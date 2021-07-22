Jae Young Ju/iStock via Getty Images

The year 2021 has been a forgettable one thus far for Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM). Many stocks have done very well in 2021, but ALGM is in the minority by being down YTD. However, the stock is still way up since the IPO in October of last year. While some may see the recent price action as an opportunity to get in on ALGM at a lower price, others may want to think twice about doing so. Why will be covered next.

ALGM has a hangover from the IPO

There are a number of reasons why ALGM has struggled in 2021 after a good start to the year. For starters, ALGM is coming off a big rally. The stock got overbought and it needed to let go of some steam. In addition, ALGM benefited from being at the right place at the right time. A shortage of automotive chips broke out in late 2020 and that helped the stock with ALGM a supplier of related chips.

However, the shortage is not expected to last indefinitely. Speculators are anticipating an end to the shortage, which means it may be time for them to get out. ALGM has lost 4% YTD, but it has still gained 85% since the IPO was priced at $14 a share. The stock did gain as much as 28% in the first weeks of 2021, but it’s been downhill ever since. The chart below shows how ALGM has given up its gains in 2021.

It also didn’t help matters that valuations were getting up there. While the recent slide has lowered multiples, ALGM is still not exactly what you would call cheap. The table below show the multiples for ALGM. ALGM may have a lot of potential as the automotive market transitions towards electrical vehicles or EVs, but you will have to pay a hefty price to get in on that potential.

ALGM Market cap $4.88B Enterprise value $4.66B Revenue ("ttm") $591.21M EBITDA $137.22M Trailing P/E 257.60 Forward P/E 31.04 PEG ratio 3.08 P/S 8.26 P/B 8.34 EV/revenue 7.88 EV/EBITDA 33.96

Earnings have not provided the fuel to keep going

The euphoria from the IPO was never going to last indefinitely. At some point, the fuel for the rally was going to have to come from somewhere else. For instance, strong earnings is one way to keep a stock going. Post earnings that blow away expectations and that could be enough to give the rally the legs needed to keep going.

But none of the earnings reports have been able to give the stock a lift in 2021. In fact, the stock started to weaken after the first quarterly report of the year was released in early February. The stock has not been the same since. The stock has yet to get back to heights it reached prior to the release of report, which could be a sign that the market was not satisfied with what it got.

The latest report has not been able to shake things up. ALGM actually missed estimates for GAAP earnings. Q4 FY2021 revenue increased by 0.3% YoY to $175.1M. On the other hand, it’s worth pointing out that the numbers are better than they appear at first. Remember that Q4 FY2020 includes the contributions from businesses that have since been divested.

If only core end markets are accounted for, then Q4 revenue grew by 22.3% YoY. Similarly, earnings were better than they look upon closer inspection. The weighted average of shares outstanding stood at 10M in Q4 FY2020, but they jumped to 190.86M in Q4 FY2021. On a non-GAAP basis, net income increased by 42.8% YoY to $28.4M.

GAAP operating income was held back by an impairment change of $7.1M, partially offset by a $2.5M benefit due to a change in the fair value of contingent consideration. GAAP net income fell by 34.8% YoY to $8.7M due primarily to an increase in income tax expense from $4.5M in Q4 FY2020 to $8.4M in Q4 FY2021. The table below shows the numbers for Q4 FY2021.

(GAAP) Q4 FY2021 Q3 FY2021 Q4 FY2020 QoQ YoY Net sales $175.108M $164.449M $174.604M 6.48% 0.29% Gross margin 49.7% 45.3% 41.1% 440bps 860bps Operating margin 11.1% (14.7%) 10.8% - 30bps Operating income (loss) $19.448M ($24.224M) $18.905M - 2.87% Net income (loss) $8.689M ($5.060M) $13.329M - (34.81%) EPS $0.05 ($0.04) $1.33 - (96.24%) (Non-GAAP) Net sales $175.108M $164.449M $174.604M 6.48% 0.29% Gross margin 50.9% 49.6% 41.1% 130bps 980bps Operating margin 19.7% 16.8% 14.7% 290bps 500bps Operating income (loss) $34.438M $27.707M $25.686M 24.29% 34.07% Net income (loss) $28.440M $22.980M $19.922M 23.76% 42.76% EPS $0.15 $0.13 $1.99 15.38% (92.46%)

If the Q4 numbers are available, then so too are the numbers for the whole of FY2021. FY2021 revenue declined by 9.1% YoY to $591.2M, but it increased by 9% YoY if only core end markets are included and divested businesses are excluded. Non-GAAP net income was $81.9M or $0.46 per share after the weighted average of shares outstanding jumped to 176.4M from 10M.

