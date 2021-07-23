DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) CEO Kevin Longe on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2021 5:00 PM ET

Geoff High - Vice President of Investor Relations

Kevin Longe - President, Chief Executive Officer

Mike Kuta - Chief Financial Officer

Tommy Moll - Stephens

Taylor Zurcher - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel

Matthew Galinko - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Hello and welcome to DMC's second quarter conference call. Presenting today are President and CEO, Kevin Longe and CFO, Mike Kuta.

I would like to remind everyone that matters discussed during this call may include forward-looking statements that are based on our estimates, projections and assumptions as of today's date and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are disclosed in our filings with the SEC. Our business is subject to certain risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. DMC assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

A webcast replay of today's call will be available at dmcglobal.com after the call.

Kevin Longe

Thank you Geoff and good afternoon everyone. DMC second quarter sales of $65.4 million were up 18% sequentially and 51% versus the second quarter of 2020. The increase reflects improved economic conditions within several of our end markets.

DynaEnergetics our energy products business reporting greater demand for DS perforating systems due to stronger energy prices and a corresponding increase in well completions. NobelClad our composite metals business reported increased product shipments and the receipt of a large order from the chemical industry. Fundamentals in the oil and gas industry are improving and leading operator and service companies are accelerating their adoption of fully integrated perforating systems that simplify operations, reduce costs and enhance well performance.

DynaEnergetics is led a technical revolution in the perforating industry in recent years and it's IS2 initiating system initiating systems and DS factory assembled integrated perforating systems remain the safest, most efficient and best performing solutions on the market.

Integrated perforating systems delivered just in time to the well site lower manufacturing and assembly costs, reduced personnel and trucks, lower the cost and complexity of the supply chain and increase overall service quality and result in better performing wells for the operator.

During the downturn, several machine shops took advantage of the industry's instability and incomplete transition to integrated systems by introducing low cost undifferentiated carrier assemblies. The components for these pre-wired carriers are supplied by various shaped charge and energetic manufacturers that have not fully commercialized their own integrated perforating systems. We believe many of the pre-wired carriers in the market incorporate features that violate DynaEnergetics patents, and we are taking aggressive legal action against the companies that make these products. DynaEnergetics has made significant investments in technologies and products that have improved the safety, efficiency and performance of its customers well completions and have enhanced the effectiveness and profitability of the industry as a whole. Our patent strategy is designed to protect these investments and provide transparency so others can innovate without violating our intellectual property. As we previously have stated if intellectual property is not protected, the incentive to innovate is lost and the sustainability of our industry is at risk.

DMC second quarter sales were approximately 2% the lower forecasted range and this shortfall was directly related to continue to weak pricing across North America's oilfield services industry. In February, DynaEnergetics took an initial step towards restoring margins by announcing a 5% price increase that was implemented at the beginning of the second quarter. However, by the end of the quarter, it became apparent few if any other manufacturers supported return to acceptable margins and we decided to push a full implementation of the increase into the second half of the year.

North America's exploration and production industry is healthier today than it has been in several years. Many operators have said they are anticipating price increases from their service providers particularly in light of escalating raw material costs. We expect price increases during the second half of the year will hold, especially for companies selling differentiated products and services that significantly improved the performance of the industry.

During the second quarter NobelClad was awarded an $8.8 million order for titanium clad plates that will be used to fabricate specialized pressure vessels and heat exchangers. This equipment will be used in the construction of a chemical plant in Southeast Asia that will produce PTA. PTA is an organic compound used in a variety of products including polyester.

The European firm that engineered the plant selected NobelClad based on its ability to meet the end users, exacting manufacturing specifications and tight delivery schedule. The plates will be produced in NobelClad's Braddock, Pennsylvania facility, then shipped to China for fabrication. Shipments are scheduled for this year's third and fourth quarters. The order is one of several large projects. NobelClad has been pursuing over the last several quarters and we are optimistic there will be several more to follow. A side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a slowdown in NobelClad's repair and maintenance work, which is principally performed for the downstream energy industry.

Activity in this sector tends to lag the cycles of the broader economy. So the timing of the large PTA order will help offset the effects of this slowdown. We expect downstream activity will begin to recover during the coming year.

