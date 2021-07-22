atosan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Heineken N.V. (OTCQX:HEINY) is among the world's largest and strongest consumer staple businesses which was also one of the worst hit by the pandemic closures.

I first covered my investment thesis for the company back in April of last year when I wrote 'Heineken - A Business You Can Retire With'. The premise for taking a long position in the company is relatively straightforward, but it also requires lots of patience, discipline and a fairly long-term investment horizon.

To begin with, Heineken has two major competitive advantages that put a very wide moat around its business. Firstly, its iconic brands create an almost impossible to replicate competitive advantage in a very stable industry where brand loyalty plays a major role in purchasing decisions. Secondly, the company's large size and global reach also play a crucial role in sustaining above average return on capital.

Such businesses rarely trade at a discount and are characterized with a steady accumulation of wealth over time. The pandemic, however, created a rare opportunity to buy this business at much lower multiples due to the temporary headwinds from on-trade channels.

Performance as expected

Since April of last year, Heineken's U.S. listed ADR performed in line with its peers, even though the 33.5% share price appreciation came lower than those of AB InBev (BUD) and Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY).

The shares of the two European brewers, however, are less riskier both on a total return and market exposure basis.

* during the past twelve months, prior to 19th of July 2021

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Yahoo! Finance

Both Carlsberg and Heineken also trade at significantly higher premium to book value, due to their higher Return on Invested Capital.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual reports & Seeking Alpha

Contrary to Carlsberg, however, Heineken is still feeling the pain of pandemic closures due to its high exposure to on-trade channels in Europe and especially in the United Kingdom, where it operates significant pubs business. This could easily lead to the conclusion that post-pandemic recovery is now fully priced in Heineken's valuation and hence the opportunity is gone. A closer look on a regional basis, however, reveals that once the pandemic subsides Heineken's topline and operating profitability could improve considerably and thus justifying a higher share price.

The impact of the pandemic

Even though Heineken is the second-largest global brewer, the company is still heavily exposed to the large European market, which accounted for 43% of revenues in 2019 (note that Eastern Europe markets are accounted for within the AMEE segment).

Source: Heineken Investor Presentation

The strong foothold in Europe is an important competitive for the company during normal times, but following the pandemic, it became the only region to witness a massive drop in operating profitability.

Source: Heineken Investor Presentation

Notably, on-trade channels were severely hit during 2020 as lockdowns across Europe were reinstated during the final months of the year.

After a solid third quarter, the re-emergence of the pandemic in October resulted in new local and national lockdowns and widespread restrictions. This primarily affected, but was not limited to, on-trade operations. The negative impact from the on-trade closures was accentuated as in certain markets we own beverage wholesalers and pubs. Source: Heineken Annual Report 2020

Contrary to Heineken, Carlsberg's operations were not as severely hit which contributed to the share price dynamic between the two companies we saw above.

Source: Carlsberg Investor Presentation

As European volumes and margins continue to suffer, during the first quarter of 2021 an interesting dynamic emerged in some markets across Africa and Asia Pacific. In stark contrast to Europe, volumes in these two regions improved significantly during the first quarter of 2021.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Heineken press releases

More importantly, however, Heineken is also capitalizing on significant premiumization in these markets in addition to its re-emerging volume growth.

China is arguably the most important market within these regions with the highest expected volume growth.

Source: AB InBev Investor Presentation 2019

I recently covered in detail how Heineken's partnership with the largest brewery in the country - China Resources creates a significant opportunity for the Heineken brand. From the most recent investor presentation of CR Beer, it appears that demand of premium brands was behind the company's profit increase during 2020 which is where Heineken brand is positioned.

Source: CR Beer Investor Presentation

In Q1 of 2021 strong double-digit growth of the Heineken brand was sustained.

In China, Heineken® grew by strong double-digits, driven by Heineken® Silver, and the roll-out throughout China Resources Beer’s market-leading route-to-market. Source: Heineken Q1 2021 Trading Update

Premiumization also continues in large Asian markets, such as Vietnam and Singapore, where the Heineken brand is strongly positioned.

In Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe (AMEE) region Heineken is also making strong progress towards premiumization in two of the largest markets - Nigeria and South Africa.

In Nigeria, Heineken's premium portfolio grew double digits during 2020 and by more than 40% during the first quarter of 2021 with Heineken and Tiger brands at the helm.

Source: Heineken Investor Presentation

In addition to Africa and Asia, Heineken is also capitalizing on its highly-priced premium brands in Mexico and Brazil as well where premiumization provides a tailwind for margins, in spite of the slightly growing and declining volume respectively.

Source: Heineken Q1 2021 Press Release

While overall volume in Brazil continued falling during the first quarter of 2021 due to capacity constraints, the Heineken brand grew by nearly 20% together with other premium brands. Still, the overall performance in Brazil was still quite disappointing when compared to that of Heineken's major competitor in the country - AB InBev.

Our business in Brazil delivered a strong start of the year; our Beer business again outperformed the industry according to our estimates, growing volumes by nearly 16% in above pre-pandemic levels. Source: AB InBev Q1 2021 Earnings Transcript

Performance in Brazil, however, is likely to stabilize as both expansion of Ponta Grossa is completed and distribution deal with Coca-Cola Femsa (KOF) is implemented during this calendar year.

Overall, Heineken is extremely well-positioned to improve its margins across its most important markets, while also capturing significant market share in China through its partnership with CR Beer.

Looking past the pandemic

The lockdowns and loss of many on-trade channels had a devastating impact on Heineken's financial performance during 2020. Free cash flow fell by nearly a third, even as some economies partially reopened in the second half of the year.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual reports

The cash flow impact was even more severe, if we do not take into account the discretionary decision of Heineken's management to reduce the amount of Capital Expenditure and the tailwind provided by the reduction of working capital requirements.

Source: Heineken Q4 2020 Earnings Presentation

As the pace towards a full reopening of the economy is still slow and uncertain, Heineken's management has taken a rather conservative view that margins will recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2023.

Source: Heineken Q4 2020 Earnings Presentation

The reason why this estimate appears conservative is because even if on-trade channels in the United Kingdom and Europe do not fully recover in the next two years, the premiumization trend in some of the world's largest markets will provide a sustained tailwind for margins.

Conclusion

Heineken investment thesis is based around the company's wide moat created by its strong brands, large global scale and distribution network. The long-term oriented approach of the management is the icing of the cake that makes the company a compelling long-term investment opportunity. As such, however, a company like Heineken would almost always trade at a premium. The pandemic, however, changed that and even though it appears that a recovery is now priced in Heineken's share price, higher market share and premiumization in key markets would most likely justify an even higher valuation as on-trade channels slowly recover.