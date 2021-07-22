bonetta/E+ via Getty Images

Summary

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) is a fascinating company that has become the go to Ecommerce option for luxury clothing customers. The pandemic actually accelerated Farfetch's growth, and consumers were forced to use online channels. The bull thesis for FTCH grew in the fall as the company entered an important partnership with Chinese giant Alibaba (BABA). Farfetch's Q1 results were fantastic, and the company is poised to execute well in the near future. Farfetch is a great stock to play the luxury clothing market.

What Exactly Is Farfetch?

Farfetch is a tech platform masquerading as a clothing company. Farfetch has no inventory of its own, so it operates under an asset-light model that minimizes overhead costs. The company doesn't have its own inventory because it partners with thousands of luxury brands. Initially, Farfetch offered companies with no online presence a new line of business. It has since expanded its partnerships to include some of the world's top brands like Gucci, Burberry, and Alexander McQueen. Farfetch's website is a sleek interface that has more in common with a fashion magazine than a traditional Ecommerce site.

Farfetch Web Interface

Partnerships

Why do thousands of companies choose to work with Farfetch? Farfetch's platform generates 10 million visits per month, and it ships items to 190 different countries. Partnering with Farfetch puts your products in front of a massive customer base. Farfetch generates revenue by taking a 25-33% commission, and it charges an additional 8% if it has to handle fulfillment. Because Farfetch owns zero inventory, it is effectively serving as a marketplace for customers and clothing companies.

Storefront Presence

Farfetch acquired Browns Fashion in 2015.

Browns

Browns was a London-based luxury clothing chain, and FTCH has overhauled its stores with new technology to improve the customer experience. Customers can view and select clothes on the Farfetch app, and sync it to different Browns stores when visiting to see what apparel is in stock. Browns and Chanel, another Farfetch partner, offer smart mirrors in their dressing rooms using FTCH technology. These mirrors let customers virtually "try on" different outfits from the convenience of a fitting room. Through its online interface and high-tech storefronts, Farfetch is building a clothing metaverse that blends the internet with reality.

Pandemic Performance

At the onset of the pandemic, there were worries that Farfetch would suffer from business closures. While Farfetch's platform is primarily online, its inventory comes from both small boutiques and large brands. With businesses shutting down around the world, many of Farfetch's merchants suffered. On average, only 30% of boutique merchant sales came online, making them especially susceptible to losses stemming from the pandemic. Farfetch highlighted three boutique customers each day on its front page, and the company waived fulfillment costs for boutiques. As 2020 progressed, it was clear that Farfetch was performing well.

During Q2 2020, the first quarter with a full COVID-19 impact, FTCH produced both 70% year over year revenue growth and 87% year over year gross profit growth. The company posted almost identical year over year comps in Q3, before slowing to "only" 41% and 46% year over year revenue and gross profit growths in Q4. Merchants had to ramp up their sales via Farfetch to stay afloat while retail stores were shut down, and Farfetch delivered.

Alibaba Impact

Farfetch had operated exclusively on JD.com (JD) in the Chinese market since 2019 after JD invested almost $400M in the company. However, last fall Alibaba and Switzerland based Fremont announced that they were investing $550M each in the luxury clothing company. Farfetch has discontinued its JD operations and moved entirely to Alibaba's platform. This was a massive strategic move for Farfetch, as Alibaba is the largest Ecommerce site in China, and China is projected to account for 50% of the luxury clothing market by 2025.

Archegos Implosion

Farfetch's stock was on a tear from last fall to mid-March, running from $25 to $70 in five months. However, the stock came under serious pressure early this spring. Why? Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital. Hwang was playing with 5:1 leverage, and he had long positions in several media, tech, and Chinese companies. Farfetch was one of his larger positions. When his trades imploded, Hwang was forced to unwind his Farfetch position. The resulting downward pressure led to a rapid stock selloff.

Data by YCharts

However, from volatility comes opportunity. While FTCH needed a breather, there was nothing fundamentally flawed with the business. Quite the opposite was true; Hwang amassed a large position because of how well the company had performed. Unfortunately, his leveraged bet led to Farfetch's stock selling off hard. This 45% sell off created a fantastic opportunity for investors to add or initiate positions in the stock, as the crash had less to do with company fundamentals and more to do with poor decisions by an institutional investor.

2021 Performance

So how was Q1 2021? Fantastic. CEO José Neves said, "Farfetch is off to a tremendous start in 2021 with stronger than expected acceleration in the business in the first quarter and higher full-year growth expectations than initially anticipated."

Year over year gross merchandise value grew 50% to $916M, and revenue increased 46% to $485M. Farfetch also officially rolled out its digital storefront on Alibaba, and the company was recognized as a TIME100 Most Influential companies of 2021.

Future Outlook

Global luxury brands were more dependent on Farfetch than ever during the pandemic, and these relationships won't just go away. Ecommerce is here to stay, and Farfetch further solidified its top position in online luxury clothing over the last year.

The Chinese market will provide the biggest growth opportunity for Farfetch, as it could command 50% of the world's luxury clothing market by 2025. As China and Ecommerce continue to grow, Farfetch will have massive tailwinds.

Risks

Like any investment, Farfetch carries its own risks. A few key risks are:

Chinese regulation

Slowed growth post-pandemic

Merchants choosing own sites over Farfetch

While regulatory risk will always be present in China, Farfetch has fully complied with all Chinese laws to ensure that it can legally operate on Alibaba's platform. There is no evidence to suggest the company's Chinese operations are in jeopardy in the near future.

Growth rates will probably pull back from the 70% year over year growth in 2020, but merchant dependence on Farfetch only grew stronger during lockdown periods. More companies than ever now use Farfetch as their primary Ecommerce site, and Farfetch has installed its in-store Connected Retail technology in CHANEL and Printemps stores. The world may be opening back up, but Ecommerce isn't going anywhere.

Farfetch boasts millions of monthly users, more than any single boutique or chain could generate on its own. This has created a flywheel for Farfetch, as companies want their products where customers will see them. Companies are better off staying with Farfetch, thanks to its high volume of visits.

Conclusion

Farfetch is the market leader for luxury clothing, and the company is growing incredibly quickly. The pandemic actually helped Farfetch establish stronger relationships with its merchants, and if it can execute in China, the company's growth potential is practically limitless. I am curious to see how Q2 appears to the pandemic-filled Q2 2020, but right now I remain bullish on Farfetch.