Thesis and Background

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) has been a major benefactor for years of the home improvement wave and the economic environment. The need, the passion, and the extent of homeowners for renovation have provided long term secular support for the business. And HD investors have been spectacularly rewarded in the past decade through a combination of earning growth, dividend, and valuation expansion. And the HD stock has been a 10 bagger stock in the pasts 10 year, earning a total return more than 1000% in the past decade.

This articles reviews the return drivers in the past and provides an outlook for the next one. The results unfortunately suggest that it is unlikely that the drivers in the past will continue, and a different set of return dynamics is expected.

Overview of the businesses and its moat

With the above thesis and backdrop, let's look at the topic of the day more closely. The Home Depot Company is leader in the home improvement space. As seen in the chart below, it operates a chain of 2,298 retail building supply and home improvement 'warehouse' stores across the U.S. and in Canada and Mexico. The majority of the stores (1988 of them) are based in the U.S. The company just posted a recording setting quarter, as seen below. All 19 U.S. regions, Canada, and Mexico posted double-digit positive comps growth. The investments HD made in the business over the past years have been bearing fruit, especially in the digital sale front. As of 2021 Q1, HD has seen ~27% digital sales growth YOY , and more than 100% growth on a two-year stacked basis.

The home improvement sector is a dynamic operational environment. And HD has been able to maintain such long term success thanks to its leading position, scale, and the drive to always looking for more agile and effective execution. As you can see from the 2nd chart, HD's enjoys superior profitability both in absolute terms and in relative terms when compared to its peers.

Source: HD 2021 Q1 Earning Release

Source: Seeking Alpha

Return drivers in the past decade

As seen from the next three charts, HD investors have been spectacularly rewarded in the past decade through a combination of earning growth, dividend, and valuation expansion. The stock delivered more than 1000% of total return (assuming dividend reinvestment) over the past decade, translated into a whopping CAGR of 27.3%, far outpacing the S&P500 index.

The above return was driven by three factors as illustrated in the next two chart. EPS growth is the first driver as seen from the second chart. Over the past decade, HD was able to grow the EPS at 17.5% CAGR. Second, thanks to a long bull market, PE expansion is the second driver as seen in the second chart, contributing 4.37% CAGR into the total return. Lastly, dividend reinvestment contributed the remaining 5.46%, making it the largest contributor. This chart really highlights the power of dividend reinvesting for a dividend growth stock.

Now looking forward, the natural questions are: can these same return drivers be repeated? And if not, what will the return drivers look like in the next decade?

And we will examine these questions immediately below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Would the PE expansion continue?

Unfortunately, my view is no. I do not expect the PE expansion experienced in the past decade to continue for the next decade. The following chart shows the annual average PE of the stock in the past decade. As seen, the average is 19.7x and the standard deviation is 3.05. The current PE is beyond 1x deviation away from the mean, the only one time it has happened at least in a decade. Obviously, there is no reason why the PE has to return to the mean or why it cannot further expand into a 2-sigma or 3-sigma event. But for a stable and well-established stock like HD, there is no reason to expect a sudden quantum leap in its valuation either. And a large part of being a conservative investor means to be aware of the rule of reverse selectivity - I am more inclined to expect something old to repeat itself again than to expect something completely new to show up.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Would the EPS growth continue?

My take on this question is or also no. When I think of long term growth (like in 10 years or more), the framework I use is the following - in the long term the growth rate is "simply" the product of ROCE and reinvestment rate, i.e.,

Longer Term Growth Rate = ROCE * Reinvestment Rate

ROCE stands for the return on capital employed. Note that ROCE is different from the return on equity (and more fundamental and important in my view). ROCE considers the return of capital ACTUALLY employed, and therefore provides insight into how much additional capital a business needs to invest in order to earn a given extra amount of income - a key to estimate the PGR. The reinvestment rate is the portion of income the business plows back to fuel further growth.

So to estimate the long term growth rate, we need to estimate two things: ROCE and reinvestment rate.

To estimate the ROCE of businesses like HD, I consider the following items capital actually employed:

1. Working capital, including payables, receivables, inventory. These are the capitals required for the daily operation of their businesses.

2. Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment. These are the capitals required to actually conduct business and manufacture their products.

Based on the above considerations, the ROCE of HD over the past decade are shown below. As seen, HD was able to maintain a remarkably high ROCE over the past decade: on average 33% for the past decade. To put things in perspective, as detailed in my previous article for its main competitor Lowe's (LOW), LOW's ROCE is in the range of 23% on average. And to put it under an even wide perspective, as shown in my previous articles on Lockheed Martin (LMT) and General Dynamics (GD), ROCEs for these defense business leaders, who almost enjoy a monopoly moat, are "only" in the range of 20% to 30%. And in HD's case, the ROCE has improved from below 25% at the beginning of the decade to the current level near 50%.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Now let's see the reinvestment part. The following chart shows how HD has been allocating its income in the past decade. As can be seen, dividend and maintenance CAPEx have been the major items, costing on average 52% of operation cash ("OPC"). Neither cost is optional. For a dividend stock like HD, the dividend is not really optional - it probably will be the last cost that management is willing to cut. Maintenance CAPEx is simply what it takes to keep the business running.

