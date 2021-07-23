Ronald Martinez/Getty Images News

Last month I laid out my long-term investment thesis on AT&T (NYSE:T), arguing that the high yield and potential growth rate, alongside the spinoff of its media assets and other opportunities, provide for a great compound interest investment for the next 30 years. I subsequently discussed the news of the dividend cut and spinoff implications as well as an updated valuation, placing the company at a higher overall growth rate.

The company has just released its Q2 earnings results and although they beat expectations, some of the underlying data including raised guidance on FCF and income have me believing that they're on the road to success at a faster pace than I previously thought. I discuss the implications.

Investment Thesis

Last month, in 2 parts, I talked about the company's high dividend yield of roughly 7.5%, which is expected to get reduced to around 4% in the second half of 2022 as a part of their media spinoff, as well as organic growth in their business and the fact that they are presently undervalued, as major catalysts for long-term investors to achieve a near 9% annual return which allows for significant compound interest growth bringing a small monthly investment into over $1 million in 30 years.

(Source: Investor.gov Compound Interest Calculator)

The argument for the company's share price appreciation is derived from their ability, I believe, to increase EPS by using the money saved from slashing the dividend and reducing debt, investing in their core business and organic revenue streams as well as offer lower overall prices with income savings. That, I argue, alongside the 4% to 7.5% dividend yield (changing in 2022 and we don't yet know what dividend, if any, the new spinoff will pay and what percentage AT&T investors will own, as well as potential dividend increases) means investors can get an 8.1% to 11.6% annual total return.

Most Recent Update

Even before the company reported their Q1 2021 earnings, it was announced that AT&T and Dish (DISH) have formed a strategic network services agreement. DISH will provide current and future customers of its retail wireless brands, including Boost Mobile, Ting Mobile, and Republic Wireless, access to coverage and connectivity on AT&T's wireless network, in addition to the new DISH 5G network. This agreement will boost AT&T's wireless gains into rural areas where Dish currently operates and their own wireless and roaming services will be used. This will help the company make customer and subscriber gains outside of any organic expansion that I previously discussed.

Yesterday, the company released their quarterly results which exceeded expectations and showed the clear upwards trajectory of their various business segments. Their Wireless segment saw 595,000 net adds, their Fiber segment saw 235,000 net adds and HBO Max and HBO subscriber base grew from 33.1M last year to 44.2M as of their most recent report.

(Source: Company slides, earnings release)

The return of sports was the main driver of growth in their WarnerMedia subscribers and pushed up advertising revenues by 18.5% compared to last year. Most other companies in the field, as well as AT&T's WarnerMedia, expect the return of sports to continue and sustain the growth we're seeing heading into the next season.

Updated Guidance, Updated Valuation

The first update which caught my eye is the debt re-evaluation, where they projected that their total debt load will decrease from $169 billion in the most recent quarter to $154 billion by the end of 2021. This is before any of the ~$9 billion in cash infusion from the media spinoff or $7 billion in annual savings from the upcoming dividend cut. This will allow them to save additional dollars on interest expense in 2021 as they announced that in the most recent quarter they reduced interest expense by ~$150 million as average rates declined.

The most encouraging factor is the raised guidance. AT&T now expects revenues to grow at a rate of 2% to 3%, up from the ~1% growth they previously expected. While income was expected to be flat in 2021, they now expect low to mid-single-digit growth and have updated their annual free cash flow projection from $26 billion to $27 billion. This eliminates some of the concerns around dividend sustainability and the company's ability to continue and generate free cash flow to raise dividend as the years progress to keep up with share price appreciation.

Main Risk Remains

The main risk to all telecommunication and wireless companies remains the easy mobility between companies as regulations and free-market moves made it so that individuals are no longer locked into 1- or 2-year contracts. Even though this is true for AT&T's upside, where they've added over 1M postpaid customers in their most recent update, it can work against them. Given the intense competitive pressures the entire industry faces, it's prudent to keep track of offerings, discounts and services changes with other companies when investing in AT&T for the longer run since mobility to other companies is so easy these days.

An Update - Good & Getting Better

To sum things up, this quarter's reporting has me more optimistic than ever that the company can thrive in the current market environment and recent updates on the Dish partnership and raised guidance brings me to believe that the company remains an incredibly solid long-term investment opportunity.

I continue to believe that the company is undervalued relative to the potential for debt reduction and any potential tailwinds from the upcoming media spinoff, which terms and conditions we do not yet know, and believe that total annual return for AT&T will be over 8% for the foreseeable future.

I remain highly bullish on AT&T's long-term value prospects.