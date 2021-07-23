Only5/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I continue to retain my Neutral rating for Sands China Ltd. (OTCPK:SCHYY) [1928:HK].

I last wrote about the company in an article published on July 31, 2020, and Sands China's stock price has increased marginally by +2% from HK$29.70 as of July 30, 2020 to HK$30.30 as of July 22, 2021.

Sands China's 2Q 2021 EBITDA was significantly below pre-COVID levels in 2Q 2019, and this implies that the Macau gaming industry still has a long road to recovery. It is uncertain when a full travel bubble between Macau and other parts of China will be realized. While China's vaccination rate is rising, it is still targeting zero COVID-19 cases, and this could cause a delay in plans for a travel bubble if a new wave of infections returns.

Among its peers, Sands China is relatively better positioned for recovery in the near-term, given its focus on the mass segment. This justifies Sands China's premium valuations relative to peers to a large extent. Sands China is valued by the market at consensus forward FY 2022 EV/EBITDA and Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 12.8 times and 4.6 times, respectively.

But given that the road to recovery for the Macau gaming industry remains challenging and there is still a risk of non-renewal of the company's gaming license which expires next year, it is hard to justify a Bullish rating. Instead, I still see a Neutral rating for Sands China as appropriate.

2Q Performance Was Decent But Still Significantly Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

Sands China typically announces the company's first half financial results in mid-August, but the company's parent, Las Vegas Sands (LVS), usually reports its second quarter performance much earlier. On July 22, 2021, Las Vegas Sands released its 2Q 2021 results, which gives investors a "sneak preview" of how its subsidiary, Sands China, has performed in the most recent quarter.

Revenue for Sands China jumped by +2,023% YoY from $40 million in 2Q 2020 to $849 million in 2Q 2021. On a QoQ basis, the increase in Sands China's top line in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was more modest at +9%. Sands China also reversed from an EBITDA loss of -$312 million in 2Q 2020 to register a positive adjusted property EBITDA of +$132 million in 2Q 2021.

But it is noteworthy that Sands China's 2Q 2021 adjusted property EBITDA was only 17% of what the company earned in 2Q 2019 ($765 million). If I use Sands China's Hold-Normalized EBITDA of $113 million as the basis for comparison instead, the company's 2Q 2021 EBITDA was an even lower 15% of 2019 levels. Sands China defines Hold-Normalized EBITDA as earnings adjusted "for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period." This suggests that a full recovery for the company and Macau's gaming industry is still not happening anytime soon.

Road To Recovery Is Dependent On Easing Of Travel Restrictions

Sands China's financial performance in 2Q 2021 is easy to understand, when one realizes that only 2.2 million people visited Macau in the most recent quarter. In comparison, Macau welcomed approximately 9.9 million visitors in the second quarter of 2019 prior to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. In other words, visitation numbers in Macau in 2Q 2021 were only 22% of that in 2Q 2019. This explains why Sands China's EBITDA in the most recent quarter was still only a fraction of what the company achieved two years ago.

The outlook for a complete easing of travel restrictions between Macau and other parts of China remains uncertain.

On the positive side of things, quarantine-free travel with no strings attached (e.g. no requirement for vaccinated individuals to have negative COVID-19 test results) between Macau, Hong Kong and Mainland China could possibly be realized in time to come, given rising vaccination rates.

At Las Vegas Sands' 2Q 2021 earnings call on July 22, 2021, the company noted that the "travel bubble within China, including Hong Kong and Macao is really possible" if Mainland China's vaccination rate increases from 50%-60% now to 80%-90% in three to four months' time based on the current pace of vaccination. As it stands now, only "individuals from most low-risk areas of mainland China can enter Macau without quarantine with a negative PCR COVID-19 test result taken within seven days of arrival", according to a recent July 6, 2021 article published by security services company GardaWorld.

On the negative side of things, China seems to be still targeting "zero infections" as part of its COVID-19 policy and strategy, as reported by the Financial Times. This stands in contrast to other countries like the UK and Singapore which take the view that COVID-19 is endemic, and they are much more willingly to ease COVID-19 restrictions and re-open the economy. China's stance suggests that any surge in COVID-19 cases in Mainland China or Macau will likely push back plans for any travel bubble between Macau and other parts of China.

Focus On Mass Segment Positions Company For Industry Recovery

Among the Macau gaming operators, Sands China's recovery prospects seem the brightest, considering the company's focus on the mass segment. In my October 29, 2019 initiation article on Sands China, I had noted that "Sands China also has a 30% market share of Macau mass market gross gaming revenue, and the mass market segment generates over 85% of Macau's total gaming operating profit."

Industry statistics and Sands China's 2Q 2021 financial performance suggest that the mass segment, more specifically the premium mass sub-segment, is recovering fast. As highlighted earlier, the amount of visitors for Macau in 2Q 2021 was merely 22% of the same in 2Q 2019, but Macau's mass segment GGR (Gross Gaming Revenue) has already recovered to 45% of pre-COVID levels in the most recent quarter.

Similarly, Sands China's revenue for the premium mass and base mass sub-segments were at 57% and 26% of pre-pandemic levels, respectively in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Las Vegas Sands mentioned at the 2Q 2021 results briefing that premium mass "has returned in greater volume, greater number of patrons", while base mass clients "are actually staying longer" despite dropping in numbers.

Valuation And Risk Factors

Sands China is valued by the market at 37.8 times consensus forward FY 2021 EV/EBITDA and 12.8 times consensus forward FY 2022 EV/EBITDA, according to the company's last traded price of HK$30.30 as of July 22, 2021. The market also values the stock at consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiples of 8.2 times and 4.6 times, respectively.

Sands China's forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue valuations are the highest among its peers, and its consensus forward FY 2022 EV/EBITDA is only slightly lower than Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCPK:GXYEF) (OTCPK:GXYYY) [27:HK]. I think that Sands China deserves to trade at a premium to the majority of its peers, given its focus on the mass segment as detailed above.

Sands China's Peer Valuation Comparison

Stock Consensus Current Year EV/EBITDA Multiple Consensus Forward One-Year EV/EBITDA Multiple Consensus Current Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Multiple Consensus Forward One-Year Enterprise Value-to-Revenue Multiple Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) 21.8 8.9 4.0 2.4 MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCPK:MCHVF) (OTCPK:MCHVY) [2282:HK], 31.0 10.1 4.6 2.8 Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCPK:WYNMF) (OTCPK:WYNMY) [1128:HK] 31.1 10.9 4.8 3.0 SJM Holdings Limited (OTCPK:SJMHF) (OTCPK:SJMHY) [880:HK] 367.2 10.5 3.4 1.5 Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited 33.6 13.5 7.9 4.3

Source: S&P Capital IQ

Sands China's key risk is still the "non-renewal of its gaming license that expires in June 2022" as I stressed in my prior July 30, 2020 article. This is likely to remain as an overhang for some time, as public consultation in relation to the renewal of gaming licenses in Macau has yet to commence. As a non-Chinese and US company, Sand China has a relatively higher probability of potentially encountering issues with its upcoming renewal considering continued tensions between the two superpowers.