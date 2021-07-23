Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

It isn't so strange, is it, to assume that at some point Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) subscriber-count growth might take a pause here and there. It's not even a question.

With the latest Q2 earnings report, we see that the company was a little light on guidance for the next quarter (Q3). Also, net income came in less than expected. Revenue was a bit higher than expected.

At the time of the report (July 20), the stock finished the after-hours with a flat performance, settling at $534. The day after, it was down over 3% on higher-than-usual volume.

I see the company continuing to be a long-term holding. Granted, the height of the pandemic accelerated growth of subscribers for the industry as a whole, and while that is affecting current performance, it should be assumed, as stated at the beginning, that there will be increased variability in terms of subscriber acquisition going forward since Netflix already is beyond 200 million global viewers. Nevertheless, I believe the company has a good shot of reaching the next century mark in several years, even with misses along the way.

In addition, Netflix has a few potential tricks up its sleeve, such as the recently announced video-game initiative. In this brief article, I will give my thoughts on the earnings report and where the streaming service heads from here.

The Second Quarter

The first thing many will notice in the report is the return to cash-use versus cash-generation. Like the slowdown in subscriber growth, which I'll get to in a moment, this was driven by the 2020 SARS-CoV-2 crisis. When Hollywood production was stymied, cash began to build up as expensive filming schedules were halted. Now that Hollywood is getting back to business in earnest, shareholders can expect an increase in investments. Nevertheless, management projects breakeven cash flow for the rest of the fiscal year. For now, the company used over $60 million for operations and generated negative $175 million in free cash.

The company delivered solid earnings growth on a GAAP basis of $2.97 per diluted share versus $1.59 per diluted share in Q2 of 2020. Unfortunately, that was 19 cents behind Wall Street's expectations. I don't think that will upset shareholders too much as there is so much more going on with the company at the moment.

For one thing, there is that subscriber-growth performance. In Q2, net global additions to the Netflix viewing family were 1.54 million. In Q1, that stat was just under 4 million. In Q4 2020, it was over 8 million. As for the company's Q3 guidance of 3.5 million future net subscribers, Wall Street wanted to see nearly 6 million signups. Nevertheless, the company believes it will achieve over 212 million global subscribers once Q3 is in the books. When a company has been around for a while, a high-growth one at that, volatility because of expectations is, itself, an expectation. Since Netflix trades on subscriber-count and not cash-flow (at the moment), I can understand some selling.

But, over the long term, it's not going to matter (and in fact, getting the stock on pullbacks is desirable). I concede growth will slow, but I am still looking for much higher scale from here.

Netflix: About To Play A New Game

Perhaps the real story of this earnings report - and Netflix is a story stock, to be sure - is the video-game announcement. Then again...strike the word perhaps.

I had written a recent piece on Netflix that pondered the company's ability to use physical releases of video games based on the service's IP portfolio to bolster a merchandising business. I am still bullish on that scenario, and believe that management will look to do that, even with the streaming-game announcement, as I am confident both strategies can feed one another.

I was not, however, very prescient, as I specifically stated that placing video games on the platform would not necessarily be coming soon. Fast forward a few weeks and everything has changed. Netflix intends on doing that very thing.

This is something investors can look at in a very bullish way. Granted, there is execution risk, but given that Netflix is at its heart a technology company that is constantly analyzing data and adjusting accordingly, and that it has a track record in generating popular content (video games are simply another category of content), one can assume the company will be able to successfully curate a collection of games that will help to reduce churn and return the subscriber counts to a higher growth rate.

One very important aspect to the company's video-game ambitions is that it won't hit critical mass overnight. As stated by COO Greg Peters during the earnings call, this initiative will be a "multiyear effort." And it looks like every angle of the gaming business will be explored. Allow me to speculate.

The company clearly stated it wants to extend its entertainment brands with gaming...i.e., create stuff like interactive roleplaying games based on Stranger Things. That's easy to understand.

I'm assuming, however, that the company will eventually branch out into two different areas - new IP that begins as a video game, and licensing. The latter actually interests me more as a shareholder, so I'll take that first.

If the company began to license titles (as was suggested in the call), both older and current, to place on its platform, it would allow it to achieve some scale in video games on a relatively quick basis. The company might also want to consider buying the rights of older titles that are available. If you're a gamer who enjoys old arcade titles from the 1980s, whether they were in traditional arcades or on 8-bit computer systems such as Commodore 64 or Atari 800XL, you'd probably be thrilled to see them on Netflix. Such acquisitions would be relatively cheap; unless, of course, the bids and the asks start rising as other streaming businesses hop on the digital bandwagon. So, would we perhaps see something like Asteroids or Frogger courtesy of Netflix?

This makes me think of opportunities for other companies, such as Activision Blizzard (ATVI), or even Disney (DIS). The latter especially, because Disney has a large portfolio of video games that easily could find a home on a streaming platform. Disney may want to create its own answer to Netflix's gaming investment someday, but the company in recent times has made it known that it prefers licensing as opposed to publishing in this arena. It also makes me think of Nintendo (OTCPK:OTCPK:NTDOY) (OTCPK:OTCPK:NTDOF) and other console companies and how they view - and will answer - this development. Would any of them care to license some of their IP to Netflix? Just as licensing Breaking Bad to Netflix helped that show gain viewers in subsequent seasons, could video-game companies see related benefits? At the very least, licensing demos on the platform for a limited time might be an idea.

Netflix also has an opportunity to sell physical releases of games in limited editions, or to release games first in the physical market, then bring them to the platform. How would that be any different than theatrically releasing a film and following it up with a streaming debut? There's no real difference.

The unknown aspects of the exact strategy that management has in mind makes gaming both exciting and potentially risky. It's unclear to me exactly how complex Netflix intends to go and whether it is willing to make the investments necessary to produce top-tier material, but if the company wants to make its own Resident Evil franchise as opposed to licensing it, I would assume many tens of millions per title would be needed. What will this do to cash flow?

Then again, the earnings call presents some very interesting commentary. The word "incremental" was used a few times, as well as "learning." The company intends to move slowly with video games, and it seems to be looking at the mobile world for inspiration - i.e., maybe users will only be able to play certain games on mobile? Again, it's unclear, but we will probably hear more information/analysis in the coming weeks.

The bottom line is that video games will be important to shareholder value for Netflix by being important to subscribers, but it will be a long time before any measurable effects show up. What I really hope for as a shareholder is that the company works on getting as many licensed titles from third parties on the service as it works its way through an education on development.

The Stock/Conclusion

As I said at the beginning, I'm in Netflix for the long term. The company is currently rated as expensive on the SA valuation system. That may be, and shareholders should certainly favor pullbacks as I've mentioned previously.

But there is an expectation of a premium for the dominant streaming service that can branch out into other areas - merchandising, live events (fan conventions, live shows based on IP, and so on), theatrical distribution, and...yes, video games. I think all of these extensions can potentially add value to the company and keep the cash flow above breakeven, and then some.

Execution risk remains, as well as inflation in compensation for talent, but with the latter, I see that as a possible lever that can be pulled if management becomes more selective with overall deals in the coming years (of course, as talent sees cash flow accumulate, it may have other ideas, especially on the agency side of things). As a quick aside, there is indication at the end of this Hollywood Reporter article that Netflix's expensive pact with Ryan Murphy is a disappointment. While that remains to be seen, I hope Co-CEO Reed Hastings and the rest of the gang at the company can increase content yield per hundred-million-dollars. Maybe video games powered by a Netflix-branded controller will help...