For the remaining 48%, the company does have a choice. It can use it for a variety of things: reinvest to fuel further growth, pay an extra special dividend, pay down debt, buyback shares, et al. It obviously makes total sense to reinvest all of it to fuel further growth given its spectacular ROCE. But the problem is that for businesses at this scale, there are just not that many opportunities to reinvest the earnings. As a result, HD has been allocating the remaining earning mostly to buy back shares as seen. As a matter of fact, the business has been spending more than the remaining earning (9% more than OPC on average) on share repurchases. Part of the rational is the low cost on debt in the past decade due to the decline interest rate. When the cost on debt is lower than the cost of equity, it makes perfect sense to leverage more and use the borrowed money to buy back shares.

Now with both ROCE and reinvestment rate estimated, we can estimate the long term growth rate, as shown in the third chart in this section. This table shows the long-term growth rate at different combinations of ROCE and reinvestment rate.

The color in the background shows the possibility of each combination. The darker the background color, the more probable the scenario is expected to materialize. And the numbers highlighted in red are the most likely scenario given the average ROCE in the past decade and the reinvestment rate that makes sense to me for a business at HD's scale. Note that in this table, I also added 2.5% of inflation to the growth rate. So as a result, even when HD reinvests 0%, it would still have a growth rate of 2.5% because of inflation. I think this is justified as HD has demonstrated in the past it has the pricing power to adjust for inflation.

As seen, I do not expect the 17.5% annual EPS growth experienced in the past decade to continue. To me, that was an extra-ordinary period when all the stars are aligned - expanded margin, increased leverage aided by declining rate combined with low inflation, and even the COVID unexpectedly helped. In the next decade, I expect many of these factors to either discontinue, stabilize, or even reverse, and as a result leading to a growth rate in the mid-digit range.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Source: Author

Putting it all together

Now we can put all the pieces together and make some observations for the outlook in the next decade.

What I always like to do is a reality check as shown in the chart below. It is essentially a back of envelop calculation to estimate what is the growth rate and valuation required to deliver a target ROI in the next 10 years. And see if such growth rate and valuation can pass a common sense test. To make it really simple, let's assume dividend and earning grow at the same rate, and dividend are not reinvested.

As an example, if we require a 10% annual ROI, represented by the black line (10% annual return translates to 160% total return in 10 years because 1.1^10=260%), the growth rate will have to be about 8% if the PE ratio does not change from its current level. And if the PE contracts to 19.7x (the historical average) as shown by the green line, the growth rate would have to be about 10 % to deliver the required 10% ROI.

With the above background, the purple box symbolizes what I think would be the expected region for the next 10 years. Based on the discussions we had in the earlier sections, the reasons are:

1. For the valuation - I do not expect the PE to further expand from here. I would consider it a lucky case the PE stayed at the current level.

2. For the growth rate - as aforementioned, I consider somewhere near the single digit range (say 4% to 6%) as the most likely scenario given the average ROCE in the past decade and the reinvestment rate that makes sense to me for a business at HD's scale.

Under the above arguments, the expected return would be 3% to about 8% in the next decade as highlighted by the purple box. And to achieve the high end of the return, we'd need to have some luck on our side. Valuation has to remain at the current record level and earnings growth has to be maintained near 6%. Considering the potential returns and the likelihood, it is not an investment that I would like to take on and include in my portfolio.

Source: author

Conclusion and final thoughts

HD has been a 10 bagger stock in the pasts 10 year through a combination of robust earnings growth (17.5% CAGR), dividend growth, and valuation expansion. Upon a closer look, I believe the past 10 years represented an extra-ordinary period when all the stars are aligned for HD - a long bull market in the background, expanded margin, increased leverage aided by declining rate combined with low inflation, and even the COVID unexpectedly helped. Looking forward, I expect many of these factors to either discontinue, stabilize, or even reverse, and as a result leading to slower growth rate in the mid-single digit (say 4% ~ 6%) and the total return is expected to be between 3% to 8% CAGR.

With its financial strength, dividend safety, and consistency, mid- to upper-single digit return in the long term is still a solid investment. And there are definitely good reasons to hold it for certain accounts. But for me, the current potential returns and the odds are not aligned with my own investment goals and risk profile.

Thx for reading! And look forward to hearing your thoughts and comments.