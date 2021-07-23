High Bond Volatility And Inflation Show It's The Fed Itself That's Transitory

adventtr/E+ via Getty Images

Bond market volatility is becoming so extreme that even the main stream financial news media has picked up on it. In this video for example from CNBC, analyst Guy Adami decries the recent 10Y yield volatility as very abnormal and disturbing.

“Even though I’m not the brightest bulb in the knife drawer, you know what I’m saying,” Adami quips, “One thing I do know is, the biggest economy in the history of the world, 10Y yields [sic] should be the most liquid security out there. It should not go, in my opinion, up to 1.41%, down to 1.25%, back to 1.40%, down to 1.13%, up to 1.30% all in the course of, basically, 12 trading days. It doesn’t make a lot of sense. Bond volatility is extraordinary whereas equity volatility is not. Something’s wrong here.”

Actually, it does make a lot of sense. It’s simple why this is happening. The reason why, as I’ll explain, makes it virtually impossible for the Fed to end its $120B a month in quantitative easing without causing a slingshot in long term interest rates. This means, in turn, that fighting consumer price inflation is likely impossible for the Federal Reserve, and therefore, at some point soon, we are going to see a very strong turnaround in precious metals markets when the whole transitory inflation narrative completely evaporates.

What Extreme Bond Volatility Means

I have one question. How much of the new Treasury debt issued since the post-pandemic era is being monetized by the Fed, compared to quantitative easings of the past? True, the first three QEs were heavy on dollar creation, but much of the new dollars were absorbed by foreigners. That inflation created by the first three QEs, in other words, was exported. Exactly how much I will show you shortly.

That's no longer the case. Now the monetary inflation is staying at home, in the US, ready and willing to keep bidding up consumer prices. Foreign demand for US Treasuries has dried up to the point where almost none of the new debt issued in the post-pandemic era has been absorbed by foreigners.

But it’s not just foreigners who have stopped buying. Demand for this endless stream of US Treasury paper has plummeted to almost zero across all groups but two. Those groups are:

The Federal Reserve Mutual funds,

That’s it. Just those two.

Here's a chart that may look familiar but I’m guessing you have never actually seen it before. Hint: It's not the Fed's balance sheet.

Source

This is the amount of Treasuries alone on the Fed’s balance sheet. Many do not realize that QE1 from back in 2008 had nothing to do with buying Treasuries, and so no Treasury debt had to be monetized at all. In fact, Treasuries were actually liquidated leading up to and during the 2008 financial crisis. Then what exactly was QE1? It consisted mostly of emergency commercial paper lending and foreign loans, assets that were liquidated after the acute phase of the crisis had passed.

Then QE2 added about $900B in Treasuries, and QE3 about $800B. But that’s all peanuts compared to the post-Covid money-printing era. Since March 2020, total Treasuries outstanding has ballooned by over $5.1 trillion. As you can see from the chart above, over $2.7 trillion of that new issuance has been snapped up by the Federal Reserve.

Back in 2008, the Fed had major help from foreign investors in absorbing the inflation it was creating. Below is a graph generated from the Treasury International Capital figures, January 2008 to July 2021. These figures tally up total Treasuries owned by foreign official accounts.

Source Data

You can see here that foreign official holdings of US paper really ramped up in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. What about since the post-Covid era? Peaking in February 2020 just before the first round of lockdowns, foreign official holdings of Treasury notes and bonds are essentially flat. Foreign investment in Treasuries has actually been flat since late 2014. That means the Fed has had to monetize almost all of the new issuance by itself, a debt bonanza much more extreme than anything we saw in the aftermath of 2008.

SIFMA breaks down the numbers more exactly. From the end of 2007 until 2014 when foreign holdings of US Treasuries began to plateau, Treasuries outstanding rose by $8.6 trillion. During that time, foreigners picked up $3.81 trillion of that tab, just under half. The Fed picked up about $2 trillion. Together, these two buyers accounted for about 2/3 of all issuance for those years. Here is the full table from SIFMA, with my calculations in the last two rows.