This week NobelClad announced a new clad pipe product designed to provide greater fracture toughness and better overall performance versus solid zirconium or titanium pipe. The product called DetaPipe will be marketed for use in high pressure, high temperature chemical and metal processing environments.

The DetaPipe introduction is another example of how NobelClad's product in application development group is successfully expanding our addressable markets. In recent years, this team has developed innovative solutions for the engineered wood sector and for the gold processing industry where NobelClad's titanium clad plates are currently being used to construct two of the world's largest pressure oxidation autoplays.

The improving conditions in our markets is encouraging and DynaEnergetics and NobelClad are ready to capitalize on the growing demand. In addition, the follow on equity offering we completed during the second quarter further enhanced our financial position, as well as our ability to pursue long term strategic growth objectives.

With that I'll turn the call over to Mike for a review of our second quarter financial results and look at third quarter guidance. Mike?

Thanks, Kevin. Second quarter sales were $65.4 million, up 18% sequentially and up 51% versus last year second quarter. DynaEnergetics reported second quarter sales of $42.3 million, up 11% sequentially and 79% versus the same quarter last year. International sales increased 13% sequentially while North America sales increased 10% sequentially. Sales at NobelClad were $23.2 million, up 33% sequentially and 18% versus last year second quarter. Consolidated gross margin in the second quarter was 26%, up from 23% in the first quarter of 2021 and 15% in last year second quarter. The increase from the year ago second quarter primarily relates to better fixed costs absorption and receipt of employee retention credits under the CARES Act.

DynaEnergetics reported second quarter gross margin of 25% versus 22% in the 2021 first quarter and 8% in last year's first quarter. The margin improvement from last year primarily relates to improve fixed costs absorption, higher average selling prices, CARES Act credits.

NobelClad reported second quarter gross margin of 28% versus 26% in the first quarter and 25% in year ago second quarter primarily due to improve project mix. CARES Act credits also contributed to higher gross margin versus last year.

Looking at our second quarter expenses consolidated SG&A of $14 million increase 6% versus the first quarter and 15% versus a year ago second quarter. We reported consolidated operating income of $2.7 million in the second quarter. Second quarter net income was $1.7 million or $0.10 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $5.6 million or $0.38 per diluted share in last year second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $7.5 million, versus negative $1.8 million in last year second quarter. DynaEnergetics reported second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 million while NobelClad reported adjusted EBITDA of $4.3 million.

We ended the second quarter with cash and marketable securities of $181.3 million after raising $123.5 million in a follow on offering in May. Our total outstanding share count is now 18.7 million.

Looking at guidance, third quarter Sales are expected to be in range of $70 million to $73 million versus the $65.4 million reported in the 2021 second quarter. At the business level DynaEnergetics is expected to report sales in a range of $46 million to $48 million versus the $42.3 million report in the second quarter. We expect continued improvement in North America to be partially offset by lower international sales at DynaEnergetics.

NobelClad sales are expected in a range of $24 million to $25 million versus the $23.2 million reported in the 2021 second quarter. Consolidated gross margin is expected in a range of 24% to 26% versus 26% in the second quarter. Third quarter selling, general and administrative expense is expected to be approximately $14.5 million to $15 million versus the $14 million reported last quarter.

The sequential increase primarily relates to headcount additions for commercial resources, digital initiatives, restoring variable compensation and resuming travel. Amortization expense is expected to be approximately $225,000. Interest expenses expect to be in the range of $80,000.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $6.5 million to $8.5 million versus $7.5 million in the 2021 second quarter. Third quarter capital expenditures are expected in a range of $4 million to $6 million. DMC's full year tax rate is expected in a range of 31% to 33%. We are not providing full year financial guidance however, pricing at DynaEnergetics is expected to improve during the second half of the year, which should offset the impact of inflation on materials, labor, and benefits from employee retention credits under the CARES Act that are expected to roll off in fourth quarter of 2021.

