Before Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) reported earnings, I recommended my subscribers buy the stock, as an earnings pop was likely. Today, I want to review the play and look at the earnings sentiment, which has strong predictive validity for the coming quarter.

The Play

Briefly, I made the KO call on technical, sentiment, and seasonal patterns. The charts looked bullish heading into earnings despite a sudden pullback:

The PPO and KST were reflecting the beginnings of upward momentum. The Ichimoku cloud were showing some good short-term buy signals. The cloud was offering support around the $55 level. This is interesting, as this is nearly where KO stopped after filling the up gap, which was expected due to small up gaps in KO tending strongly to be area gaps, and is why I recommend earnings traders take profit at the open.

A filled up gap is often bullish, so buying in now makes sense if you are impressed by the earnings. As I’ll show below, earnings sentiment is very impressive – the strongest in a year.

In addition, KO investor sentiment is strong. In my analysis, I found KO bulls less likely than expected to sell on pullbacks. This makes pullbacks relatively light relative to the general market. However, while KO investors tend to buy dips (buying the “down,” below), they also tend to take profit on good (“white”) days, dampening the possibility of large, sustained rallies. KO really is a buy-and-hold stock more than a trading stock, barring earnings:

From a seasonal perspective, KO tends to rise on its July earnings. If you were to go long on this earnings report for the past 40 years, you’d have a reward/risk ratio of 54%. The only bad thing here is that KO has low earnings volatility. You’d see an average gain of 1.3% over earnings, which is pretty low for us earnings traders. KO indeed made a move of similar magnitude this time. Still, this play is pretty safe from a risk/reward perspective, especially for an earnings play, which is why I recommended it despite the low volatility. I stated that buying stock here makes sense due to the small movements (you won’t get hurt by volatility crushes this way).

In the end, the play worked out much as expected.

KO from Here: Sentiment Analysis

Sentiment analysis can be performed via financial lexical analytical methods, in which we tag management’s forward-looking statements as either positive or negative, thereby creating an overall “sentiment score” for a given document. I run this over a company’s earnings call transcripts, looking for significant changes in sentiment quarter over quarter and year over year. The literature has shown this to be useful in explaining the variance of stock price movements over future quarters.

I ran exactly this type of sentiment analysis for KO, including that for the recent quarter. Here is how sentiment has changed over the past year.

Sentiment Change 2020q3 100% increase 2020q4 27% decrease 2021q1 56% increase 2021q2 56% increase

The most notable change was the 100% increase in positive sentiment in 2020q3, and the stock accordingly went from a low of $46 to a high of $54 despite the stock selling off after earnings. The current quarter, while not a 100% increase, is still equally impressive from a sentiment perspective in that it is a 255% increase year-over-year. In other words, this quarter’s sentiment is stronger than that of 2020q3. Via regression, we should expect this quarter’s movement to be roughly 18% stronger than average.

Let’s look at a few of the statements tagged during my analysis. My comments follow.

“We outpaced the overall macroeconomic recovery led by strong performance in away-from-home channels and business-to-consumer e-commerce.”

-This essentially means the company has outpaced an important economic benchmark. In other words, the company is not completely reliant on the post-Covid19 recovery. For the stock, this implies lower volatility relative to the market in light of emergent problems such as the Delta variant of Covid19.

“Despite the asynchronous recovery, our revenues and earnings in the second quarter surpassed our 2019 results.”

-If you think about the business damage incurred due to Covid-19 as an inverse parabola with a vertex somewhere in mid-2020, this statement implies that Coca-Cola is free of most of the uncontrollable economic damage from the pandemic. Being so, KO is roughly fairly priced at its pre-pandemic levels, meaning that a $60+ KO would not be unreasonable.

“Our steady focus on cash generation continues to yield progress and our updated guidance for free cash flow of at least $9 billion implies a dividend payout ratio significantly improved from where we began the year and is edging closer to our targeted level of 75% over the long-term.”

-As KO is often considered a dividend-focused stock, any news supporting the sustainability and increase of the dividend is likely to be strong for the stock. Indeed, KO emerged from the blunt of Covid19’s wrath with its dividend intact despite a wobbly EPS:

While the current dividend requires 98% of KO’s earnings for sustainability, the reduction of this percentage is, from a regression standpoint, truly on-target to hit management’s 75% goal in three years.

Overall, the earnings call showed strongly positive sentiment from management – the highest since the pandemic began. From a statistical standpoint, we should expect to see excess gains in the stock, all things being equal.

The Play

I like a long position here despite the pullback. The pullback is an up area gap filling, the act of which is often a bullish signal. As the gap fills at $56.33, I’d use this price as a limit-buy target.

In the past five years, gaps of this type have been relatively rare for KO but result in profits over average, assuming you buy after the gap fills. Here is the result for holding five days after the gap fills:

The gap agrees with the sentiment: A long position is warranted. The gap points to strong short-term gains, while sentiment points to a more steady upward movement.

Hence, here I would buy weekly at-the-money calls, exercising them at expiration (Jul30). Alternatively, just continue rolling them over to hedge the downside market risk. (While I did mention that KO investors like to buy the pullbacks, KO and SPY are still correlated at 0.43; thus if you are worried about the market, as I am, you will want to go long KO while simultaneously hedging market risk.)

Let me know what you think in the comments section below.