Individuals Mutual Funds Banking Institutions Insurance Companies Monetary Authority State & Local Governments Foreign and International Pension Funds Other Total 2007 1.7 394.4 149.7 148.5 740.6 673.2 2,406.8 1,329.6 193.2 6,037.9 2008 294.8 823.8 360.6 188.4 475.9 604.2 3,288.5 1,421.5 176.7 7,634.6 2009 741.1 749.7 268.6 226.5 776.6 611.3 3,728.1 1,504.1 187.3 8,793.1 2010 1,032.7 817.6 372.9 258.0 1,021.5 630.8 4,519.8 1,633.0 227.7 10,514.0 2011 949.0 990.5 432.8 305.0 1,663.4 596.1 5,064.8 1,765.9 235.0 12,002.6 2012 1,077.7 1,096.2 545.4 298.0 1,974.3 622.3 5,648.1 1,907.5 197.9 13,367.4 2013 833.4 1,039.0 414.5 274.5 2,341.3 634.3 5,861.2 1,998.5 184.7 13,581.3 2014 710.9 1,189.3 544.2 310.5 2,736.3 646.5 6,215.8 2,127.5 201.0 14,681.9 2015 1,009.0 1,398.7 570.2 310.1 2,675.9 680.8 6,217.2 2,176.1 224.5 15,262.5 2016 1,084.4 1,800.0 692.4 334.2 2,640.7 742.3 6,096.8 2,337.3 234.5 15,962.7 2017 1,094.2 1,919.6 685.5 377.9 2,633.0 760.0 6,308.7 2,370.6 252.9 16,402.3 2018 1,647.6 2,202.0 922.4 360.5 2,338.0 770.7 6,395.7 2,779.3 265.1 17,681.3 2019 1,963.3 2,582.4 1,045.9 368.7 2,540.7 849.6 6,811.9 2,913.1 346.5 19,422.1 2020 1,677.7 3,829.3 1,367.0 398.2 5,350.2 1,150.3 7,173.7 3,157.2 444.7 24,548.3 2008-2014 % absorbed 8.20% 9.20% 4.56% 1.87% 23.09% -0.31% 44.06% 9.23% 0.09% 2019-2020 % absorbed: -5.57% 24.32% 6.26% 0.58% 54.81% 5.87% 7.06% 4.76% 1.91%

Foreigners absorbed just over 44%, almost half of all Treasury issuance from 2008-2014. In the past year, it has been only 7%. The discrepancy between the SIFMA table and the graph above is that the table counts all foreign ownership of any kind, and the graph only counts foreign official accounts, mainly central banks. All other investor categories have stayed flat to falling with the minor exception of state and local government, which sopped up 5.87% of total issuance since March 2020. The Fed has monetized about 55%, while mutual funds have picked up the rest. Together, the Fed and mutual funds account for just under 80% of all post-Covid QE.

Fed and Mutual Fund Demand for Treasuries are One and the Same

If the Fed plus mutual funds are buying $4 out of every $5 in debt issued by the Treasury, what happens when the Fed tries to taper in order to fight price inflation? Well, I would argue that mutual fund demand and Fed demand through QE are inextricably linked.

Mutual fund demand for Treasuries depends entirely on the Fed continuing QE as is, because funds only absorb Treasuries if investors choose to chase these funds higher in the first place. And investors only chase Treasury debt funds if the Fed is backstopping the price, since real interest rates are deeply negative and buying Treasury debt funds for any other reason than capital appreciation makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. Capital appreciation depends almost entirely on the Fed, so therefore does mutual fund demand itself.

So, it can be said that the Fed actually accounts for about 80% of total Treasury demand in the post-Covid era, given that if the Fed stops buying, so will the mutual funds buying in its wake.

Uncontrollable Inflation

And that means the Fed is stuck in a positive feedback loop it cannot control. Its monetizing of 80% of the debt in the post-Covid era means that monetary inflation is not being exported as it was in 2008-2014, meaning this QE is having more immediate price-inflationary effects back home. Eventually this is going to force the Fed to at least try to taper, at which point, demand for Treasuries is going to plummet from mutual funds, and it is almost certainly not going to pick up at all from any other investment category unless real interest rates are, well, actually positive, with enough yield to compensate for risk.

That means in order for Treasury demand to pick up in any other category, nominal rates are going to have to skyrocket quite suddenly, meaningfully above the CPI inflation rate, which is currently 5.4% and growing. That would be radically destabilizing. And we are running out of time. Psychology is starting to turn.

A Different World

I’m not the brightest bulb in the knife drawer, if you know what I mean, but I dare say that the reason bond volatility is so extreme, and the reason that bond volatility makes perfect sense, is that the Fed is buying 80% of the entire Treasury market, dragging mutual fund demand along in its massive wake. With a market that illiquid, we should see bond yield volatility accelerate in the months ahead. Once the gold and silver markets figure out what is actually happening, namely that price inflation cannot possibly be tamed, we’ll be in a different world.

Gold and silver investors, it is said, are in a different world. To a certain extent that is undeniably true. We’re just waiting for everyone else to get here. It’s still quiet over here. We got in while the tickets were cheap and the stadium is still relatively empty. It feels like a lockdown actually. We don’t know what everyone is doing at that crazy party in Fed land. But we still recommend not spending any more time there in the Fed’s transitory world. It’s not price inflation that is transitory, in our view. It’s the Fed that is transitory, as well as its prime balance sheet liability – the US dollar itself.