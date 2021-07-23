MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Back in November 2020, I wrote that problems at IAMGOLD’s (NYSE:IAG) Westwood mine made it uninvestable. Months went by, and the company’s problems multiplied.

IAMGOLD has recently released its second quarter production report and updated guidance, which contained bad news. Without further ado, let’s look at the key issues.

The company changed its full-year production guidance from 630,000-700,000 ounces to 565,000-605,000 ounces. The guidance for Essakane mine was improved from 365,000-390,000 ounces to 390,000-400,000 ounces, but this improvement was offset by guidance cuts for Rosebel and Westwood mines.

For Rosebel, the guidance was decreased from 220,000-245,000 ounces to 140,000-160,000 ounces. The company stated that heavy rains, challenging industrial relations and rising COVID-19 cases were the reasons for the cut. I’d note that IAMGOLD was optimistic on Rosebel during the first quarter earnings call: “[…] we are expecting a much stronger second half with the completion of the camp expansion in Q2 and as we move past the rainy season”. These expectations did not come true.

For Westwood, guidance was cut from 45,000-65,000 ounces to 35,000-45,000 ounces. According to IAMGOLD, the new guidance reflects the impact of additional safety measures. As a reminder, the mine suffered from seismic events. At this point, it is obvious that the market will start questioning the viability of the mine. In fact, IAMGOLD noted that “In accordance with IFRS, the company is reviewing the approximately $120 million carrying amount of the Westwood mine to determine whether there is any indication of impairment, and if so, whether an adjustment is necessary.”

Put simply, we would likely see an impairment charge in the upcoming quarters. In addition, IAMGOLD noted that the company evaluated the impact of existing negative factors on Westwood’s 2022 production, so future plans may be in jeopardy as well.

Not surprisingly, lower production will lead to higher costs. The full-year all-in sustaining cost guidance (AISC) was increased from $1230-1280 per ounce to $1395-1435 per ounce. With such costs, IAMGOLD’s financial results will not look pretty despite solid gold prices.

Moreover, IAMGOLD increased the cost guidance for the Cote Gold project, which it develops together with Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCPK:SMMYY) (OTC:STMNF) (the company has a 70% share in the project). The company’s total share of project costs was increased from $875 million-925 million to $1.13 billion-1.18 billion. Interestingly, IAMGOLD was rather optimistic on costs during the first quarter earnings call: “We don’t see a significant vulnerability for this year or for the rest of the project”. In reality, the cost estimate was increased by $250 million, which looks like a significant amount of money to me, especially in IAMGOLD’s situation, when the company’s existing mines are not performing well.

All in all, IAMGOLD’s report contained too many bad news, and the stock market’s reaction is understandable. The viability of the Westwood mine is under question, and the company may soon record an impairment charge. Problems at Rosebel will put material pressure on IAMGOLD’s financial performance. IAMGOLD finished the first quarter with $968 million of cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet, so it has the resources to deal with the cost increase at Cote Gold, but a $250 million hit is unpleasant.

Gold mining stocks have been under material pressure in recent weeks, and some investors may be already searching for opportunities to buy them after a significant pullback. Such investors should keep in mind that IAMGOLD stock suffered a major pullback due to the company’s internal problems and search for opportunities elsewhere. In my opinion, IAMGOLD remains uninvestable. While any major upside move in the gold market typically lifts most gold mining stocks, IAMGOLD’s weak financial and operating performance will remain a major risk for months to come, until the company proves that it managed to solve at least some of the problems.