Investment Thesis

In my previous article, I gauged that Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) is unlikely to outperform the market despite its high growth, given its valuation. A few days later, the ticker began trending on social media, catching meme traders' attention, squeezing the shorts out of their trades, creating a spike in the share price before giving back some of its gains. Today, CLOV is up 20% compared to 5% for the S&P 500.

I still believe that CLOV is fairly valued, given all the dynamics around its fundamentals. Its high growth is weighted against low margins, cash burn, and high price multiples. However, I should say that I don't see the stock being a sell either. Everyone knows that Wall Street rewards growth.

In the previous article, I also warned about putting too much emphasis on Clover Assistant, the company's web-based platform for Physicians to manage and analyze patient data. Three weeks after my post, a Bloomberg reporter also questioned the quality of Clover Assistant, sparking a retort from Clover CTO Andrew Toy.

I recently put up a post on LinkedIn calling out a reporter from Bloomberg, or what I saw as a dismissive comment on the quality of our engineers based solely on his skepticism regarding the quality of talent outside the US - Andrew Toy - Q1 Earnings Conference.

To be clear, I think that Clover Assistant has some value, at least in organizing patient history, a useful function for diagnosis. However, I believe the company is exaggerating its engineering. There are multiple levels of Artificial Intelligence, and from my view, Clover Assistant is barely touching the pattern recognition plane, if anything.

I maintain CLOV's neutral rating, reflecting its rapid growth, weighted against low margins, cash burn, and high valuations. Stock performance should mirror the S&P in the second half of the year. Factors that could lead to a rating upgrade or downgrade include a change in revenue growth and margins.

Harsh Industry - Margins

The Medicare Advantage industry is heavily regulated, and margins are tied to CMS payments policy, largely determining the revenue per member for the year. Currently, Washington's policy direction is to lower healthcare spending, pressing insurance companies' margins. Healthcare inflation is exceeding CMS's pay-per-member rates. For example, UnitedHealth, the largest US Medicare Advantage provider, states that CMS FY 2021 base rates increased 1.7%, lower than healthcare inflation. What I am trying to say, despite what many people think, the Medicare Advantage market is a harsh industry characterized by thin margins and pricing pressure from Washington.

The CMS also regulates what the insurance policy covers. The CMS requires Medicare Advantage providers to provide the actuary equivalent of the Original or CMS plans. Additionally, high competition pushes providers to give away extra services, such as lower cost-sharing (out of your own pocket expense) and service quality.

CLOV is still finding the right balance between the level of service and the premiums it collects from the CMS. FY 2020 Medical Cost Rate (Claims Cost/Premium Revenue) was 88%, despite the lower medical insurance claims volumes during the period. The company estimates that COVID contributed to approximately a 2% reduction in costs, bringing adjusted MCR to 90%. In Q4 and Q1 this year, MCR was above 100% because of the pent-up demand build-up during the lockdown. In any case, this figure excludes administrative fees, which pull margins deeper into the red.

Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Premiums Earned $ 163,710 $ 170,315 $ 167,075 $ 164,598 $ 199,376 Claim Cost $ 146,328 $ 119,366 $ 144,846 $ 179,928 $ 214,432 MCR 89% 70% 87% 109% 108%

Source: Company filings

To make a profit, Medicare Advantage companies rely on volumes to cover expenses. For this reason, growth is paramount for CLOV's investment thesis. Lowering costs is another lever that companies pull, which also explains management's focus on Clover Assistant.

Wall Street's Reward - Valuation

The basic premise of investing is putting your money in a productive entity that generates profit, or in CLOV's case, has the potential to do so. The company has been growing fast, supported by the expanding market. However, it seems that Wall Street has already priced in CLOV's growth prospects, and as growth slows, I believe that the company's valuation will gradually fall in line with its peers.

The Average PE in the managed care industry is 18x. Net profit margins fluctuate in a tight range between 3.5% and 4.5%. At the time of this writing, CLOV is trading at $9.36. From my understanding, each Class B shares are convertible to one share of Class A at the holder's option. Total Class A and B shares are 408,101,085 as of May 10. Given these metrics, for the company to achieve a comparable valuation to its peers, it has to increase its revenue from $720 million to $6 billion. That is achievable, given the company's growth rate. However, at this point, it seems CLOV has already received Wall Street's growth reward.

Why So Much Skepticism? - Short Interest

CLOV is snowballing, and although the company might have exaggerated the technology behind its Clover Assistant, the hypothesis of lowering costs via data analysis is feasible. Currently, about a third of the shares are on loan, reflecting bearish sentiment, which I believe is misguided. One possible reason is the low SEC vetting before it went public in a SPAC transaction. The SEC currently changed the rules around SPACs, requiring more rigorous filings to protect investors.

I expect some volatility, creating risks and opportunities for long-term holders. I believe the company has prospects. The company reported 680 million in cash and cash equivalents on its latest financial statement compared to an average $151 million cash burn from operations, giving the company several years of runway to sort out its finances before it needs to come back for more cash.

The Hindenburg Research issued a strong sell rating, citing a DOJ investigation related to unauthorized sales practices. If you have ever stumbled upon a health insurance ad that touts "independent" "unbiased" Medicare advice, there is a possibility it was run by one of CLOV's subsidiaries, which isn't strictly ethical. The company has been fined for similar practices in 2016. Several insurance companies have been indicted for various charges, including fraud, kick-backs, and coding-up patients' bills.

An Unsteady Hand - CLOV's Management Team

Recently, the company's CFO announced he is stepping down from his role to care for an ailing family member. He's only been on the job since 2020, and his departure couldn't come at a worse time. The company is witnessing rapid growth but also raising expenses and cash burn. As a newly listed company, coming from a SPAC deal, lack of operational track record is a source of concern for many. The CFO's departure adds to this uncertainty, especially since he's leaving abruptly without a successor. The board announced they are appointing an outsider, Mark Herbers, as an interim CFO.

The rest of the management team also has little experience managing a public company. I believe that the CTO's retort against Bloomberg's reporter is petty, especially given the controversial nature of the argument's narrative, heightened by the current political environment. There was no need to bring the issue during the earnings call. He could have kept it confined to his social media account at least, or better, seized the opportunity to actually address the investment community's concern over the quality of Clover Assistant.

Summary

At current prices, I believe CLOV is fully valued. However, I disagree with the bears, given the company's growth rates. Despite that CLOV trades above peers' multiples, this reflects the company's historical growth and future potential in an expanding market. Thin margins and cash burn weigh on the stock, but the company has enough liquidity to buy it some time until it levers its profitability. On a risk-adjusted basis, I don't believe CLOV is a buy. However, more aggressive investors can benefit from the volatility of meme trades and an opposing inflated bearish positioning.