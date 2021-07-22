Givaudan's (GVDBF) CEO Gilles Andrier on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Givaudan SA (OTCPK:GVDBF) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Gilles Andrier – Chief Executive Officer

Tom Hallam – Chief Financial Officer

Celine Pannuti – JPMorgan

Jean-Philippe Bertschy – Vontobel

Heidi Vesterinen – EXANE BNP Paribas

Matthew Yates – Bank of America

Daniel Buerki – Zürcher Kantonalbank

Lisa De Neve – Morgan Stanley

Isha Sharma – Stifel

Kenny Cathal – Davy Research

Gilles Andrier

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our 2021 Half Year Results Conference Call. I’ll make this call together with Tom Hallam, our CFO. We’ll take you through the presentation before answering your questions at the end. The company news on our half year results 2021 were published on our website this morning. This is where you will also find the slides for today’s presentation. Along with the media release, you will find our 2021 half year report on our website.

I’d like now to start going through the presentation, I invite you to turn to Slide number 3, to go through our performance highlights. So I’m very happy to share with you both the excellent sales growth and the strong financial performance for the first half of 2021 we published this morning. For sure, going back six months ago, as we started the year, the outlook for 2021 was full of uncertainties, difficult to predict consumption patterns in a world showing very mixed signals, both from an economic standpoint and from a pandemic standpoint. As our half year 2021 results demonstrate our sales continued to benefit from a robust demand of the resilient categories, while the 2020 pandemic impacted categories strongly rebounded.

These strong results demonstrate that our strategic choices for the coming five-years make perfect sense. Actually many of the consumer trends, if not all of them on which we have built our 2025 strategic plan have been amplified by the pandemic, Health, Beauty, Home and Personal Care, Wellbeing, Naturals, alternative proteins to name a few. And the pandemic has certainly not stopped us to continue investing on innovation to continue to be best positioned to support those different growth spaces with our clients.

We made as well, an excellent progress with the integration of our recent acquisitions over the last month and for the full – the rollout of SAP and GBS on to the acquired sites. In a nutshell, our 2025 strategy is well under way. In the first half of 2021, we reached sales of CHF3.4 billion, a growth of 7.9% on the like for like basis and 4.7% in Swiss francs. This was achieved across all markets, all segments and all customer categories supported notably by high growth markets, local and regional customers, and many of our key strategic product categories.

Like what many of our customers do, the true comparison for 2021 is versus the pre-pandemic levels, namely half year 2019. So I’m happy to share that Givaudan has grown 12.3% on the like-for-like basis versus 2019. In other words, despite the virus still being quite active in many parts of the world, the pandemic has not stopped us from growing faster than the pre-pandemic CAGR rate.

We achieved an EBITDA of CHF809 million, growing 10.2% compared to 2020. It represents an underlying EBITDA margin of 24.2%, improving from 23.7% in 2020. Free cash flow reached CHF186 million representing 5.5% of our sales, the same ratio as for the first half of 2020. So I’m very pleased with the strong performance of our business with all parts contributing to these excellent financial results. In an environment which still contains many uncertainties, we have shown our resilience, our focus on supporting our customers and our ability to capture opportunities and serve our market leadership, whilst keeping our employees safe on the Givaudan site.

Let’s now turn to Slide 4. On like for like basis, our Fragrance and Beauty division grew 10.1% and our Taste and Wellbeing division grew 6.1% versus 2020. As I mentioned earlier, this performance was driven by the virtuous combination of the resilient categories, which continue to grow on top of the double digit growth of last year and the very strong recovery of the more discretionary categories, namely Fine Fragrances and Food Services. Once again, all our strategic focus areas complimented by acquisitions have contributed to our growth, namely health and wellness, naturals, local and regional customers outperformed sales with our multinational customers, which also showed by the way, a good momentum. When compared to 2019, this represents the group growth of 15% for Fragrance and Beauty and 10% for Taste and Wellbeing, actually all customer categories, all regions and all product categories with the exception of Food Service are above 2019 levels.

Let’s turn now to Slide 5. Since the start of the pandemic, a relevant way to look at our sales development has been to split our portfolio in two main categories. On one hand, the resilient categories accounting for 84% of our group sales, which include Cultural Products and Active Beauty and the core business of Taste and Wellbeing. It is worth highlighting that after four consecutive quarters of strong growth, we were back to single digit numbers in Q2 2021 against the very high comparable of Q2 2020. Overall the resilient categories grew 5.8% during the first half of 2021 with an equal growth between – across the two divisions.

On the other hand, we have the high impacted categories, accounting for 16% of group sales, Fine Fragrances and Food Service. As you can see these categories have grown 22.4% strongly recovering, especially in the second quarter against the strong decline of last year’s second quarter. Fine Fragrances show the very strong rebound in the first half of 2021 as retail activity picked up, customers maximizing the direct selling and e-commerce channels. Our Fine Fragrance were also certainly supported by consumers redirecting what they had not spent on travel, restaurants and entertainment to those beauty categories. Again, if we compare to pre-pandemic levels, Fine Fragrance is 13.1% above 2019 on the like for like basis. Food Service has also strongly recovered in the second quarter, but has remained below pre-pandemic levels for the half year as corporate hospitality, sporting and artistic events have generally not resumed in most geographies.

