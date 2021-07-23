Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Patience is the name of the game when it comes to under-the-radar plays like Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). As such, it's important to keep in mind that investing for the long-run isn't a popularity contest, but rather a marathon that should be focused on the fundamentals.

OFC has performed well since I last covered it in May, producing a 6% total return including dividends, double the 3% return of the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe. In this article, I show why OFC remains a buy at present, so let's get started.

Why OFC Is A Buy

Corporate Office Properties is a self-managed REIT that's focused on office and data center properties leased to the U.S. Government and its Defense / IT contractors. 88% of OFC's properties are leased to these aforementioned tenants, while the remaining 12% are Class A office buildings leased to commercial tenants.

The company has a long track record of operating in this space, as it's been around for nearly 30 years. Along with Easterly Government Properties (DEA), OFC is just one of a handful of landlords that are entrusted to handle U.S. Government and defense contractor tenant requirements.

This makes OFC a rather durable REIT with a relatively stable tenant base. This is reflected by the 94.9% leased rate that it had at the end of the first quarter. While tenant retention was just 52% in Q1, management is optimistic on future demand for its properties, as it raised guidance for full-year tenant retention from 65-75% previously, to 70-75%. This is supported by the 88% tenant retention rate that OFC saw in the month of April.

In addition, Q1 GAAP rents on renewals increased by a robust 4.9%, suggesting positive demand signals from the market. While same-property NOI did decline by 2.7%, I'm not too concerned, as it had to do with diminished vacancy leasing volume last year, and projected impact of a joint venturing a wholly owned data center this year to raise equity funding.

Looking forward, I see continued reasons to be optimistic around OFC's core business. This is supported by the DOD (Department of Defense) base budget growing at a compound annual rate of 4% over the 2017-2021 timeframe. According to the FY 2022 Presidential budget request, the DOD's base budget would increase by an even more robust 5.4% next year.

(Source: June Investor Presentation)

Management is guiding for 4.7% FFO/share growth this year and is actively working to evolve the portfolio assets. This is reflected by the development pipeline, consisting of properties for aerospace and data center properties, as noted by management during the recent conference call:

Our development leasing pipeline remains deep and diversified across our IT locations and customer base. We are tracking up to 2.1 million square feet of development opportunities and are confident we will meet or exceed our 1 million square foot development leasing goal. During the quarter, we 7,100 Redstone Gateway into service. The building is a build-to-suit for aerospace. Our pipeline of active developments totals 1.4 million square feet that are 85% leased. During the remainder of the year, we expect to place 789,000 square feet of these projects into service, bringing our total for the year to 785,000 square feet. Regarding DC-6, our discussions with the 11.25-megawatt customer continue to progress. The original lease continues until such time as either party exercises a termination or the leases amended or replaced, and we continue to believe the tenant will remain.

Balance Sheet, Dividends and Valuation

OFC maintains a solid balance sheet with BBB-/Baa3 credit ratings from S&P and Moody's. It maintains a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.2, which is just slightly higher than the 6.0x level that I prefer to see for REITs. I would expect for the leverage ratio to trend down as the development pipeline comes online, and management anticipates reaching 6.0x by the end of this year.

The balance sheet strength is also reflected by OFC's recent landmark bond offering, in which it issued $600M in proceeds on 10-year senior unsecured notes. This deal was 8x oversubscribed and priced at a 2.75% coupon rate, the 7th lowest ever issued by an office REIT.

This lends support to the 3.7% dividend yield, with a low 49% payout ratio. While dividend growth has been lacking, I would expect raises to come down the road. This is considering the development pipeline, and the fact that OFC has spent the first half of the past decade deleveraging the balance sheet, as seen below.

(Source: Company Investor Presentation)

Admittedly, most of the alpha for OFC is now gone, at the current price of $29.67, with a forward P/FFO of 13.3. However, I see value in the slow-and-steady nature of the business model with analysts forecasting 4-5% annual growth in the near term. Analysts have a consensus Strong Buy rating, with an average price target of $32.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points should be considered:

Higher interest rates may result in knee-jerk negative reactions by the market, since REITs are often wrongfully considered as being bond-proxies.

OFC's tenants are sensitive to fat tail risk stemming from cuts in U.S. defense spending.

The non-government related portion of OFC's property portfolio is subject to risks around re-opening of offices.

Investor Takeaway

Corporate Office Properties has a high-quality portfolio of assets that are primarily leased to government-related tenants in mission-critical sectors. This is reflected by interest from the fixed-income community, with the recent bond offering at very low interest rates.

Meanwhile, OFC maintains a strong balance sheet with a development pipeline that should drive top- and bottom-line profitability. While OFC is no longer cheap, I continue to see value in OFC at the current price and view it as a Buy.