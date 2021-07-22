elchinjavadov/iStock via Getty Images

When we last covered GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) we had a slight bullish bias. This was based on strong GDP in 2021 that we felt would come in ahead of expectations and counteract that mountain of debt. Specifically we said,

We have a mild bullish slant here because we think GDP will rush higher in 2021. But this is not for the faint of heart. We regularly rate the risk levels of cash secured puts and covered calls that we sell in our service, and this essentially maxed out our risk meter on every option. If you are playing this, you have to get the 2021 GDP outlook correct. Anything other than a blistering 5% plus pace and this company could be in trouble.

Source: What Is Your 2021 GDP Estimate?

Since then the stock is up almost 70% and that is after the big pullback recently. With more than 6 months of 2021 GDP in the bag, we took a look to see where this cyclical company stood.

Q1-2021

GrafTech showed a strong improvement in production and sales in Q1-2021 vs the previous year. Quarter over quarter things remained relatively flat for both those metrics.

Source: GrafTech Q1-2021 Presentation

This translated into earnings of $0.37 per share and free cash flow of $108 million.

Source: GrafTech Q1-2021 Presentation

While the numbers appear fine on their own, investors must note the sharp drop-off over time. Earnings have moved from a quarterly run-rate of 80 cents to 37 cents and revenues have faltered from $560 million to $304 million.

Putting this in context of a baseline of June 2018, we can see that the EPS has fallen by about half, magnifying the impact of the revenue drop.

Data by YCharts

Now pricing still remains under extreme pressure. GrafTech's long term arrangement aka LTA, pricing contracts came in at $9,500 a ton but the non-LTA came in at $4,200.

Quinn Coburn Sure. Thanks, Dave. Sure, Arun, just to reiterate, the LTA price we realized in the first quarter was $9,500 and the non-LTA price we realized in the first quarter was $4,200, and 26,000 tons were sold under LTA and 11,000 tons were sold under non-LTA. And then if you do the averages of that, then that's approximately $7,900 per metric ton as a weighted average price of those two of the LTA and the non-LTA.

Source: GrafTech Q1-2021 Transcript

While spot prices are beginning to stabilize, the value of owning EAF from a long term perspective comes from trying to figure out where this price lands. As it stood in Q1-2021, this would be exceptionally damaging to the company. A good way to look at this is to reduce the net sales number to what it would be under complete non-LTA pricing.

Source: GrafTech Q1-2021 10-Q

You can get to this by dividing $304.4 million by $7,900 and then multiplying it by the spot price of $4,200. Revenues would drop by a further $140 million on a quarterly basis. That actually exceeds the pre-tax income. We would note here that assuming all LTAs are honored, we would still have a big move to spot pricing within 18 months as 2023 kicks in.

Source: GrafTech Q2-2021 Presentation

GrafTech is well aware of this and completely brushed aside prospects for a buyback.

Arun Viswanathan Great. Thanks for that. And then maybe you can also just reiterate your priorities on cash used from here. Obviously you've done some deleveraging. Is there any interest or potential for reinstating a larger dividend? Or would you opt for buybacks as you go through the year? Thanks. Quinn Coburn Yes. Thanks, Arun. Yes. As we noted on our last conference call and also in our remarks today, we will continue to focus and prioritize the majority of our cash flow this year or debt reduction, as I've mentioned before. Absolutely, we monitor our capital allocation strategy very closely. We discuss with management every quarter. We discuss with the Board of Directors every quarter. And we'll continue to monitor that for the future in terms of shifting that a little bit more towards returning capital to shareholders. But for this year, we've indicated that majority of our cash flow will be to reduce debt.

Source: GrafTech Q1-2021 Transcript

Verdict

Throughout 2020 we saw non-LTA prices drop steadily. The $4,200 non-LTA price per ton in Q1-2021 is another steep drop from the Q4-2020 level

In the fourth quarter, our average price from LTA sales of graphite electrodes was approximately $9,600 per metric ton, and our average price from non-LTA sales was approximately $4,900 per metric ton.

Source: GrafTech Q4-2020 Transcript

Graphite electrode pricing is a black box and very hard to get a read on unlike other commodities like scrap steel or Iron ore. But the trends in pricing have been improving. We have likely seen a bottom here in pricing, at least from a shorter term standpoint. GrafTech should also be able to reduce net debt down over the next 7 quarters (Q2-2021 to be reported to Q4-2022) by at least $500 million.

Source: GrafTech Q1-2021 10-Q

This would get it in a far more comfortable position as it moves into the 2023 time frame (net debt under $600 million) with lower LTA pricing volume. Longer term gross margins remain the key to finding out what you would want to pay for this company. Clearly Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is not remotely bullish here as evidenced by yet another secondary offering. BAM is unloading shares at a rather low multiple and they seem to be rather share price insensitive.

Data by YCharts

BAM is probably using a $6,000 number as a long term price per ton for the product. At that price, assuming costs remain static, EAF should be able to generate about $140 million of annual after-tax income and free cash flow. That would translate into a P/E of about 20 on the current market capitalization.

Data by YCharts

Keep in mind that versus the idea that the stock was "incredibly cheap" when viewed at peak pricing of over $10,000 a ton in 2019. We remain neutral here as we don't see any existential risks but the valuation is not very appealing either.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.