Let’s now to turn to Slide 6. In the first half of 2021 high growth market delivered a 10.4% growth continuing on the regained momentum we already saw since the end of 2020. This was achieved despite the current pandemic still impacting major high growth markets, such as Latin America, India or Southeast Asia. Latin America kept performing very strongly in its three major markets, namely Brazil, Argentina and Mexico. Africa and Russia contributed with strong growth levels as well as Asia Pacific as a whole. China, which recovered from the pandemic as early as the second quarter 2020 continued on a very strong double digit growth, whereas India reported single digit growth and Southeast Asia, notably Indonesia, and the Philippines remain more challenging.

In the mature markets, we grew more than healthy 6.1%. The recovery of Fine Fragrances and Food Service to foster the strong recovery in North America as the economy reopened faster than most other regions. Western Europe also recovered strongly as many markets reopen, whilst the mature markets of Asia that will be Japan remain affected by the pandemic. High growth markets made up 43% of our overall sales in the first half of 2021, the consequence of the acquisitions we made in mature markets combined with the currency situation in the high growth markets. Our presence in high growth markets has always been a key driver for our growth and continues to be one of our strategies for 2025.

Despite recent hiccups in some markets, structural demographic trends, the ever-growing middle-class and the strong urbanization trends, we continue to support the growth of these markets, especially in Asia, where urbanization and the middle-class are still below average. Our market position and our operations footprint gives us a unique exposure to these high growth markets in which we continue to invest both with additional talent and new facilities to service the wide diversity of our clients. We have seen in the past 18 months, how critical our geographical balance is creating natural hedges against the crisis like the COVID-19, where the timing of the pandemic has been quite progressive and with a different intensity, depending on the geographies.

Please now turn to Slide 7. I’d like to highlight the sales development by region for the group. As you can see, all four geographies have contributed to our overall growth, none of them achieving a like for like growth below 5%, all of them significantly above 2019 levels. Sales in Latin America continued to perform extremely well and remain ahead of the other regions with another outstanding growth of 21.2% driven mainly by the three key markets of Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, volume growth contributing to 80% of this growth. Latin America is 36% above 2019 level on a like for like basis.

North America is also delivering an outstanding growth with a 7.5% like for like sales performance as a result of a much more favorable pandemic situation and a strong rebound of the economy and consumer demand. The growth in Asia Pacific was 6.3% with double digit growth in China and single digit growth in most other parts of Asia with the exception of Southeast Asia. Finally, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East grew 5.5% with a very diverse situation across the various markets, but generally supported by the strong recovery of Fine Fragrances.

Let’s turn now to Slide 8. The Fragrance division grew 10.1% on a like-for-like basis and 7.4% in Swiss francs. This double digit sales growth was mainly driven by the strong rebound of the Fine Fragrance, particularly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the acceleration of the Active Beauty business. Fine Fragrances sales increased by 34.5% on a like-for-like basis against the first half of 2020, when sales declined by 16.4%. In the first six months of 2021, there was a strong rebound of the existing business across all customer groups. In addition, new business wins contributed to the strong performance, all regions delivered strong double digit sales growth, including Western Europe, where prestige brand showed a very strong rebound after having suffered strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the first half of 2018. North America, a high growth market also recorded strong double digit sales growth.

Consumer product sales increased by 4.1% on a like for like basis against the very strong prior year comparable of 11.8%, which was driven by an increased demand for household, health and personal care products related to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The growth in the first half of 2021 year was achieved in both high growth and mature markets and across all customer groups. The sales growth was led by Fabric Care followed by Personal Care and Home Care.

Sales of Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty grew by 14.4% on a like for like basis against flat sales in the prior year. Active Beauty saw a very strong rebound in the first half of the year and reported mid double digit growth in both high growth and mature market. Fragrance Ingredients reported strong single digit growth driven by key international and local and regional customers.

Now let’s turn to the next Slide number 9. Taste and Wellbeing sales were CHF1.8 billion, an increase of 6.1% on a like-for-like basis and an increase of 2.5% in Swiss francs. The strong sales performance was driven by new wins and good business momentum across all regions and mainly with local and regional customers, whilst the sales performance was still affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic across many countries. There were positive signs of recovery in Southern market were increased vaccination rates and progressive reopening resulted in higher demand for food service products, particularly, in the second quarter of 2021. In the key strategic focus areas, sales increased double digit in plant-based proteins and high single-digit in health & wellness and naturals. From a segment perspective the positive sales performance was mainly driven by Beverages, Savoury and Snacks.

