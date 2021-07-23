Chesky_W/iStock via Getty Images

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) has occasionally been floated on Reddit's WallStreetBets as another short squeeze target. Other than having a high short interest ratio, I have not heard a good argument to buy the stock. MicroVision's financials look terrible and the high market value can't be sustained.

A look at MicroVision's short interest ratio

Meme stocks like AMC Entertainment (AMC) and GameStop (GME) have defied expectations this year and created four-digit stock returns. Retail traders band together on WallStreetBets and egg each other on to buy shares of meme stocks in hopes of igniting a short squeeze, so companies that are heavily shorted are obviously interesting targets for the Reddit army. Companies like AMC Entertainment and GameStop became memes chiefly because they have seen their short interest ratios hover around 20% earlier this year, but short interest has dropped lately. MicroVision also has a high short interest ratio: Out of 158M shares outstanding, 29.7M shares of MicroVision have been sold short which calculates to a short interest ratio of 19%.

Data by YCharts

A closer look at MicroVision's financials

The problem with MicroVision, however, is that the company's financials look really bad… and are much worse than for AMC, for example, which saw its business get shut down because of COVID-19.

Micron develops Lidar sensors which is a technology that is used in autonomous driving. Lidar stands for "laser imaging, detection, and ranging" and uses sensor technology to map the environment. Lasers emit light to mark a target and measure the time it takes for the light to return. This allows computers to make sense of the environment which then enables autonomous driving. Lidar sensors are not only used in autonomous driving, however. They have applications in forestry, geology, mining, and even law enforcement. Police officers use Lidar technology to identify drivers that drive above the speed limit. The Lidar market is expected to grow from $1.6B in 2019 to $3.8B in 2025 with the automotive sector expected to see the largest growth rate of 114% annually.

(Source: Yole Lidar Market Forecast)

Despite the large and expanding addressable market, MicroVision has not been able to convert the opportunity into profits… or even revenues. MicroVision had just $8.9M in revenues in FY 2019, a figure that dropped to just $3.1M in FY 2020. Actual product revenues dropped 75% Y/Y in FY 2020 to just $1.3M. MicroVision's product revenues in Q1'21 were $0 and total revenues were less than half a million dollars. In both years, MicroVision has racked up staggering operating losses…

(Source: MicroVision)

Yet, MicroVision has a market value of $2.4B… and the market capitalization has been much higher occasionally as the Reddit army pushed for a short squeeze...

Data by YCharts

MicroVision is way overvalued at $15

Lidar may be a sexy business and applications in autonomous driving are clearly understood. MicroVision itself has made many announcements in the past about its research and development successes, but so far monetization of the firm's Lidar technology has failed, which not only raises questions about the marketability of MicroVision's technology but also about its revenue path going forward.

MicroVision is expected to have revenue of only $4.2M this year and no profits, so the Lidar technology company has a market-capitalization-to-sales ratio of 571… this is sales, not earnings! And, mind you, this multiplier factor is for a company that has no established record of securing revenues and showing operating profits. MicroVision also trades at a P-B ratio of almost 35… which means that the market values MicroVision's equity at thirty-five times its actual book value. Apple (AAPL), arguably the world's most innovative company with a $2.5T valuation and $220B in annual revenues also has a P-B ratio of 35… and I don't believe that these two companies are quite comparable. Apple has earned its valuation, MicroVision has not.

A look at MicroVision's balance sheet shows that the firm has no intellectual property or any other assets worth mentioning. It has a little more than $75M in cash and some net working capital and property assets valued at $4M.

(Source: MicroVision)

But let's say that MicroVision strikes gold and can quadruple its revenues next year (a very generous assumption), so revenues would surge from $4.2M to $16.8M. Then, MicroVision's business would still be valued at a mad 143 times sales. What makes things worse from a valuation standpoint is that MicroVision announced a $140 million at-the-market equity facility in June which will allow the firm to sell more shares to fund its research and development and dilute shareholders.

Other considerations/risks with MicroVision

MicroVision is a company in its development stage with operating losses that are piling up and almost no revenues, but MicroVision already trades like a firm that has secured Tesla (TSLA) as its first customer. MicroVision's valuation based on sales and book value is way too high and is supported chiefly by meme hype and the presence of a high short interest (which is there for a reason). The valuation is not sustainable long term unless the company makes inroads with OEMs.

What would change my mind about MicroVision, however, is if automotive OEMs express an interest to include MicroVision's Lidar technology in their driver assistance programs. In this case, it would be justified to revalue MicroVision based on actual revenues coming in. Maybe if Tesla would make MicroVision the primary supplier of Lidar sensors for its autonomous vehicles, then MicroVision's very high valuation could be justified. But until this happens, the market should expect only more operating losses.

I touched above on the equity sale announced in June. MicroVision has a history of selling additional equity as a means to raise cash and to fund its research/development. Equity raises are dilutive to existing shareholders and reduce the claim on future profits. Constant equity sales are a negative for the stock.

(Source: MicroVision)

In Q1'21, MicroVision had $75M in cash in the bank which gives the firm plenty of resources to fund its cash burn. MicroVision has about $5M to $6M in cash burn per quarter, so the firm has a long liquidity runway. Bankruptcy is not a risk for MicroVision but unless the cash burn is offset by some revenues, MicroVision may have to sell even more equity in the future.

Final thoughts

Reddit's WallStreetBets may be targeting MicroVision because of its high short interest ratio which is similar to those of other meme stocks including AMC and GameStop, but reality and gravity will eventually catch up with MicroVision's mad valuation. MicroVision's business, based on actual performance is not worth $2.4B (even assuming the best of outcomes) and the stock can be expected to drop back to its pre-hype price of $3.