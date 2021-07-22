Andrei Barmashov/iStock via Getty Images

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was a stock we recommended in November and it has since more than doubled. Back in October and November we took a strongly contrarian view and opened up significant coverage in the space with a series of buy calls in a number of different banks. While nearly all of those calls are up sizably, this stock outperformed most others since those calls were made. In this column, we discuss the just reported earnings, and offer a suggestion for those who may have joined in on the trade and continue to hold. Recent performance was a strong but the valuation is a bit stretched. However the company can grow into this valuation if we see a return to a rising interest rate environment. You may have noticed that many bank stocks have pulled back in recent weeks, and this is due to moves in rates potentially weighing on their earnings power.

Revenue and earnings improved markedly

If we rewind to last year, you will recall that Signature Bank had taken it on the chin as it is New York-based commercial bank with exposure to deals all throughout the metropolitan New York area. It also has exposure elsewhere like California, which saw immense pressure from COVID-19. In short, 2020 was a horrendous year for commercial real estate, but things started to improve in late 2020 and the climate has gotten even better in 2021, even with the recent volatility in rates.

The bank just reported revenues of $480.6 million, which was a strong 20% increase in this critical metric year-over-year. Further, this was a decent beat again consensus analyst estimates of $13 million. This increase in revenues as well as significant improvements in loss provisions, along with stronger margin power, led to a record net income quarter. Signature Bank reported net income of $215 million, or $3.57 per share, which was a huge increase from the $2.21 per share brought in last year. Of course, Q2 last year was heavily impacted by COVID, so we expect improvement to around $3.00 per share. The question is where do we go from here? We expect the next few quarters to also show year-over-year gains but if rates continue to be weak, we are likely to see some earnings pressure. The company has managed expenses well, but what we are seeing on earnings is all about preparation for potential loan losses.

Valuation a bit stretched now

When we highlighted the stock as a buy we specifically stated that "the stock's value proposition was attractive when we considered the equity price was well below book value". Make no mistake, we are trading at a large premium now. At $240 per share, we are over 2X book. The book value per share at June 30, 2021 was $106. Now, it is not uncommon for banks to trade at premiums, and this is more than acceptable if the book value continues to grow. We expect it will, but this is by no means a bargain. However, the book value has been improving with growing loans and deposits.

Loans and deposits grew

We saw robust loan growth for the bank. According to the release:

Loans, excluding loans held for sale, grew $3.56 billion, or 7.0 percent, during the second quarter of 2021 to $54.51 billion, compared with $50.95 billion at March 31, 2021. Core loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans) grew a record $3.92 billion, or 8.1 percent, during the second quarter of 2021 to $52.20 billion, compared with $48.28 billion at March 31, 2021. Average loans, excluding loans held for sale, reached $52.48 billion in the 2021 second quarter, growing $3.12 billion, or 6.3 percent, from the 2021 first quarter and $9.74 billion, or 22.8 percent, from the 2020 second quarter.

The increase in loans was once again primarily driven by growth in commercial and industrial loans. It is worth noting as well that the bank also saw strong increases in deposits. Total deposits saw record growth of $11.59 billion to $85.56 billion.

We would like to remind you that in 2020, and especially in the first half of 2020, banks expanded their loan loss provisions significantly which weighed on earnings. Loan loss provisions have decreased steadily since a year ago. These provisions were down to just $8.3 million, compared with $30.9 million in the sequential quarter and down from $93.0 million a year ago. This is all due to the fact that businesses are back open and loans are being issued and repaid, despite lingering effects of the pandemic.

The company also saw improving efficiency, as it gets a strong return for every dollar spent. In fact, the bank has one of the best efficiency ratios we have seen, improving to 35% in the quarter. Both the return on average assets and return on equity continues to improve, coming in at 0.94% and 13.61%, respectfully. We anticipate these returns to remain strong in 2021, unless rates really stay depressed for an extended period of time.

Negative catalyst in a share offering

Dilution is painful for investors, but given the massive run up in share prices, management was wise to put out a share offering that was just announced. They are doing 2.5 million shares at $232 per share. As such, this will have a small impact on earnings per share going forward, as the float was about 57 million shares before this.

What we would do

We believe that if you have a double here, it is wise to sell your initial investment plus 20% profit and let the rest run forever. Yes. Forever. One of the teachings we encourage is how to build generational wealth. You could leave it all on, but, we believe you are best served by taking the principal and profit to diversify your portfolio and find new beaten down opportunities for growth. By leaving the house money position on you will be entitled to all future dividends, spinoffs, capital gains, etc. By doing this with big winners, you will create massive wealth in the long run.

Take home

This was a contrarian buy last fall. We like to find beaten down opportunities and profit from the reversal. The stock is at a premium right now, and management recognizes that and is executing a smart offering to raise more money. Loan loss provisions are down to nearly nothing. Efficiency is improving. We think you stay long here, but recommend considering selling as outlined above and letting the rest run forever.