Sales in Asia Pacific increased by 5.1% on a like-for-like basis. In the high growth markets, China delivered strong double-digit performance, followed by solid single-digit growth in the Philippines and Vietnam, whilst Indonesia and Thailand were still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the mature markets, growth was driven by Australia, Korea and Singapore. In South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, the business grew by 3.5% with double-digit growth in India, Algeria and Nigeria, partially offset by primary sales decline in South Africa. The growth was driven by the Beverages and Dairy for the region.

Sales in Europe increased by 1.7% on a like-for-like basis. The mature markets of Germany, Italy, Spain and Sweden all achieved good single-digit sales growth, whilst in the high growth markets there was excellent business momentum driven by double-digit growth in Russia and Poland. Throughout the first half of 2021 the region was still impacted by the restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic with some relaxation in those measures being seen only more recently in a number of countries.

On a like-for-like basis, sales in North America increased by 6.1% across all customer segments. The strong performance was a result of new wins, a rebound in Foodservice and the growth of existing business in Beverages, Immunity Products, Savoury, and Sweet Goods. Finally, sales in Latin America increased 23.4% on a like-for-like basis, led by strong double-digit volume growth in Mexico, Brazil, Columbia, Chile and Argentina, and across all segments.

With this, I’d like now to hand over to Tom, who will give you more granularity on our financial results.

Tom Hallam

Thank you, Gilles. I would also like to welcome you all to our conference call. Gilles has taken you through the business performance of the group as well as the main aspects of the market and regional development. On the following Slides, I would like to focus on the operating performance of the group, as well as the two divisions.

Let’s start with the performance highlights on Slide 11, group sales increased by 7.9% on a like-for-like basis, which excludes the impact of acquisition, as well as the currency impacts. In Swiss francs, sales increased by 4.7%. The reported EBITDA increased to CHF809 million, compared to CHF734 million in 2020 and the underlying EBITDA margin remained very strong at 24.2%. Net income was CHF481 million or 16.3% of sales, compared to CHF413 million in 2020. Finally, the free cash flow as a percentage of sales was 5.5% compared to 5.5% also in 2020.

In the following slides, we will cover the group performance in more detail. Please turn to Slide 12, which shows the exchange rate development. Once again, the Swiss francs’ strengthened against some major currencies in which the group operates, but it’s more stable against others in comparison to the prior year. The impact is less pronounced in major market – major mature market currencies and more pronounced in some emerging market currencies, such as the Brazilian Real. We still believe that our operational and geographical spread continues to provide good natural hedges and our EBITDA margin remains well protected against these currency fluctuations.

Please turn to Slide 13, which shows the group operating performance. In 2021, the group continued to achieve productivity gains and then demonstrate a strong cost discipline. This resulted in a gross margin, which improved to 43.9% in 2021 compared to 42.2% in 2020. Referring to the previous slide, although, we are naturally hedged at the EBITDA margin level currency movements can cause some fluctuations on individual lines of the income statement including the gross profit.

As I mentioned, the EBITDA increased to CHF809 million in the first six months of 2021. In this period, the group incurred costs of CHF7 million related to acquisitions and restructuring, compared to CHF24 million in the previous year. As you can see on the bottom right of the chart, our underlying EBITDA margin was 24.2% in 2021, compared to 23.7% in 2020. This increase is driven by productivity gains and a strong cost discipline.

On the next two slides, I would like to spend a moment on the operating performance of the two divisions. Please turn to Slide 14. We will start with Fragrance and Beauty. The Fragrance and Beauty division recorded a sales increase of 10.1% on a like-for-like basis and 7.4% in Swiss francs. The division recorded CHF375 million of EBITDA, compared to CHF333 million in 2020. The margin showed a good increase compared to the prior year driven by higher sales, as a result of the recent acquisitions in the division. And now actions taken to contain expenses as mentioned at the group level. The EBITDA margin was 24% on a reported basis and 24.2% on an underlying basis.

If you now turn to Slide 15, I will comment on the Taste and Wellbeing performance. The Taste and Wellbeing division recorded a sales increase of 6.1% on a like-for-like basis and 2.5% in Swiss francs. The reported EBITDA increased to CHF434 million from CHF401 million in 2020, again, as a result of continued productivity gains and strong cost discipline. The reported EBITDA margin in 2021 was 24%, and on an underlying basis, the EBITDA margin was 24.3%.

Please turn to Slide 16, which shows the net income of the group. The income before tax increased to CHF566 million from CHF488 million in 2020. The non-operating expenses was slightly lower compared to prior year, CHF47 million in 2021, compared to CHF52 million in 2020. The net income was CHF481 million or 14.3% of sales. The group’s effective tax rate increased to 15% in 2021 compared to 14% in June 2020. Basic earnings per share increased to CHF52.19 in 2021 compared to CHF44.8 in the first semester of 2020.

Please turn to Slide 17 for the cash flow performance of the group. During the first half of 2021, the Givaudan generated a free cash flow of CHF186 million or 5.5% of sales, compared to CHF178 million, also 5.5% of sales in 2020. The operating cash flow for the first six months of the year was CHF415 million, compared to CHF389 million in 2020. The group continued its investment to support the growth in all markets. As such total net investment was CHF120 million, and as a percentage of sales, net investments were 3.6% in 2021 compared to 4.3% in 2020.

