Moyo Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Even though Aspen University (NASDAQ:ASPU) has left investors waiting for a long time, the company's future is brighter than ever:

Source: Author

Even though it's certainly taken a lot of patience to hold ASPU, Aspen University is still a great long-term hold. The thesis remains intact.

What Does Aspen Do?

Aspen University is a for-profit university that helps healthcare students get their nursing degrees. The company's value proposition is that they:

Fill an unmet need for increasing demand of healthcare education Offer affordable tuition and monthly tuition payment plans

The company is positioned to help college students get their degrees affordably. The company's monthly tuition payment plan is a great initiative to make college more affordable for more people.

But Aspen is more than just a feel-good story. This stock offers long-term value for keen shareholders because of its rapid campus expansion.

Why Aspen's Misunderstood

On the surface, Aspen seems like a pretty worthless business. The company has burned through free cash flow for years and has finally achieved positive operating cash flows - which is hardly an achievement.

And to top it off, Aspen is trading around the same place it was in 2019:

Smart investors pointed out the great opportunity that Aspen presented back when it traded in the single digits in 2019. The stock moved from a low of about $4 per share to a high of about $14 - before suddenly dropping 60% to about $5 per share.

You can imagine how agonizing it must have been for investors over the past 2-3 years. But Aspen offers investors upside.

The Thesis Is Coming True

Even though it's been a long wait for investors, the original thesis remains intact. Aspen should be able to grow revenues at a high rate, and eventually create strong profitability, which makes the stock look undervalued today.

Additionally, since this is a high-growth company, the company's value becomes more clear with time. In 2019, Aspen had 2 campuses, no profitability, and just $34M in revenue.

Today, the business is much stronger - Aspen has 4 campuses, it has finally reported positive operating cash flows, and the company's revenue has doubled from $34M to $68M.

Successful Campus Case Study

How do we figure out what Aspen is worth? I think the best place to start is by figuring out how much money Aspen can make from its individual campuses.

Aspen University is in its expansion phase. The company is looking to grow revenues by expanding from the 4 campuses they have today to 12 campuses over the next 5 years.

Since Aspen is still in the expansion phase, they've had to pour lots of money into capital expenditures to open new schools. Additionally, their operating margins have taken a hit, because there are lots of costs associated with opening new campuses. ASPU is unprofitable right now because of its costly expansion.

So what will Aspen look like after expansion?

Aspen has 2 established campuses, Aspen University and USU, that both make operating income. Each campus's main costs are Instructional Costs, Marketing and Promotional Costs, and General and Administration Costs:

Source: Author

Source: Author

This gives us an idea of what costs will eventually look like for established campuses.

It's important to note that G&A costs go down over time as more students enter a campus. You can see that with USU, costs dramatically decreased over just a few years as the company increased its number of students.

Based on past data from the company's last 3 annual reports, it seems like campuses at Aspen University should eventually see Instructional Costs, Marketing and Promotional Costs, and General and Admin. Costs of around 25%, 20%, and 35% of sales, respectively. That means the company should see operating margins of at least 20%.

Eventually, Aspen University as a whole should see operating margins over 20%, when the company has a few campuses with strong profitability:

Source: Author

This is huge because Aspen University can eventually have strong profitability.

Also, this is a conservative estimate. Gross margins could rise to 60% and G&A could easily fall to 30% - meaning Aspen University might have operating margins closer to 30%. We'd get extra upside if Aspen could maintain 30% operating margins.

Valuation

I used a discounted cash flow model to value Aspen University. This model projects how much money the company will make in the future, and figures out a fair price that we could buy the stock for today.

All DCF models are subjective because they're based on future projections. With this model - it's even more subjective because the future is more uncertain for ASPU.

I projected that over time, Aspen will continue growing at a very fast rate and eventually create quite a bit of free cash flows:

Source: Author

Here are some of the assumptions I made:

Revenue Growth - I based my revenue forecasts on analyst estimates. My growth estimates are lower than what the analysts project. Operating Margin - I assumed that over time, operating margins will climb to about 20%. Income Tax - I figured taxes would eventually reach about 3% of revenue. I figured taxes would be about 25% of net income and I estimate that the net income margin will be about 10%. Capital Expenditures - I assumed spending would remain high because the company is looking to open 8 new campuses over the next 5 years. Over time, CapEx will be a smaller portion of revenue if the company stops expanding at such a rapid rate. Discount Rate - I used a 10% discount rate because Aspen has an uncertain future.

This helps to give us a rough idea of what Aspen's worth today.

My model estimates ASPU has a fair value of about $14 per share today. That means that today the stock can double to reach its fair value:

Source: Author

Based on conservative estimates, Aspen University is undervalued as a long-term growth play. This is a great opportunity for value investors or growth investors since ASPU falls into both camps.

Recap

Aspen looks to be a great long-term investment because its strong revenue growth and low valuation make it cheap today. The stock has over 100% upside right now, which is driven by the business's strong revenue growth and future profitability.

I bought shares of ASPU a few months ago, and ASPU remains one of my top positions.

Thank you very much for reading, and I hope you have a great rest of your day.