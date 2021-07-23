putilich/iStock via Getty Images

SAP (NYSE:SAP), the Germany-based enterprise software titan, has never really been the kind of tech company to draw an overbearing amount of attention. People are passingly familiar with this brand (the company is on enough billboards and commercials to be a relatively recognizable brand, although fewer people can really articulate what SAP does), but SAP has never been the type of tech stock to see dramatic overperformance. In fact, since correcting its cloud guidance in summer of last year, SAP still remains in correction mode, and the stock is only up a meager ~8% year-to-date (about half the gains of the S&P 500).

Yet what investors can get out of SAP is stability. For the past few quarters, SAP has delivered above-expectations performance, showing consistent cloud growth and a steady beat-and-raise path. Combined with SAP's broad-reaching product portfolio that encompasses almost every category in enterprise software, I think SAP makes for a formidable long-term hold.

Data by YCharts

The consistent value software stock to hold in your portfolio

There are very few large-cap "legacy" technology companies, and I think of SAP like I do Oracle (ORCL), which I am also bullish on. Unfortunately neither of these companies were as quick to adopt and focus on cloud as Microsoft (MSFT) - but they are picking up the threads now, converting large swaths of their portfolio to recurring revenue, and exercising their considerable customer relationships to drive cloud bookings growth. The market has rewarded Microsoft with lofty valuation multiples (now at ~35x forward P/E, as shown in the chart below). But given all-time market highs, I'm more comfortable in investing in the laggards (which have continued to produce handsome profits, in spite of slower cloud growth) with much more reasonable valuations, than I am investing in high-flyers like Microsoft and Adobe which have seen a relentless rally since last year.

Data by YCharts

One other point to be made for SAP is that while it may have been later to the cloud game, it's definitely picking up steam now. SAP has always been a global leader in the ERP department, as ERP is its core product category. Yet since the pickup in cloud adoption, SAP has continued to gain more incremental market share over its competitors , as shown in the chart below. The only other gainer in market share since 2018 is Workday (WDAY), which is a relatively newer entrant into the ERP category:

Figure 1. SAP cloud ERP market share

Source: SAP Q2 earnings deck

Here are all the longer-term reasons to be bullish on SAP:

Category leadership in many areas of enterprise software. Though the average consumer likely won't interact with SAP, its dominance in enterprise software is unmistakable. It is the dominant player in ERP systems - which help companies manage their data and urn their operations. Via a surprisingly sharp-eyed M&A strategy, SAP has also inherited other major category leaders, including Ariba, Concur, SuccessFactors, Qualtrics, and other notable brands.

Though the average consumer likely won't interact with SAP, its dominance in enterprise software is unmistakable. It is the dominant player in ERP systems - which help companies manage their data and urn their operations. Via a surprisingly sharp-eyed M&A strategy, SAP has also inherited other major category leaders, including Ariba, Concur, SuccessFactors, Qualtrics, and other notable brands. Ambitious transition to the cloud. Part of the reason SAP's near-term results look off is because of its shift toward cloud revenues. The company has heavily been pushing its customers away from license deals and into its SaaS products, which will stunt near-term revenue growth. Over the long term, however, cloud customers will deliver greater lifetime value. A similar shift was undertaken by other legacy software companies including Adobe (ADBE), Autodesk (ADSK), and Splunk (SPLK) - each of which were rewarded handsomely for shifting into Wall Street's favored business model.

Part of the reason SAP's near-term results look off is because of its shift toward cloud revenues. The company has heavily been pushing its customers away from license deals and into its SaaS products, which will stunt near-term revenue growth. Over the long term, however, cloud customers will deliver greater lifetime value. A similar shift was undertaken by other legacy software companies including Adobe (ADBE), Autodesk (ADSK), and Splunk (SPLK) - each of which were rewarded handsomely for shifting into Wall Street's favored business model. Clear categories in which SAP has the potential to rebound post-pandemic. Overall growth right now is being held down by large SAP products such as Concur, which is impacted due to low business travel. The post-pandemic era will be a much kinder one for SAP, which has more direct exposure to pandemic impacts.