Working capital increased to 28.3% of sales compared to 27.9% in 2020 due to temporarily higher inventory and accounts receivable levels related to the good business momentum and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, the group showed a strong financial performance in the first semester of 2021. I’m very happy with these results and the free cash flow delivery in the first six months of this year.

Please turn to Slide 18 to look at the amortization of intangibles. We’ve updated the projection here to reflect the latest acquisition in Myrissi, which we completed in the first six months of 2021. And it gives you a future perspective of the expected amortization. If we turn to Slide 19 to look at the debt profile of the group, the group continues to have a well-balanced debt profile with a weighted average effective interest rate of 1.48%. Furthermore, on this slide, you see the debt maturities or the maturities of our debt profile, as well as the average interest rate for each of that maturity.

With this, I would like to conclude my part of the presentation and hand back to Gilles.

Gilles Andrier

Thank you, Tom. The Company’s 2025 ambition is to deliver sustainable value creation for all stakeholders of Givaudan. Givaudan 2025 strategy is fully in line with its purpose and places customers at the heart of its business, supporting them to grow and to create products that are loved by consumers.

Let me remind you the main foundations of our current strategic cycle. The 2025 strategy is focused around three growth drivers. First one is about expanding our portfolio, it’s about extending customer reach and it’s to have a focused market strategies and it is supported by four growth enablers, which are aligned with the Company’s purpose domains, namely creations, nature, people and communities. These three growth drivers and four enablers are all underpinned by a commitment to excellence, innovation and simplicity in everything we do.

Let’s turn on to Slide 22 on our performance commitments until 2025. We have initiated our new five-year strategy cycle. And as I mentioned earlier, so far business trends, customer needs and consumer behavior in an environment impacted by the pandemic are confirming and reinforcing our strategic choices. Ambitious targets are an integral part of Givaudan’s 2025 strategy, with the Company aiming to achieve organic sales growth of 4% to 5% on a like-for-like basis and free cash flow of at least 12%, both measured as an average over the five-year period strategy cycle. In addition, the Company aims to deliver on key non-financial targets around sustainability, diversity and safety, linked to Givaudan’s purpose. I’m confident we are on the right path to deliver this ambition.

Let’s turn to Slide 23. Let me now give you some facts about the coming month. H1, the first half has demonstrated a strong recovery of the categories most affected by the pandemic and the further development the categories, which revealed as being resilient in 2020. We are quite confident in our choices, our capabilities, and the important role that we played in the global value chain for food and consumer products.

The pipeline of briefs with our customers is strong, demonstrating their appetite for innovation and the trust in Givaudan. However, there remains a high level of uncertainty related to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. We clearly remained focused on operations by protecting and supporting all Givaudan personal by focusing on maintaining operations and supply chain performance at high levels to support day-to-day customers and continued cost discipline throughout the business. Finally, integration of the acquired companies onto the Givaudan’s operating platform continues as planned, and we are progressing further with the implementation of the 2025 strategy.

So now ladies and gentlemen, many thanks for your attention, Tom and I are looking now forward for your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Your first question comes from the line of Celine Pannuti with JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Celine Pannuti

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for taking my question. So first, I would like to ask about the growth outlook. I mean, you said that what was the difficult part of the business has been resilient? If I look on the two-year average sequentially we have seen a slight decline or deceleration. So my question is, is it possible for you to give us an idea of what is the underlying demand now, maybe that we are entering some form of normalization and the corollary to that question is, in emerging market, I’ve seen that sequentially, there has been a deceleration. So any views that you have when we hear that some of your customers need to raise prices a lot and maybe there could be some elasticity on demand? So that’s my first question.

And my second question is on raw material inflation. So you average rated 1% cost inflation for the Europe, if you could confirm the good visibility that you have on that. But more importantly, how should we look at your cost base maybe as we look a bit further out when a lot of the other industries are seeing cost inflation. It does something, I mean, do you think that your RawMat are specific that you would not see that, what you could comment on that. That will be very helpful.

Gilles Andrier

Okay. So thank you Celine for your questions. So when I start maybe by the latter, so on raw material inflation, we can confirm that we are within basically the range of what we already stated in January. So 0% to 1% of raw materials increased for 2021. And the confidence that we have in this visibility is driven by the fact that we have a number of contracts with suppliers and we obviously have managed to source ingredients throughout the year as well with the sort of levels of prices. So for sure, we see inflation with others categories. Now the question was what will happen in 2022 and that’s a bit too soon to articulate a number because a number of contracts needs to be negotiated and the year is not finished. So we make sure that we give an outlook on the RawMat development next year throughout the end of the year.

