DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) currently has a forward yield of about 3% and some international exposure and is likely to behave close to the market in flat and bull periods. However, the fund is unnecessarily complex, and it seems like Fidelity is more intent on protecting its proprietary methodology rather than attracting new investors. Ironically, based on my analysis of the fund's current holdings and its past performance, there aren't many secrets worth protecting. FDVV is a prime example of why when it comes to investing for the long haul, it's better just to keep things simple.

FDVV Overview

An Overly Complex Methodology

FDVV passively tracks the Fidelity High Dividend Index, which has a very complex method for selecting securities. The concept should be straightforward: using the Russell 1000 as its equity universe, Fidelity creates a composite score for each security based on the following:

Source: Fidelity Index Methodology

The composite score, however, is calculated separately for each sector. This method serves not to disadvantage low-yielding sectors such as Technology. I understand and appreciate this step, as I think it will generally create better diversification than other high-yield funds. However, Fidelity's description of a security's size bias and the other adjustments they perform is convoluted at best. Consider the following statements from the methodology document:

Composite scores are size-adjusted so as to remove size bias in the index by blending the composite score with a size factor until no size bias remains. This iterative process begins with 100% weight allocated to the composite score and entails moving incremental weight to the size factor until the portfolio's overall exposure to size is at a minimum.

and:

Within each sector, each stock is weighted based on its market cap weight in the broader equity market plus an overweight adjustment. The overweight adjustment applied is equal for all constituents within that sector. The purpose of this "equal active" weighting approach is to reduce the potential for concentration in certain stocks based solely on market cap.

As you can tell, Fidelity appears keen on protecting its proprietary methodology even at the expense of confusing investors. It's even less than forthcoming with its current sector allocations and holdings, which I'll discuss next.

Sector Allocations and Top Ten Holdings

FDVV's fund page only shows its composition at the end of the prior month. To get current weightings, you'll need to download the daily holdings in PDF format and export them to a spreadsheet. Oddly, sectors aren't included in this list, so you'll need to assign them yourself. I've done this and summarized the results below.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Fidelity

As already discussed, the fund's methodology helps ease any disadvantage the Technology sector would typically have in a high dividend ETF. This sector is the largest at 20.99%, with Financials, Real Estate, and Consumer Staples all in double digits. These four total two-thirds of the fund.

FDVV has 108 equity holdings, but the top 15 total about one-third of the fund. These, along with some selected metrics, are shown below.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Fidelity and Seeking Alpha

I find it interesting that a high dividend value ETF that accounts for a size bias has a weighted-average market capitalization approaching $350 billion. The AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV), for example, is closer to $40 billion. I just finished a detailed review of the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), which also has Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) as its top two holdings, and even its net market cap is only $300 billion. However, the difference with DGRO is that it focuses on dividend growth as opposed to high yield. Since yield and price are inversely correlated, I'd expect a high yield fund to have a much lower market capitalization.

The five-year beta of 1.03 is appreciated, though, as FDVV has a good mix of high and low beta stocks. This feature indicates that investors can expect its volatility to move in tandem with the market, and if the yield is achievable, it could work. There's more to assessing risk than beta, though, so I'll be looking at some dividend fundamentals later. First, let's see how FDVV has performed since its inception.

FDVV Performance

Since October 2016, FDVV has badly underperformed DGRO and its secondary benchmark, the Russell 1000 Index (IWB).

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

With an annualized return of about 5% less than IWB, it isn't easy to see how this fund can add value. Virtually all metrics are underwhelming. In particular, the Sortino Ratio, which is measures downside risk-adjusted returns, is quite concerning. Since dividends are, in effect, a return of capital, some investors turn to high dividend ETFs to take some risk off the table. However, with FDVV, there's clearly a problem with the selection process.

Prospective investors are dealing in the present only, so I don't want readers to get hung up on past performances too much. Since March, the approximate start date of the "new" FDVV post-reconstitution, it's held up well. It's returned 14.18% vs. 14.05% for IWB. As the beta indicates, investors can probably expect FDVV to move in line with the market until it reconstitutes next, barring any major economic news to the downside. For that, we'll need to assess some fundamentals.

Dividend Fundamentals

The following table shows some net metrics of FDVV's top 15 industries, which total about two-thirds of the ETF. Fresh off my review of DGRO, I noticed that while the revenue growth estimate of 6.13% is about the same, earnings estimates are lower (7.89% vs. 9.32%). It appears as though analysts aren't expecting much more out of the big banks in particular. As Reuters reported, they smashed profit expectations primarily by releasing reserves set aside for the pandemic. With JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Bank of America (BAC) averaging a 34.39% gain YTD against the S&P 500's 17%, there may be little room for growth over the next year.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

The net payout ratio of 51.69% is worse than DGRO's 40.07%, as is the five-year dividend growth rate of 7.07% vs. 11.26% for DGRO. Also, and not shown in the table above, but FDVV's cash to total debt ratio is significantly worse (35.26% vs. 58.07%). This ratio, which measures operating cash flow in the last twelve months as a percentage of current total debt, is crucial for determining dividend sustainability and growth prospects.

Investment Recommendation

I can't bring myself to recommend a fund I don't fully understand. I've reviewed hundreds of Index methodology documents before and can confidently say that Fidelity's is much too complex. Despite offering an attractive yield and a basket of stocks that will likely deliver market-like returns, Fidelity has unnecessarily complicated the process to the detriment of prospective investors.

Based on the fundamentals, I view FDVV as likely to perform in line with the market during a flat or bull market, but is more exposed to a correction than a fund like DGRO. FDVV's earnings growth, payout ratio, five-year dividend growth rate, and cash to total debt ratio are all negatives. I'm not sure why one would want to own this ETF unless they were highly confident in a bull market persisting. That doesn't describe me, and I don't think it describes most investors either, so do yourself a favor and skip out on FDVV. Best to keep things simple.