The reason why the GAAP numbers showed negative growth and the non-GAAP numbers did not was because the latter excludes a number of expenses and the former does not. For instance, the GAAP numbers includes stock compensation expense totaling $49.9M, up from $1.4M the year before. There were a number of other expenses related to divested businesses and the IPO. The table below shows the numbers for FY2021.

(GAAP) FY2021 FY2020 YoY Net sales $591.207M $650.089M (9.06%) Gross margin 47.2% 40.2% 700bps Operating margin 2.1% 8.1% (600bps) Operating income (loss) $12.158M $52.828M (76.99%) Net income (loss) $18.101M $37.105M (51.22%) EPS $0.10 $3.70 (97.30%) (Non-GAAP) Net sales $591.207M $650.089M (9.06%) Gross margin 50.0% 40.2% 980bps Operating margin 16.4% 10.4% 600bps Operating income (loss) $96.683M $67.594M 43.03% Net income (loss) $81.850M $54.471M 50.26% EPS $0.46 $5.45 (91.56%)

Automotive grew by 0.8% YoY and it accounted for 67% of revenue in FY2021. ALGM actually outperformed since global car production declined by 8% in FY2021. ALGM credits its ability to grow in a shrinking market to higher content per vehicle. However, there are concerns that other factors may have played a role.

For instance, it’s possible that future orders may have been pulled forward. Many car manufacturers are experiencing supply chain problems. Some of them have difficulty securing enough automotive chips. To guard against this, manufacturers may have placed extra orders at an earlier date to make sure they have what they need to continue production, making demand look stronger than it otherwise would be.

ALGM itself does not believe inventory building is a major factor. On the other hand, ALGM has limited visibility as to what customers are doing. From the Q4 earnings call:

“What we can also say is that as we ship to our customers, we have visibility, some visibility or limited visibility into their usage of the products. And to our knowledge, products are going right to the factory floors and that we do not see -- we are not aware of inventory builds occurring within our customer base.”

Guidance calls for Q1 FY2022 revenue of $176-179M. The forecast sees non-GAAP gross margin of 51% and EPS of $0.15-0.17. Those numbers are better than the ones preceding it, but only slightly so. Add the high multiples ALGM trades at and it becomes clear as to why the latest quarterly report received a muted response from the market.

Insiders are selling ALGM stock

Another factor affecting the price action is insider selling. As mentioned in a previous article, top executives at ALGM have been selling the stock. The selling has continued since the last article was written. The table below lists some of the recent transactions that have taken place.

Executive name Title Source Ravi Vig President & CEO https://investors.allegromicro.com/sec-filings/sec-filing/4/0001828824-21-000008 Paul Walsh SVP, CFO & Treasurer https://investors.allegromicro.com/sec-filings/sec-filing/4/0001362672-21-000006 Max Glover SVP of Worldwide Sales https://investors.allegromicro.com/sec-filings/sec-filing/4/0001828856-21-000003

Insider buying and selling always gets noticed. Insiders like the CEO have access to company information that is not available to outsiders. When they buy, it’s considered a strong endorsement of the stock. But the opposite also applies. While it’s true there are many reasons why executives decide to sell, the very act of selling large numbers of shares puts downward pressure on the stock. Not to mention that it gets people to question whether there’s something else going on at ALGM.

Investor takeaways

Long ALGM has some things in its favor. Revenue and earnings were better than they appear to be. ALGM is also in a good position as the automotive industry moves towards EVs. Increased semiconductor content opens the door for a supplier like ALGM. It’s possible that ALGM may turn out to be a winner in the long run from all these changes taking place.

However, there’s no denying that ALGM has not done well in 2021. The stock is down for the year. There are a number of issues out there, all of whom weaken the bull case for ALGM. ALGM has grown at a double digit clip, but real demand may be weaker than it appears to be due to double ordering by customers.

ALGM is not a cheap stock. ALGM needs to keep growing at a double digit pace to sustain those valuations. If growth falls off due to, for instance, double ordering, then high multiples are not something you want in a stock. ALGM’s forward P/E of 31 assumes that growth is not derailed for whatever reason. If there’s no or much less growth and P/E stays in the vicinity of 258, ALGM becomes much less appetizing for buyers.

The selling of large numbers of shares by top executives is not helping the price action, regardless of the reason why the shares are being sold. Not only does selling large numbers of shares put downward pressure on prices, but it gives rise to all sorts of speculation as to why insiders are selling the stock. It leads to concern there may be something wrong with ALGM. Nobody wants to buy something that may not be what people expect it to be.

I am neutral on ALGM. ALGM may be a better buy in the future, but now may not be the best of times. The fact that the stock has underperformed in 2021 says it all. There are too many unanswered questions hanging over the stock. Whether it’s single digit growth in combination with high multiples, questions surrounding the state of real demand or insider selling, there’s a lot that’s pushing down on the stock and not a whole lot to counter it. Staying on the sidelines is best while this is the case.