On the first question on the growth outlook, I’m not so sure. I have the same reading of our own figures, because actually if you take – however you take it Celine, on the resilient business and if you take, for example, I think the question was especially on the consumer products. One has to look at half year to half year. So whether you take a CAGR over from 2019 to 2021 or from 2020 to 2021, we actually are on a very regular pace of 8%. So the only thing that you could argue is the difference between Q1 and Q2. And it’s true that we have had a very strong growth in Q1, which sort of decelerated in Q2, but overall, the half year still has a good growth.

And I would say the same thing as happened a bit in Asia Pacific. So I’ll give you the – in a way that it’s the same reason for both cases, meaning that in Asia and especially on Taste and Wellbeing, we have seen a very strong growth in the early part of the year in Q1, which sort of was lower in the second quarter. But in both cases that has to be put onto the account of the fact that we have seen maybe a number of clients sort of preparing on a sort of – in the husky way or original way preparing maybe the – for the post COVID by ordering a lot in the first quarter and then slowing down in the second quarter, but this is not from what we hear from our clients, what we see driven by sort of a difference in consumer demand across Q1 and Q2.

So it’s really an older pattern, which has a sort of being a stronger in the Q1 versus the Q2. But overall, if we read our figures half year to half year to half year over three years or two years, the pace is really same, so nothing to be, I would say concerned about. The only question in terms of outlook, which is difficult to make for the second semester is simply the fact that it’s really to look at the comparables of Q3 and Q4 of last year and for that you have all the figures. So that’s basically what I can say for those two questions.

Celine Pannuti

Yes. Thank you very much. Just on the point I was making about price being right across the board. It’s not only in EMs, but as well in VMs by some of your clients or many. Do you expect this could have an impact on consumption and therefore demand ultimately for you?

Gilles Andrier

You mean the price increase of our own plans? Is that what you’re saying?

Celine Pannuti

Yes. Yes. Like some elasticity of consumption given higher prices.

Gilles Andrier

Yes. Well, so far we have not seen any trends in this direction in the effect to this. And anyway, I count on the sort of the – I would say the natural hedges that we have, because we don’t forget, we are again across all class or all categories and so forth. So when you have consumers training down to other categories that to our prices, we are still down. So and we have seen that in the financial crisis, we have seen that in economic crisis. We have seen that every time where those natural hedges help us to recap the consumers on other categories, other clients, when they leave the sort of more pre-owned categories. But so far we have not seen any effect of that. And in a way we could argue that fragments, flavors, sort of a value added ingredients around Active Beauty, again, are critical to the consumer choices. The way brands communicate around those consumer benefits and in a way helping or supporting the – basically the sales and whatever happens on from a pricing standpoint, we have never seen this effect of elasticity on ourselves from an overall standpoint.

Celine Pannuti

Okay. Thank you so much.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Jean-Philippe Bertschy with Vontobel. Please go ahead.

Jean-Philippe Bertschy

Good afternoon, gentlemen. The first question would be on your comments, Gilles that you are investing in new facilities. When I look at the strong growth over the first – over the past three years, if you take like LATAM or Active Beauty, if you still have some capacity, if you have to invest in additional capacities or facilities in those areas, I think LATAM is like one-third more volume than each one 2019 as an example. And the second one is on M&A, if you can give some color on the impact on both growth and gross margin improvements and especially on Naturex, which probably was outperformed in this crisis. And then a sub-question would be on your ambition in the make-up, you spent quite an amount on b.kolormakeup. And what is your plan with that stake in this company please?

Gilles Andrier

Okay. So thank you Jean-Philippe. So yes, new facilities, CapEx expansion, well, if we look back where we are growing extremely strongly, I mean, first, I would say China, India those two markets, we actually have invested quite a bit. And actually the largest investment we ever made was for the fragrance compounding room in China. And every time we make those very significant investments, it gives us well, depending on the growth rate, but it gives us five to 10 years of capacity to grow within those sites. And then you increase capacity as you go by adding equipment and so forth. So in Latin America, for sure, we have plans to further expand some capacity, but this will be within the range of what we spend in terms of CapEx 3% to 4% for the group. We can really accommodate for those types of facilities. But it’s a good problem to have in any case, adding capacity to sustain growth. But so far we are well equipped in terms of capacity.

So then the second question about M&A. I’m really happy about the fact that we did not commend that, but it’s true that if you look at the already at the end of 2020 or if you look at the first half of 2021 that especially the acquisitions, which went into Taste and Wellbeing, but also the one that like all going on their fragrances. You can see from the EBITDA level that we already brought most of them to the level of the division pre-acquisitions. And that includes also Naturex, which basically – yes, there is still some things to be done in terms of rolling out SAP, GBS, and so on. So still a bit of savings to be made.

But so far so very good, we’re bringing all those assets and that’s to name a few, Drom, Ungerer, obviously, Naturex are familiar – basically to the level of the division, then we are very happy also about what Naturex brings in terms of growth when you think about immunity products, immunity – natural extracts from Naturex, represent roughly 40% and all, and let’s say 80% of that is in the U.S. that has been booming in 2020 and continues to do extremely well. So those are the types of when we talk about 2025 and when I talk about, portfolio expansion that includes those types of products, which is such environment with the pandemic really plays a very good role.