Overall growth right now is being held down by large SAP products such as Concur, which is impacted due to low business travel. The post-pandemic era will be a much kinder one for SAP, which has more direct exposure to pandemic impacts. Aggressive long-term targets. By 2025, SAP intends to triple its cloud business.

In my view, the opportunity to invest in SAP at a P/E multiple no richer than the rest of the S&P 500 and hold it for the long term is an appealing one. Stay long here.

Q2 download

Let's now discuss how SAP performed in its recently-released second quarter results. Take a look at the earnings summary below:

Figure 2. SAP Q2 results Source: SAP Q2 shareholder letter

SAP's total revenue was rather flat in Q2, declining -1% y/y to €6.67 billion. That was relatively in-line with Wall Street's expectations of €6.69 billion. We note, though, that currency movements did hurt SAP - in constant currency terms, revenue would have grown 3% y/y.

We need to think about SAP's revenue softness with two large grains of salt. The first is obviously due to SAP's cloud transition: because SAP is deferring what used to be large upfront license deals in favor of a recurring stream of payments in shifting to the cloud, there is near-term revenue impact that will even out over time.

The second is due to continued impacts from Concur, which is SAP's travel and entertainment (T&E) expensing solution. The rise of the Delta variant and continued nervousness on the part of companies worldwide to return to offices, let alone resume business travel, are weighing heavily on Concur bookings. Yet at the same time, this is a clear macro driver that will turn around once we move past the pandemic, and it's not a reflection of poor execution on SAP's part. The company actually noted that Q1 represented the first "stabilization" of Concur's results, and that it has seen evidence of recovery and pent-up demand.

Outside of particularly impacted categories like Concur, SAP's go-to-market momentum continued at a lively pace. The company added over 9k net-new customers and executed more than 5k go-lives, including with marquee customers like Coca-Cola (KO), Merck (MRK), AMD (AMD), and ABN AMRO, the Dutch bank.

Figure 3. SAP Q2 major wins Source: SAP Q2 shareholder letter

SAP also notes that strong performance in Q2 has management believing in acceleration in the back half of FY21 for the company's core S4/HANA ERP system. Here's some additional anecdotal commentary from CFO Luka Mucic's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

With this strong backlog, we expect S/4HANA cloud revenue growth to significantly accelerate in the second half of the year. For the quarter, S/4HANA Cloud revenue was up 39%. Only five months after the launch of RISE with SAP, it was, again, an important driver of the S/4HANA cloud performance. Total cloud revenue showed a strong sequential uptick by 4 percentage points, resulting in 17% growth. Our Travel and Expense business showed first signs of recovery as global travel restrictions eased, which led to a sequential stabilization for the first time since the pandemic began. We are also pleased to see our Intelligent Spend category returning to growth. The Intelligent Spend cloud revenue growth rate was up 9 percentage points quarter-over-quarter, even though it continues to be impacted more than other SaaS/PaaS solutions. Our share of more predictable revenue expanded by 3 percentage points to 76%."

SAP also continued to make progress on the gross margin front. SAP's pro forma gross margins in Q2 grew 100bps year-over-year. Cloud gross margins, meanwhile, grew 60bps to 69.9%:

Figure 4. SAP gross margin trends Source: SAP Q2 earnings deck

And we note that while SAP's cloud transition/Concur headwinds will continue to impact the company's full profit potential this year, SAP raised its operating margin guidance for the year. Previously, SAP had guided to an operating margin range of -1% to -6% for the year; now, the company is citing breakeven to -4% as its new expectation. We note as well that the company's outlook for cloud growth improved by one point of y/y growth.

Key takeaways

The bullish thesis surrounding SAP's cloud transformation and continued dominance of several massive software categories (especially ERP and procurement) may take years to play out, but in the meantime I view SAP as a safe place to park extra cash while the market is at all-time highs. Continue to stay long here.