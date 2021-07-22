Robinhood Pursues $2.2 Billion IPO Plan
Summary
- Robinhood Markets has filed proposed terms for a $2.2 billion IPO.
- The firm provides an online service and social network for trading stocks, crypto and other financial services.
- HOOD has grown rapidly due to the pandemic financial stimulus and stay-at-home trading behavior in 2020 and Q1 2021, but I doubt it can keep its revenue trajectory ahead.
- While the IPO may see a first day pop from enthusiasts, it looks pricey so I'll watch it from the sidelines.
Quick Take
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) has filed to raise $2.2 billion in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.
The firm provides an online platform to make investing in stocks, cryptocurrencies and other financial products easy and low cost.
While the IPO will likely see strong interest from retail traders pushing the stock up in early trading, over the longer term I’m less enthusiastic about its growth potential outside its demographic focus.
If you have access to the company’s IPO stock purchase plan, perhaps the IPO is worth a try if you think there will be a short-term pop.
Company
Menlo Park, California-based Robinhood was founded to create a 'social finance' service that combines financial access with online social networking across several financial asset classes.
Management is headed by co-founder, president and CEO Vlad Tenev, who was previously a co-founder of two financial startup companies.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Retail brokerage
Cryptocurrency trading
Cash management
Robinhood has received at least $2.2 billion in equity investment from investors including DST Global, Index Ventures, New Enterprise Associates and Ribbit Capital.
Customer/User Acquisition
The firm primarily markets its services via online media and advertising as well as through its mobile apps made available through the major mobile app stores.
As of March 31, 2021, the company had $81 billion in assets under custody and 18 million net cumulative funded accounts of which over 80% were from organic or referral sources.
Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
19.6%
|
2020
|
19.4%
|
2019
|
44.9%
(Source)
The Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Marketing spend, rose to 3.9x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Marketing
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
3.9
|
2020
|
3.7
(Source)
Market & Competition
According to a 2019 market research report by Ken Research, the U.S financial brokerage market is expected to reach $379 billion by the end of 2023.
The main drivers for this expected growth are the implementation of new technologies and improved collaboration between financial services firms, banks and FinTech companies to appeal to younger demographics.
Also, a rise in mobile applications providing zero commission trading for basic trading functions will see greater market penetration.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Webull
TradeStation
SoFi
TD Ameritrade
Moomoo
M1 Finance
Interactive Brokers
Tradier
Financial Performance
Robinhood’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Sharply growing topline revenue
Increasing operating profit
A swing to cash used in operations in Q1 2021
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 522,174,000
|
309.4%
|
2020
|
$ 958,833,000
|
245.5%
|
2019
|
$ 277,533,000
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 58,386,000
|
11.2%
|
2020
|
$ 13,780,000
|
1.4%
|
2019
|
$ (106,930,000)
|
-38.5%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ (1,444,803,000)
|
2020
|
$ 7,449,000
|
2019
|
$ (106,569,000)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ (1,882,196,000)
|
2020
|
$ 1,876,254,000
|
2019
|
$ 1,260,085,000
(Source)
As of March 31, 2021, Robinhood had $4.8 million in cash and $14.4 billion in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($2.2 billion).
IPO Details
Robinhood intends to raise $2.2 billion in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, with the company offering 52.4 million shares and selling shareholders offering 2.6 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $40.00 per share.
Class A common stockholders will receive one vote per share and Class B holders will have ten votes per share. Class C shareholders, of which there are currently no members, will have zero votes per share. Class C shares are frequently created for strategic partner investments.
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.
Salesforce Ventures has indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $150 million in the aggregate at the IPO price.
The company is also setting aside $440 million to $770 million from the IPO for sale to Robinhood customers through its IPO Access feature on its platform.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $27 billion, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 6.58%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We intend to use a portion of the net proceeds we receive in this offering to repay approximately $342.1 million that we expect to borrow, shortly prior to the completion of this offering, under our revolving credit facilities to fund our anticipated tax withholding and remittance obligations of approximately $342.1 million related to the IPO-Vesting Time-Based RSU Settlement and IPO-Vesting Market-Based RSU Settlement (assuming the effectiveness of this offering on March 31, 2021 for purposes of any applicable time-based vesting conditions; an assumed initial public offering price of our Class A common stock of $40.00 per share, which is the midpoint of the range listed on the cover page of this prospectus, for purposes of determining the satisfaction of any market-based vesting conditions; and an assumed 45% tax withholding rate).
We intend to use the remaining net proceeds we receive in this offering for working capital, capital expenditures and general corporate purposes, including increasing our hiring efforts to expand our employee base, expanding our customer support operations and satisfying our general capital needs (including capital requirements imposed by regulators and SROs and cash deposit and collateral requirements under the rules of the DTC, NSCC and OCC).
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Securities and numerous other investment banks.
Valuation Metrics
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$33,427,011,200
|
Enterprise Value
|
$26,980,796,200
|
Price / Sales
|
24.70
|
EV / Revenue
|
19.93
|
EV / EBITDA
|
216.52
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$1.64
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
6.58%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$40.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$2,185,891,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-6.54%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
309.39%
(Source)
As a reference, a potential partial public comparable to Robinhood would be SoFi (SOFI); below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
SoFi (SOFI)
|
Robinhood (HOOD)
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
1.13
|
24.70
|
2085.6%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$7.49
|
-$1.64
|
-78.1%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
27.8%
|
309.39%
|
1014.51%
(S-1/A and Seeking Alpha)
Commentary
Robinhood is seeking public investment to pay down some borrowings and for general corporate expansion plans.
The firm’s financials show extremely high topline revenue growth, increasing operating profit, but a swing to cash used in operations in Q1 2021.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative extremely high ($2.2 billion).
Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue soared in 2020; its Marketing efficiency rate rose to 3.9x in the most recent reporting period.
The market opportunity for providing no commission trading is large and growing as younger demographics seek a perceived lower cost of entry into buying stocks and crypto.
However, the firm earns its revenue through payment for order flow [PFOF], which means that users will typically see less favorable execution, resulting in paying a slightly higher price for their stock and crypto purchases.
Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 31% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is its ability to expand beyond the younger demographic user who is attracted to its revenue model and ‘social network for finance’ approach, which may have limited appeal to older demographics.
As for valuation, management is asking IPO investors to essentially pay an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of 20x, while typical brokerage firms have traded at an EV/Revenue of around 5x, so HOOD is seeking a valuation that is four times higher.
Robinhood has directly benefited from the short-term sugar high of unprecedented stimulus checks to younger demographics combined with a stay at home period in 2020 and early 2021 that fostered dramatic growth in online trading.
I have concerns that the ultra high growth results of 2020 and Q1 2021 won’t be repeated any time soon and that the company will shortly face an attenuated revenue growth trajectory in the quarters ahead.
While the IPO will likely see strong interest from retail traders pushing the stock up in early trading, over the longer term I’m less enthusiastic about its growth potential outside its demographic focus.
If you have access to the company’s IPO stock purchase plan, perhaps the IPO is worth a try for a short-term 'pop.'
Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 28, 2021