So in terms of M&A we are really, really happy. I mean, if you just think about the value creation as you’ve seen, obviously, we pass the 40 billion mark in terms of market cap. I would say that acquisitions and the way we have created value through them has contributed to nicely to this increase. As it needs to be color, well, it’s an very interesting step into a category, which is part of beauty. If you just think about let’s say beauty, the market of beauty in terms of retail I would say to make things simple, it’s one-third, one-third, one-third. So one-third fine, one-third skincare, one-third makeup. We are quite active, obviously in Fine Fragrances. We have made great progress with Active Beauty in the skincare.

I know it’s really are we with all those – I mean, Active Beauty is also a success story for Givaudan it’s going to hit more than CHF100 million this year, it’s growing high-double-digit. It’s really a success story. So makeup is really about exploring how we can participate with high value-added not only ingredients with solutions actually what’s very interesting with the b.kolor is that in a way they have the same sort of business model, combining ingredients to create solutions which are specific and customized for the brands. So this is really something that we want to explore, build upon alongside of b.kolor, so very happy about this step into this sort of – third leg of beauty, where we never really participated. So yes, that’s – I hope I answered your three questions.

Jean-Philippe Bertschy

Thanks very much.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Heidi Vesterinen with EXANE BNP Paribas. Please go ahead.

Heidi Vesterinen

Hi, good afternoon. So the question, the first question is on Taste and wellbeing. If food service keeps improving, should we expect retail to slow further? Or are there any new initiatives that could keep retail growing regardless of what happens out of home? And then on inflation, you had said 1% for the full year. Could you tell us what it was an H1? And I wondered if you plan to add strategic stock in H2, given it is an uncertain environment out there. And then another one, lastly, on margin, the related question, given that many of your customers are warning on margins, given high raw material costs, do you see incremental appetite to reformulate or perhaps even price pressure or resistance to take pricing from customers? What’s the outlook there? Thank you.

Gilles Andrier

Thank you, Heidi. So inflation on raw materials, essentially it’s across the two within 1% in the first half and when we continue to have the same level in the second half, so overall, 1% of inflation. We usually don’t play too much building stocks to play the market in a way because that’s also eating a lot of free cash flow, but those strategies are used in a sort of a minimal way. And so then your question is about margins. Sorry, you said, I didn’t understand on the margins, you said…

Tom Hallam

On reformulation.

Gilles Andrier

The reformulation side. So on the reformulation, we have not seen any ask any request so far to reformulate. Again these demonstrates that it’s the importance of those ingredients in the – basically in the consumer liking in the consumer behavior. If you start to play around with the whole essential profile of a product for cost reduction reasons you retake a risk on the performance and the success of the brands. So and plus, we counsel so little Indians products is whatever. It doesn’t really help on the whole cost of the formulation. So this is risk, not something we have seen. We can – this is something which is being used when you have an increase of our own RawMat. And there we work with our land sometimes to reformulate and try to mitigate some of the costs increase.

Then on Taste and wellbeing, so your question, you said – food service is improving. Is that what you said?

Tom Hallam

In food servicing.

Heidi Vesterinen

Yeah. It’s food service improves, what happens to retail?

Gilles Andrier

Well, it’s – yes, what you don’t eat outside, you eat inside and vice versa, but at the same time, you still have potential increment and net benefit because in food service, you have a lot of things around, for example, sports events or corporate events in hotels, or all those events basically are being served and helps to development of the food service. So those things as this sort of come as the activity sort of increases, you can help the food service without necessarily cannibalizing or reducing the rest. But so yes, it may be an incremental improvement of the – but you have to also take, be mindful that “food service” only accounts for CHF400 million to CHF500 million of sales out of CHF6.3 billion, CHF6.4 billion. Thanks.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Matthew Yates from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Matthew Yates

Good afternoon, everyone. Couple of questions, maybe the first one for Tom, you talked about cost discipline helping the margins but also in the introductory marks, you emphasized that things like travel and entertainment are probably still well below pre-crisis levels. So can you just elaborate for me in terms of when you say cost discipline, how much of that is just transitory or temporary savings that haven’t gone back into the business yet, and how much is perhaps make more fundamental or sustainable. And then the second question, maybe for Gilles. There’s an awful lot of distortion at the moment from the comp effects of last year and you talked about the customer restocking getting ready for reopening. But other parts of the portfolio where you believe you’re meaningfully taking share from your competitors because of your better product offering.

Gilles Andrier

Yes, so I can start with the second question. Well, to answer the question on market share gain, we are the first one to publish or let’s wait for the other ones to publish, to answer more accurately this question. If I go alongside of what has happened for the last, not only year, but I would say years, we certainly have gained market share from some of our key competitors. And I’m confident that we are if not market share gaining, but clearly being at the level of the market, but let’s see, how the others are doing. Again, we are very happy about the self development on all fronts.

