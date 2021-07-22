bhofack2/iStock via Getty Images

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) is a diversified food company in the snack food industry whose products span frozen drinks, frozen novelties and baked goods.

After starting off as a small pretzel baker, the company has grown into a billion dollar diversified food company through organic growth, acquisitions, and an eye at identifying new opportunities.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. rallied from $40 in 2011 to almost $200 in 2019. Due to Covid-19, however, shares of the company fell to below $120 before rallying to $167.53 per share on 7/16/2021.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. sells a lot of products at restaurants, theaters, amusement parks, and stadiums. Due to Covid-19, traffic to those areas fell substantially in 2020, and the company's results didn't do very well. While the company reported a diluted EPS of $5.51 per common share in 2018 and $5 per common share in 2019, J & J Snack Foods Corp. reported a diluted EPS of $0.96 per common share in 2020.

A $5.51 diluted EPS might be very difficult for the company to achieve in the near term. Analysts have an annual EPS estimate of $2.38 per share for the fiscal period ending September 2021 and $4.41 for the fiscal period ending in September 2022.

Nevertheless, there are reasons to believe that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will eventually make more than $5.51 per common share in diluted EPS.

New Management and Marketing

In May 2021, J & J Snack Foods Corp. appointed Dan Fachner as CEO, replacing founder Gerald B. Schreiber who will continue to remain Chairman of the board. With Fachner as CEO, there's potential to find new operational efficiencies and potentially new growth markets given the new person at the CEO position. With Fachner previously being President of J & J Snack Foods Corp, the company also has a leader who knows J & J Snack Foods Corp. operations very well.

In April, J & J Snack Foods Corp. hired a new Chief Marketing Officer, Lynwood Mallard. Mallard has 22 years of experience working for Coca-Cola and was previously the vice president of category strategy and innovation at Coca-Cola. With the new executive, Mallard could bring fresh ideas around marketing.

Having a Chief Marketing Officer with experience in innovation is important. J & J Snack Foods Corp. is looking for ways to expand its strong brands and sales. If J & J Snack Foods succeeds in building a stronger brand and innovating, the company could potentially sell more products and realize potentially higher margins. This could help earnings per share and overall growth.

Covid-19 Recovery

Although the Delta variant is a growing risk, business is returning closer to normal in many sectors in the U.S. as the nation undergoes a Covid-19 recovery. More people are watching movies at theaters and going to stadiums than before.

The U.S. economy is also expected to grow substantially. According to the International Monetary Fund's estimates, U.S. growth could increase to 7% in 2021 and 4.9% in 2022 if policies such as President Biden's infrastructure and social spending plans are passed.

A stronger economy could be good for J & J Snack Foods Corp. sales and help the company's earnings increase.

Insider Monkey Holdings

For the filing period ended March 31, 2021, Noam Gottesman's GLG Partners was the largest holder among the funds we track with 99,664 shares. GLG Partners increased its holdings by 22% from the filing period before. Jim Simons' Renaissance Technologies was the second largest holder among the institutions we track, with a holding of 97,966 shares. Renaissance Technologies cut its holdings by 50% from the period before.

Strong Dividend History

J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a strong dividend history over the past 10 years. Since 2011, the company has increased its dividend per share every year including in 2020. As a signal of confidence in the company's future ability to recover, the company raised its dividend per share to $2.30 in 2020 from $2 per share in 2019.

With the annual EPS estimate of $2.38 per share for the fiscal period ending September 2021, J & J Snack Foods Corp. should have enough profit to pay its dividend and the company's payout ratio should decline as the company's profits increase in 2022.

With more profits, J & J Snack Foods Corp. has the potential to continue to increase its dividend per share.

Risks

The Covid-19 pandemic could continue to negatively affect J & J Snack Foods and it could take longer for the company's earnings to normalize.

If commodity prices increase, J & J Snack Foods' gross margins could come under pressure. There is also a labor shortage nationwide that the company has to deal with. J & J Snack Foods could make an acquisition that doesn't deliver the profits as expected.

Potential

Before the pandemic and with some exceptions, J & J Snack Foods has generally traded at a P/E ratio of between 20 and 40 for many years. In 2019, the company traded at a P/E ratio of 35.

Assuming J & J Snack Foods' normalized earnings power is around $5 per share as it was before the pandemic, the company would have a target price of $175 per share if the market valued the stock based on its normalized earnings power and assigned a similar valuation multiple as 2019.

Given $175 per share is not that far away from J & J Snack Foods Corp's current stock price of $167.53, the stock is fairly valued.

Longer term, there is potential for J & J Snack Foods Corp's normalized earnings power to increase.

In the past, J & J Snack Foods has increased its diluted EPS from $2.93 in 2011 to $5 in 2019 due to the result of the company's strategy of active development of new and innovative products, the penetration of existing market channels, and the expansion of established products into new markets.

Given J & J Snack Foods has said they will continue to innovate and to seek to expand, the trend could continue. If the trend continues, J & J Snack Foods' diluted EPS should be considerably higher in 10 years and its dividend could be as well.