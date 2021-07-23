baona/E+ via Getty Images

The forgiveness of Amplify Energy's (NYSE:AMPY) Paycheck Protection Program loan helps to reduce its net debt by another $5.5 million and may put it on track to reduce its net debt below $200 million by the end of 2021.

Strip prices are slightly improved now compared to when I looked at Amplify a couple months ago. This puts Amplify on track to generate another $135 million in positive cash flow in 2022 and 2023, so it may be able to reduce its net debt to around $60 million by the end of 2023.

Given that it appears able to generate around $75 million in positive cash flow in 2023 at current strip prices, Amplify may be able to eliminate its net debt by the end of 2024.

Debt Reduction

Amplify has been making solid progress in reducing its net debt. It had $250 million in net debt at the end of 2020. This was reduced to $239 million at the end of Q1 2021.

Amplify recently reported that it received forgiveness of the entire $5.5 million PPP loan, and this helped reduce its net debt to around $216 million at the end of Q2 2021.

Amplify has hedges covering most of its oil and natural gas production during 2021, but only has hedges covering around 15% to 20% of its production of NGLs. Strong NGL prices may result in a modest amount of upside for Amplify's cash flow. Antero Resources noted that C3+ NGL prices are currently around 28% above Q1 2021 levels, and ethane prices are also higher now than in Q1 2021.

Around 16% of Amplify's production is NGLs, and a 25% increase in realized NGL prices (before hedges) from Q1 2021 levels would add around $3 million to Amplify's cash flow in the second half of the year. Amplify thus has the potential to reduce its net debt to under $200 million by the end of 2021.

Hedging Position

Amplify has around 60% to 65% of its PDP oil production and around 75% of its PDP natural gas production hedged for 2022. Amplify is also budgeting around $16 million in 2021 capex for D&C activities at its oil-heavy Beta and Eagle Ford assets, so its oil hedges will likely cover a slightly lower percentage (such as 55% to 60%) of actual 2022 production.

Source: Amplify Energy

Although it mentions a fixed/floor price of $48.14 for its 2022 oil hedges and a fixed/floor price of $2.42 for its 2022 natural gas hedges, the fixed/ceiling prices are a bit better. Amplify's 2022 oil hedges have a fixed/ceiling price of $54.32 and its 2022 natural gas hedges have a fixed/ceiling price of $2.79.

Notes On Cash Flow

Amplify projects that it can generate around $55 million in free cash flow in 2022 and around $80 million in free cash flow in 2023 at $60 WTI oil and $3.15 natural gas. The difference between the two years is largely due to hedges, with Amplify's 2022 hedges having around negative $17 million in value at those prices.

At current strip prices of around $65 oil and $3.40 natural gas in 2022 and $60.50 oil and $2.85 natural gas in 2023, I estimate that Amplify could generate the same $135 million in free cash flow over the two years, but split differently at $60 million in 2022 and $75 million in 2023.

Source: Amplify Energy

Conclusion

Amplify Energy's net debt is being reduced faster than I previously expected. With the forgiveness of its PPP loan, it now is at $216 million in net debt (at the end of Q2 2021), which is $34 million lower than the start of the year. Based on strip prices it may be able to reduce its net debt to around $60 million by the end of 2023 and then eliminate its net debt by the end of 2024.

Amplify's current market capitalization is under $130 million, which appears quite low for a company that could generate more than that in free cash flow in 2022 to 2023. I continue to believe that Amplify is worth roughly $5 to $7 per share, and think that towards the higher end of that range is more appropriate given its faster than expected debt reduction.