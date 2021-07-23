anatoliy_gleb/iStock via Getty Images

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) closed on its Tracker acquisition and provided an update to its 2021 guidance. It looks to be averaging around 27,000 BOEPD (46% oil) after its Tracker acquisition closed and is bumping up its capital expenditure budget with the addition of a second rig in Q3 2021.

Earthstone has grown considerably without taking on too much additional debt and appears to be worth around $10 to $11 per share in a longer-term mid-$60s oil environment.

Tracker Acquisition Update

Earthstone closed on its Tracker acquisition with cash consideration of $59.6 million paid at closing. Earthstone previously made an $8.2 million deposit for the acquisition, so there was a $13.8 million purchase price adjustment.

The estimated PV-10 of the PDP reserves (as of June 30 strip) was $169 million, so with the purchase price adjustment Earthstone is only paying 0.7x PDP due to the improvement in commodity prices since it made the acquisition.

When it first announced the Tracker acquisition, Earthstone indicated that it added 49 drilling locations with 25+% IRRs at $50 WTI oil with the Tracker acquisition. It now indicates that those 49 locations have an average IRR of 56% at $60 WTI oil. This is in line with my belief that the Tracker assets could provide decent development potential at $60 oil.

Earthstone's Reagan County assets should provide similar returns at low-$50s oil though, while its Midland/Upton County assets would provide similar returns with $40s oil.

Potential 2022 Outlook

Earthstone's second-half 2021 production is expected to average around 26,250 BOEPD. The Tracker acquisition closed on July 20, and if Earthstone got the full second-half contribution from those assets, its production might average around 27,000 BOEPD (46% oil) in 2H 2021 instead.

At that production level and current 2022 strip prices (including $65 to $66 WTI oil), Earthstone would be projected to generate $391 million in revenues before hedges. Earthstone's 2022 hedges have an estimated negative $27 million in value at strip prices.

It has hedged a bit over 50% of its 2022 oil production (assuming flat growth from 2H 2021 levels) with swaps in the mid-$50s.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 4,553,300 $64.00 $291 NGLs (Barrels) 2,660,850 $22.00 $59 Natural Gas [MCF] 15,965,100 $2.55 $41 Hedge Value -$27 Total Revenue $364

Earthstone's expenses (excluding capital expenditures) would be $114 million in this scenario, leaving $250 million in positive cash flow before capex. Earthstone previously mentioned it would take around $120 million to $140 million in capex to maintain production around 13,000 BOEPD in the long term. That was with an oil cut in the 60s though.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating And Workover $58 Production Taxes $26 Cash G&A $25 Cash Interest $5 Total Expenses $114

Earthstone's oil percentage is around 46% now and it also has reduced its DC&E costs some more with 2021 costs per lateral foot expected to be around 9% lower than Q1 2020 levels. Thus Earthstone's maintenance capex level (to keep value-weighted production flat) may be around $190 million now. Earthstone indicated that its additional capital spending in the second half of 2021 was primarily going to impact 2022 production volumes, so it may be able to keep production around 27,000 BOEPD in 2022 with below $190 million in capital expenditures.

Debt Situation And Valuation

Earthstone may now end up with around $275 million in net debt at the end of 2021. This is around 1.1x its projected 2022 EBITDAX (with hedges) at current strip prices and without production growth from 2H 2021 levels, or 1.0x its projected unhedged 2022 EBITDAX. Earthstone's debt level thus appears reasonable.

If Earthstone aims to maintain production around 27,000 BOEPD in 2022, it may end up with below $200 million in net debt by the end of the year.

Earthstone appears to be fairly priced for the current commodity pricing environment. A 4.0x unhedged 2022 EBITDAX multiple would value it at approximately $10.70 per share at current strip prices and adjusting for the negative value of its 2022 hedges.

This would also value it at slightly more (1.04x) than PDP PV-10 at June 30 strip prices, which are roughly around current prices. It would also be a fair discount (0.67x) to proved PV-10.

Conclusion

Earthstone Energy has grown its production considerably after its acquisitions and may end up with second half 2021 production that is around 75% higher than 2020 levels, although oil production would be closer to 45% higher.

Earthstone's debt level still appears to be reasonable, and it could potentially reduce its net debt below $200 million in 2022 depending on its production growth targets.

I believe that Earthstone's fair price in a longer-term mid-$60s oil environment is roughly $10 to $11 per share.