Operator
Stephen Gengaro

Stephen Gengaro

Mike Kuta

Stephen Gengaro

Kevin Longe

Yes, Stephen. So, when I gave the guidance 24% to 26% in both businesses, we're getting a bit of unfavorable mix. I'll start with DynaEnergetics. So, that's really geographic mix in the third quarter. If you look at the second quarter, what we call international was essentially $7.5 million international sales. We think that's going to probably be $5.5 million to $6 million in the third quarter. So, you're getting more growth on the North American side, call it 15% to 20%, and then we're going to step back in international.

That's more timing of orders. We did pull some forward into the second quarter. So, you're getting that on the DynaEnergetics side and you're also getting that on the NobelClad side. So, a bit better of mix in NobelClad in the second quarter than in the third quarter.

Now, there is definitely upside to the margins over the short, medium and long term. And so, we've had it modeled much in the way of price increases in there, and so we should get price increases coming out of the third quarter, fourth quarter and moving forward. So we expect price increases to take hold. So, there is definitely some ability to move up from those numbers of price increases.

Stephen Gengaro

You said international Dyna in the second quarter was 6.5?

Kevin Longe

In the second quarter DynaEnergetics international was 7.5, so that's everything, except the U.S. and Canada was $7.5 million and that's probably going to step to -- that will probably 5.5 or 6 in the third.

Stephen Gengaro

Okay. Okay. The other thing, we've seen some consolidation on the wireline front and I was just kind of curious about how you're thinking about the impact of some of that consolidation on your business, like, are you thinking about maybe they get better pricing, which is good for you, but then, I think at least one of the deals, there's a Perth business which came with it. I'm just trying to think about how, how the landscape is evolving and how that plays into DynaEnergetics share and growth as we move forward.

Kevin Longe

We, Stephen, we fully expect or expected the consolidation to begin taking place in this year. The consolidation is required or needed. And in addition to consolidation, there will be attrition and rationalization of some of the supply in the wireline service market. And that's healthy for the industry. It's healthy for our company. And so, we're pleased to see it happen. And regarding the -- I think they're worth -- there are two acquisitions -- public company in the second quarter were recently announced. Those companies use our products or have used our products. And so, we're encouraged by the strengthening of that business quite frankly.

Stephen Gengaro

And just as we think about the share, and may be if you look at the total current market, and then, the integrated systems separately, how do you think your shares evolved and how do you think it does evolve going forward?

Kevin Longe

Yes. Our share has been fairly constant during this difficult marketplace and it grew quite a bit from 17-18 into 19-20. It's held in 20 and currently held in 2021. And we did not expect to pick up share or increase our share significantly in a market that was in turmoil and price was the primary driver. As we go into the second half of this year and into next, and performance and quality, service, delivery, availability is more important than price, we'd expect to see our share pick up from its current levels. And right now it's plus or minus 20% of the perforating systems market.

Stephen Gengaro

Great, thank you.

Operator
Tommy Moll

Tommy Moll

Kevin Longe

Tommy Moll

Kevin Longe

So, first of all, the litigation is quite extensive. And so, it's hard to get into any one particular case or situation and nor do we want to do that publicly, at least in an earnings conference call. And we -- the litigation, particularly intellectual property takes time, and we've been involved with this for quite some time. So, we're starting to see more action taking place within the court system.

And everything that we've seen to date, we believe supports our position and we're confident that we're going to prevail in the medium to long term on these cases of infringement. We've had a couple of smaller cases settled in the recent quarter, which we are pleased to see and we would expect more of that to take place as we go forward. And we are making every possible effort to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution with those who infringe our technology. And we just feel that we innovated and have the intellectual property and expense in developing better solutions for the market and it's our responsibility to make sure that others don't infringe our innovations.

Tommy Moll

Kevin Longe

On our capital allocation are two existing businesses DynaEnergetics and NobelClad. They are self-supporting in terms of their growth capital through their earnings. The capital that we've raised through the ATM and the offering that we did in the second quarter, is there for longer-term growth opportunities. We're actively reviewing opportunities. It's not a short-term initiative. It's a medium to longer term initiative. And it's one of those things that the color around it really is quite limited until we have something that we've completed.