And there is something that I think it needs to be reminded since we are comparing to competitors, as the sort of growth of natural hedges across the three dimension client, products and geographies. And this is really something that I think is helping delivering those consistent results. This is part of our strategy. This is part of the way we do acquisitions. This is part of the way we define the spaces in which we want to grow. Usually the spaces where we have low market share. So this is really the consequence of this – natural hesitancy is the consequence of the strategy. And I think that helps us growing well against the competitors. And so the first question, Tom maybe you want to…

Tom Hallam

Yes. Thanks, Gilles. Thanks for the question. Look, I think if you look really from a macro perspective, I think the easiest thing to do is look at the improvement in the margin over the last this first six months compared to the last or the first six months of 2020. And on that incremental growth of just under 8%, we had an EBITDA margin of 31%. So, when we are growing, we are growing at a high margin to our existing margin. A couple of the items that you mentioned, I mean, you mentioned travel and clearly we’re not traveling in the first six months of this year. To be very honest, we were probably not traveling for four months out of the six months last year as well.

On the other hand, and of course, you’ve seen this for many companies, and Gilles also referred to it. If you look at some of the ancillary costs, I mean, particularly freight cost has been extremely high in the first six months of the year. Just the general transportation cost is high. And then very specifically, the so-called Texas freeze, which had an impact on us and here we were absolutely determined to make sure we continue to supply our customers. And of course that came at a certain cost. So I think as I said, probably last year, it’s a swings and roundabouts, you tend to have one cost bucket going up the other one going down, but overall we maintain a very, very strong cost discipline.

Matthew Yates

Thanks.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Daniel Buerki with Zürcher Kantonalbank. Please go ahead.

Daniel Buerki

Yes. Good afternoon, gentlemen. I had a question regarding your restructuring cost there much lower than we saw. It means you are ahead of plan with the integration of all the companies, or is more coming maybe in the second part, if you could elaborate a little bit on this. Thank you.

Tom Hallam

Yes, actually Daniel, I think we’re probably slightly behind plan simply because of the way that we’re operating today. I mean, if you look at many of our facilities as Gilles and I both mentioned, I mean, we’re very much focused on meeting the demand of customers with an extremely high volume demand. It’s challenging really to also look at the – let’s say the supply chain and the footprint. So we’re slightly behind a small timing issue. And there will be some in the second half of the year and probably some more coming into 20 – the first half of next year as well.

Daniel Buerki

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Lisa De Neve with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Lisa De Neve

Hi. Good afternoon, everyone. So far we talked a little bit about reformulations and market shares, and coming back to that, and sort of more broadly, what are you seeing in consumer pipeline in customer briefings? Is there a difference between regional and multinational customers? Is there a notable difference between certain categories, for example, between Active Beauty and plant-based. And alongside that, I’ve also – you mentioned a number of new business wins. So I would like to understand if this references to, again, you’re taking share, is this a better market backdrop, or is this you growing into newer markets, such as plant-based functional nutrition and so forth. A bit of granularity around that would be very helpful. Thank you.

Gilles Andrier

Right, it’s a bit of everything. That’s the magic of our business. So yes, what we see – so first what we see in terms of the nature, and that’s always interesting to analyze what we call the risk pipeline. What’s the nature of the risk that we receive, so essentially when we say that the strategy choices that we have made around naturals around clean label, around plant-based proteins, around essentially the – as well on the co-business around Fine Fragrances, around Fabric Care using more capsules, for example. The importance of making fragrances to forming on fabric, all those things, which are in a way consumer driven for more cleansing, caring, but also enjoying.

And I’ve been amplified, especially the thing on health and I’ve been amplified by the pandemic. The thing which comes on top is also the whole – let’s say this is really very much are customers driven basically more demand and appetite for sustainability, meaning that even though you could argue that what we make in terms of ingredients have a very small CO2 footprint, extremely small CO2 footprint is still part of – we are still part of the journey that we are embarking with our clients to make products and to whether on the ingredient side or the way our perfumers and the flavors formulate to make those formulations less CO2 impactful. So the element of facility is coming on top and it’s contributing to the nature of the risk that we see.

So what’s the difference between local and regional clients, and the large ones, usually it’s about time. It’s about the speed of execution of locals is quite fast. The appetite for risk is quite high. And so it’s – and the granularity of understanding consumer then so far is also quite fine. So that’s also the typical differences that we see across those categories of clients. Then – yes, in terms of new business, this is at the heart of our business to grow and to grow faster than competitors. It’s all about winning more risk than the others. That’s as simple as that simply because as you know, the arithmetics about our sales growth is a combination of an erosion of our existing business, which we can’t do much about because that’s what is being driven by our clients by consumers.

