandemic underscoring some of the advantages of more automated systems, Blue Planet not only performed well in the quarter, but management noted increasing interest from customers in the company’s software-driven automation capabilities.

The Outlook

At a simple level, Ciena remains a way to play ongoing growth in network traffic and the need for service providers, data center operators, and other players to build out the capacity to handle the data traffic demand growth they’re seeing. Service providers have long been the core customer base for Ciena, but management has done a good job of building its webscale business, and I do expect further acceleration in the coming quarters on the back of the strong WaveLogic 5e product platform.

As I said above, I believe revenue growth in FY’22 could reach the double-digits, and I do expect at least a couple of years of above-trend growth. If the substitution opportunity in Europe (securing business with former Huawei customers) really blossoms, there could definitely be some upside there; at this point I’m modeling very modest share growth from that driver.

My modelling assumptions lead to a long-term annualized revenue growth rate of 5%, and I expect FCF margins to improve from the low double-digits toward the mid-teens as the company continues to grow its enterprise/data center and software businesses. With that, I expect long-term FCF growth on the boundary of mid- and high-single-digits (in the 7%’s).

I value Ciena with both a discounted cash flow model and a margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA approach, and both indicate that the shares are undervalued below the low $60’s.

The Bottom Line

Ciena has always been a cyclical business, and I don’t expect that to change. Moreover, it’s not really a growth company/growth stock anymore – there are growth opportunities, but this isn’t a company that’s going to generate 20%-plus revenue growth on a multiyear basis. That puts this company and stock in something of a “grey area” with tech investors, as more cyclical stories can get left behind in favor of riskier but flashier growth stories.

In any case, I still like Ciena and I think this stock should outperform as the reacceleration of the business shifts from potential to reality in the coming quarters. Valuation is more than reasonable today, and I believe this is a name worth considering.