Tommy Moll

Operator
Taylor Zurcher

Taylor Zurcher

Kevin Longe

So, the industry, during the pandemic, the significant drop in demand and a significant amount of inventory that existed in the marketplace led to very extensive price competition. And in the margins, not just for ourselves, but the other companies in the industry declined during that time period, and now we're in an inflationary market to some degree; labor and materials.

And we also see the CARES Act coming off in terms of supporting some of the decisions that other companies have made in the market. We're optimistic that we'll see a net price increase coming in the third and fourth quarter. We attempted to get price in the second quarter. We realized -- we announced 5%. We realized 1.7%, surprisingly. And we did not see or hear of any other oilfield service company following with price increases in the second quarter. We're optimistic that it's going to take place in the third and fourth quarter. It's required. It's needed for the long-term support of capital coming into our companies and into this industry.

Taylor Zurcher

Taylor Zurcher

Kevin Longe

We do. And however, we need to see that reflected in actions of the broader industry moving in the same direction that we're trying to pull Poland in and we did not see that in the second quarter.

Taylor Zurcher

Kevin Longe

Operator
Matthew Galinko

Matthew Galinko

Kevin Longe

Yes, so that product is just being announced. It goes into applications that we're currently working on for other plate like products. And so, we're very close to this market, and it has a very strong value proposition versus solid zirconium or titanium. So, we expect to -- as we work with companies to adopt this product, we feel that it's going to be successful. And the development period is relatively long when you're going into process environments. And so, it will take time to ramp. But we do see this product and several of the other applications that we've been working on increasing the market for us, for NobelClad, in the range of 20 plus percent on a longer term basis. And the margins are at or above the current contribution margins that NobelClad is currently achieving, which are in the low to mid 40s.

Matthew Galinko

Matthew Galinko

Kevin Longe

I think we're starting to see it already enter into our backlog this year for some of those applications. Having said that, the everyday business is low or have been impacted by the effects of the pandemic. We should see it adding to revenues in 2021 and the coming year as we go forward from where we've been historically.

Matthew Galinko

Operator
Stephen Gengaro

Stephen Gengaro

Kevin Longe

Yes. The timing will be medium to longer term, Stephen, possibly end of this year, most likely next year. It's a longer-term process. And so, there is nothing right around the corner, I want to be clear on that. And on the things that we look for are things that add to our total available market, have a similar margin profile to what we have in a normalized market with our current products.

And we're interested in stable to growing markets, differentiated products, niche market segments, and companies that we can get behind and help to accelerate their growth by going from regional to national, national to global. And people are an important part of it; strong R&D, engineering, and product development capabilities and low cap capital intensity. And we're actively reviewing a number of opportunities. But again, they take time and there is a lot of variables in this process that are outside of our control.

Stephen Gengaro

Kevin Longe

Yes. Well, again, we're pleased that we've held our market share in a very difficult price environment. We do get a premium over most if not all products in this area. When we came out of the last downturn, we had 3% market share that grew to 20, plus or minus our estimates. We've maintained that 20% in a very, very difficult demand situation over the last 18 months. And going into this current cycle where things are improving, we're in a much stronger position today than we were in '17 and '18, both in terms of the breadth of our product line, our manufacturing capability.

As you know we've got the capacity in place in the vertical integration and all the components. And we feel we are strongly positioned going into second half of this year and to next year to serve the market in a way that provides the products just in time to the well site at higher performance, lower total cost, less working capital for the people that are deploying those products.

It's very a very difficult value proposition to not accept if you're interested in succeeding in this market, and we expect our market share to grow. And we're not trying to be all things to all people, I think that's important. We're -- our objective is to build our market share to roughly a third of the market, which also means two-thirds of the market is available to other people and different technologies. And so, we're very pleased with the position that we have and in the strength of our balance sheet going into what we see is a beneficial up cycle.

Stephen Gengaro

Mike Kuta

Yes. The DynaEnergetics line and SG&A. So, in the G&A section of SG&A. And there is around $1.250 in the second quarter, about $1 million in the first quarter and we're seeing a run rate. We've been talking about 1 million and a half run rate as we move forward.

Stephen Gengaro

Kevin Longe

Operator

Kevin Longe
Thank you, everybody for joining us today. We look forward to talking with you again at the end of Q3.