And we can’t really act on it and it is compensated by enough new wins to have a net growth of whatever 4% to 5%. And so that’s the part that we can influence. And so winning more risk on the risk pipeline that we work on, on a continuous basis is the key to grow and to grow faster than the others. So, yes, when we grow faster than the other, it’s just a question of winning more business than the others. And that’s driven by a combination of number of things, which is basically the magic formula of Givaudan or at least in our business, which is about client’s relationships, innovation and so on, and making success products, which are successful on the shelf for our clients.

Lisa De Neve

Okay. Thank you very much for that.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Isha Sharma with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Isha Sharma

Hi, good afternoon, gentlemen. Thank you for taking my questions. I’ve actually just two left. One is on plant protein. You mentioned that you saw a strong growth at plant-proteins. Could you just tell us the size of this business and how should we expect this to develop? The other question is on the opportunities in Active Beauty. So we’ve been talking a little bit more about Active Beauty recently, and you renamed your segment Fragrances as well. I’m just wondering where do you see the opportunities the most because the competitive landscape seems to have changed. So what are you doing differently that puts you at an edge compared to competitors and where should we see the business developing? Thanks.

Gilles Andrier

Yes. So the size of the plant-based protein, I mean, actually it’s a very exciting space because we actually started innovating, developing specific ingredients, which are usually called taste modulators combined with flavors to make solutions, which actually make those proteins, those alternative proteins, whether it’s made of peas, of soy or whatever other source of proteins. It’s all about making those things stays good. And because that’s extremely key for consumers at the end of the day, it’s not good enough to say I replace animal proteins by plant-based protein. If it doesn’t taste good, consumers won’t try it second time.

And so the business now the business size was CHF66 million in the first half, so we are talking, roughly we are at the base of CHF130 million, CHF140 million for a full year and growing very fast because we started maybe four years ago. How far can it go? Well, it can go quite far, difficult to define, because it’s all going to be – it’s a new space, it’s a new space for consumers. So it’s all going to be defined by the fact that our consumer is going to pick up the plant-based proteins propositions. But a lot of startups, a lot of existing clients are investing into this space. And I think it’s – whether it’s a risky one or not, we ought to be in this business because the likelihood that it’s going to be big is high. And we are very well-placed in this field, if not the best place in the plant-based protein.

The Active Beauty is also a space which we came into as an adjacent space to Fragrance and to Fine Fragrance. Why it is successful? I think it’s a good – we achieved a good combination of the acquired company in the part of – in the case Soliance, but also some other small businesses that we managed to expand portfolio, which is becoming a much diverse wide, and we are becoming a significant player in the space of highly specialized Active Beauty ingredients. On top of that, the value proposition of Givaudan, which I think is unique and very important is that all of those ingredients are naturals, but made in a sustainable way with biotechnologies. And that’s very unique, because it’s a very good way to make products which are claimed to be natural, but in a sustainable way.

So that’s I think also explains the success and the third thing, which I think explains the success is the unique combination with our Fine Fragrance clients. We have access in a very intimate way with most, if not all Fine Fragrance beauty players in the world. And so we leverage the relationship with those to actually present and work on Active Beauty ingredients. So some of those goes to answer your questions on those sides. So now I think we take the last question, operator.

Operator

The last question for today comes from the line of Kenny Cathal with Davy Research. Please go ahead.

Kenny Cathal

Good afternoon, folks and thanks for taking my questions. Two questions from me, firstly, for Tom. Just how should we think about operating leverage in the second half in the context of recovering in Fine Fragrance and Food Service? My second question relates to natural extracts and the beverage category. Just interested to know your comments on the opportunity set around that and I think you referenced that was booming in North America. So there are my two questions. Thank you.

Tom Hallam

So just on the operating leverage, I mean, I think you probably – if you look at the half year numbers last year, when we saw a significant decline in Fine Fragrance and in Food Service, there’s not such an impact on the overall margin. I mean, if you look at the relative size of the businesses, 16% of the portfolio is discretionary, 84% is resilient. So, overall it has a very little impact on, let’s call the operating leverage. And you see it actually even in the first six months of the year. So it’s more driven by the total leverage of the group and the use of the facilities rather than any single category overall. Maybe on the natural extracts, I’ll hand it to Gilles for the comment.

Gilles Andrier

Yes, what that refers to is those what we call the [indiscernible] immunity boosting type of natural extracts, which was really – which is again, a legacy family of products, which had been developed by Naturex, which we thought was really attractive. That’s also part of the reason why we acquired Naturex. And as I mentioned, 80% of that is very much in the U.S. and that goes into not only beverages, but all forms of applications, because that’s really sort of a nutrition type of natural exercise that you add to the number of applications. And those things are – I’ve been really welcomed, especially in the context of the COVID pandemic in the U.S.

Kenny Cathal

Thank you.

Gilles Andrier

So, that ends our Q&A session for half year results. I thank you very much for your questions. And I’d like to welcome you in-person or virtually, we’ll have sort of a hybrid half-year conference on the 26th of August in Zurich. And that session that they will be dedicated on our nutrition, health and sense offering, which I think will echo some of the questions you asked about this space, which is quite interesting and exciting. Thank you again for your questions.