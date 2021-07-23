Philip Openshaw/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

UK-based JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCPK:JDSPY), a multichannel retailer of sports fashion and outdoor brands with operations across the UK and Europe, recently disclosed some fairly robust trading results across its US and UK operations. With supply constraints easing in recent months and Europe on track for a reopening, the full-year numbers look set to be strong, even with comparables also getting more challenging later in the year.

On the other hand, current year margins will likely still be impacted by COVID-19-led restrictions and M&A, but I see a clear path for the US and UK returning to double-digit % margins amid a gradual recovery in the upcoming years. At current levels, valuations also look reasonable relative to historical levels and the expected growth outlook, and therefore, I view JD as an attractive vehicle to gain exposure to the favorable dynamics of the sporting goods sector.

Post-AGM Trading Update Appears Favorable

JD Sports recently put out a short AGM trading statement upgrading its full-year PBT guidance to "no less than" £550 million – notably, this is well above the £475-500 million range it had previously guided to at its prior results announcement. With consensus upgrades set to filter through in the upcoming weeks, expect JD to trade higher. Following the positive commentary in the AGM statement as well, I see higher sales growth for the UK, with sales for FH1 '22 likely to already be broadly in line with the corresponding pre-COVID-19 period.

The only drawback remains store footfall, which appears relatively fragile with online traffic at elevated levels. In key European markets where stores were closed in the early part of the year, for instance, sales retention was only slightly ahead of that seen in the first closure period in spring 2020. Nonetheless, operating margins in the UK operations should eventually normalize to pre-pandemic levels as the benefits of lower rental expenses should offset much of the costs associated with an increased online sales presence.

Positive Read-Throughs From Across the Industry

As Nike's (NKE) recent results demonstrated, sporting goods demand has been robust in the US amid an improving inventory backdrop and stimulus tailwinds. Following a solid YTD result as well, the new JD formats appear to be trading well, along with the recent acquisitions (Shoe Palace and DTLR Villa). Meanwhile, in Europe, read-throughs from leading sporting goods players support the case for a strong UK re-opening, although Spain and Germany are trending below expectations on the back of weak traffic trends.

Nonetheless, with the US market trending strongly, I think an underestimated growth driver could be the group's US fascias. In addition to the fiscal stimulus tailwind, the group continues to progress well with its Finish Line to JD conversions, as c. 50 stores are already expected this year. The economics here looks impressive – at its fiscal 2020/2021 results, JD Sports highlighted that it has seen sales uplifts in the region of 10+% upon conversion. And with JD on track to convert all Finish Line stores to the JD format over the medium term, I see plenty of earnings upside here. Finally, the company is considering repaying its furlough benefit amounting to c. £30 million but will defer any final decisions on this matter pending greater certainty on the full easing of restrictions and the impacts of any possible COVID-19-led restrictions.

Deporvillage Acquisition is Another Positive Step

In its fourth acquisition since November last year, JD has also entered into a conditional agreement to acquire c. 80% of the issued shares in Deporvillage, an online-only sporting goods retailer based in Manresa in Catalonia. Specifically, Deporvillage focuses on the sale of specialist sports equipment for cycling, running, and outdoor activities. Post deal completion, management will retain a c. 20% holding in the business and will continue in their roles as CEO and Chief Purchasing Officer, respectively. As JD already manages several similar fascias, including Sprinter and Sports Zone, I view this acquisition as a natural continuation of its plans to consolidate the global sporting goods retail market.

Per the latest deal terms, the maximum cash consideration for the acquisition of the initial 80% holding in Deporvillage stands at c. €140 million (subject to customary cash/debt and working capital adjustments). Of the total, c. €40 million has been deferred and will be contingent on the performance of the business to end-2021. Funding-wise, I see few hurdles – the cash consideration will be funded from JD's existing cash resources and existing bank facilities. Additionally, JD has also agreed on a range of put and call options (commencing two years post-close) to enable future exit opportunities for key management post-integration. Upon completion of the acquisition (still subject to customary antitrust clearance), I see upside to JD's medium-term growth targets.

Final Take

Overall, JD has performed well above expectations through the COVID-19 pandemic, and with yet another robust trading update in the books, I think the current full-year guidance numbers could prove conservative. Looking ahead, expect continued top-line strength, supported by ongoing digital efforts, and, over the longer term, consolidation in the sporting goods space. At present, JD's valuation looks reasonable on a P/E basis relative to historical levels and the longer-term growth potential as a favored distributor for the big brands. Upcoming catalysts include the FH1 '21 report later in September, followed by a Capital Markets Day in October.

Source: MarketScreener