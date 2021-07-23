lyash01/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Australia has a fairly dynamic oil and gas industry across a number of basins, but the like industry here in the U.S. it's been on its "backfoot" recently. The Aussie government, much like the U.S., has gone green in its desire to phase out petroleum power generation, with wind and solar the preferred options.

Even given all of that, Australia remains a robust market with huge energy resources, and deserves some of our attention. Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEY) has set its sights on becoming a major exporter of LNG to rest of Asia and has commenced one, Pluto on Australia's NW shelf, and has a second train for Pluto in FID. They are also looking to FID another LNG terminal on the NW shelf this year.

Recent news about WOPEY making a bid for BHP's (BHP) oil and gas assets have altered our initially moderately bullish recommendation for Woodside. With the capital outlays to which it is already committed, the company would have to jump through some giant hoops to take out BHP. As such we are recommending that you give them a pass until this situation becomes clearer.

The thesis for Woodside

This is one of the country's biggest producers with ~100 mm BOE produced in 2020. They are mostly an Eastern Hemisphere operator with most of their activity in Australia itself, and a few regional projects, like Sangomar, offshore Senegal. In the Western Hemisphere, Woodside is most notable for having pulled the plug on Chevron's (CVX) LNG plant in Kitmat, Canada.

Woodside is big in the LNG business in Australia and participates in several IOC projects, including CVX's Wheatstone. They also have their own legacy Pluto LNG plant which is undergoing some brownfield expansion on Train # 1 and up for an FID decision later this year on Train #2.

Scarborough, an 8-mpta LNG project referenced in the slide above, is viewed as being transformative for Woodside, and is under review for an FID decision also this year. It is worth noting that rapidly scaling costs could have an impact on this project.

The next big project they have underway is Sangomar, in Senegal's deepwaters. This will be the first oil production for that African country.

Sangomar is due to achieve first oil in 2023 and add 100K BOEPD to Woodside's daily production.

Woodside has high equity positions on many of these projects and is actively looking to sell down stakes in Sangomar, and the Pluto Train #2, and ultimately Scarborough as well. Sell down of Scarborough was in the works when oil crashed last year, and hasn't really moved forward since. Sherry Duhe, CFO, discusses the marketing of a portion of Scarborough:

We're also kicking off some soft market testing for dilution of our interest in the upstream Scarborough resource. As you know, Scarborough is a world-class valuable asset and market conditions have improved significantly in recent months, making a potential, sell down more attractive.

Woodside also has a number of renewable projects underway. A 210k panel solar array in NW Australia to power the Pluto LNG plant. A green hydrogen and ammonia facility using "free" hydro power in Tasmania. You can see from the slide below that Woodside is full throttle on the "energy transition" to a low carbon future. Make of that what you will at this point.

Risks

One aspect of the LNG trade is it is a very capex intensive business. Woodside is committed to about $3.0 bn in capex outlay for '21. Their full year OCF of ~$1.3 bn doesn't come close to covering this figure, making a selldown of their various projects imperative to avoid a cash drain.

The company has $3.6 bn of cash on the books and total liquidity of $6.7 bn, so they can cover expenses until these selldowns occur.

As previously noted, another risk has entered the stock since this article was first published on the Daily Drilling Report. Rumors are flying that the company may be planning to make a major bid for Broken Hill Proprietary's ("BHP") oil and gas assets. This makes virtually no sense that I can see as with only $3.6 bn in cash, the company would have to print billions in new shares to meet the $11.3 bn asking price. The company's shares have sold off in response.

There's some logic behind this notion as BHP owns stakes in their two key capital projects, the NorthWest Gas Project and Scarborough. Taking out BHP's interest would consolidate WOPEY's position, and perhaps facilitate its monetization through scale. Still, we think it's just too risky for a company Woodside's size.

Analyst estimates

The analysts are mixed on the company with an overall rating of "overweight." The high target is AU$26, about 22 in USD, implying a reasonable 25% upside from current pricing over the next year.

Note - these were all derived before the news about BHP exiting its oil and gas properties broke.

Your takeaway

Australia is a natural player in the Asian directed LNG trade. It is a member of the ASEAN (Association of South Eastern Asian Nations) which gives it some preferred access to member nations markets. I think its approach to selling down equity stakes in mega-project is a good one, and spreads single project risk around while monetizing resources on an accelerated schedule.

Australian pricing is higher than U.S. gas pricing by several multiples. Part of the reason is that their North West shelf is one of the most remote areas of the world, and it costs a lot to build here. This has the potential to reward producers that can control their costs. Woodside reported production costs of $4.80 per BOE in 2020, giving a wide margin for profit at their selling prices.

The Scarborough project does seem like a catalyst for growth. 8-mpta of LNG adds the equivalent of 60 mm BOE to their production. At world prices of $8.5 per mm BTU, that's about $3.5 bn of new revenue per year.

On its current production, Woodside contracts about 85% of its annual production to stabilize revenues. It does this with a mindset to capitalizing on spot pricing that can soar several multiples when demand hits. Sherry Duhe elaborates on their strategy with regard to LNG marketing:

Earlier this year, the market experienced a significant supply crunch due to strong demand caused by a cold Northern hemisphere winter combined with some supply outages. This created an environment where spot LNG prices spiked to record levels. We were able to take advantage of this set of circumstances to lock in value by firstly, selling available cargoes into the highly priced spot market in the first quarter of 2021 and secondly, we were able to benefit from the difference between spot and contract pricing to secure higher pricing for some cargos for the remainder of 2021. We've skewed our uncommitted production to match the summer and winter pricing seasonality, typical in the LNG spot market. As a result of utilizing some of our flexibility to capture this market opportunity, we now expect around 10% to 15% of our produce LNG to be sold in the spot market over the course of 2021.

Woodside pays a modest dividend and is selling currently at roughly 8x EV/EBITDA on a full year basis. As '21 matures, this metric should improve and give a boost to the stock.

With the potential to monetize significant portions of the three major projects we've highlighted, there could be big chunks of cash come in that go straight to the bottom line.

I had originally given WOPEY a bullish rating, but until the dust settles on the BHP deal, I would have to be cautious and move to neutral. There are just too many unknowns at present. Overall, absent shelling out billions for BHP's assets, we think Woodside presented a reasonable but not overly compelling investment case at prevailing prices and were moderately bullish on the stock. WOPEY is down from first quarter highs in the $20 range. Mostly likely on the warning about cost impacts for Scarborough, and the news about BHP.

We suggest the water is just too muddy at present to wade in.