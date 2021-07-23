Biocon Ltd. ADR (BCNQY) CEO Siddharth Mittal on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Biocon Ltd. ADR (OTC:BCNQY) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call July 22, 2021 11:30 PM ET

Chirag Dalal - IR

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw - Executive Chairperson

Shreehas Tambe - Deputy CEO, Biocon Biologics

Siddharth Mittal - CEO & MD

MB Chinappa - CFO

Susheel Umesh - Chief Commercial Officer, Emerging Markets

Prakash Agarwal - Axis Capital

Damayanti Kerai - HSBC

Neha Manpuria - JPMorgan

Surya Patra - PhillipCapital

Shyam Srinivasan - Goldman Sachs

Harith Ahamed - Spark Capital

Nithya Balasubramanian - Bernstein

Sameer Baisiwala - Morgan Stanley

Charulata Gaidhani - Dalal & Broacha

Mitesh Shah - ICICI Securities

Tarang Agrawal - Old Bridge Capital

Vipul Shah - Anugrah Stock & Broking Pvt. Ltd.

Chirag Dalal

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Biocon Ltd. Q1 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call.

All the attendees to this call shall be in listen-only mode, and there will be an opportunity to ask questions after the opening remark concludes. Should you need to raise questions, please select the raise hand option under the reaction tab of your Zoom application. We will call out your name and then request you to unmute yourself, and to ask the question. While asking, our request would be to please begin with your name and your organization.

Kindly note, we will not be monitoring questions on the chat box. But you can raise any technical concerns that you may be facing for our support team to help. This call is being recorded.

To discuss the company's business performance and outlook, we have today with us the Biocon leadership team, comprising Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, our Executive Chairperson, and the other senior management colleagues.

I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone about Safe Harbor. Today's discussion may be forward-looking in nature, based on the management's current beliefs and expectations. It must be viewed in concurrence with the risk that our business faces that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

After the end of the call, if you need any further information or clarifications, please get in touch with me or Nikunj. Now, I would like to turn the call over to Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Over to you ma’am.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Thank you, Nikunj [ph]. And let me welcome everyone to this earnings call, which is being held on this very new format. And I would like to basically start this earnings call by saying that the impact of the second wave of the pandemic has turned out to be far more devastating than we thought. And we have all as in the pharmaceutical industry faced mounting on-site infections coupled with lockdowns, which all have posed significant challenges to our operations across our facilities in Bangalore and Hyderabad, particularly at our API plants.

As you know, we are a fermentation-based industry. And many of these supply chain challenges included things like oxygen shortage, et cetera, so we have been impacted this quarter. But we have taken several measures to mitigate the impact of the spread within our organization. A massive vaccination drive was also undertaken for our employees, their families and our neighboring communities, where in more than 20,000 doses of vaccines were administered. We simultaneously ramped up the manufacturing of Itolizumab, which has been at the forefront of our fight against COVID-19.

And, I would like to share with you that more than 27,000 patients are benefited from Itolizumab thus far. We have received several testimonials of appreciation from patients, family members and healthcare professionals for the number of lives that Itolizumab saved throughout this pandemic.

With the vaccination drive picking up pace and newer vaccines on course to get to government approval in India, we are hopeful that the situation will turn for the better, sooner than later. While there are signs of recovery, we cannot drop our guard. We must stay vigilant, ensure that we get vaccinated and stay safe.

I would like to also share with you an important management update. John Shaw, the Vice Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Biocon will retire from the Board of Directors due to health reasons on 23rd July, that is today at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. As a key member of the company's board and the management team since 1999, John Shaw has contributed majorly to the transformation of Biocon from a small enzymes company to a globally recognized biopharmaceutical company.

Over the past 22-years, John Shaw has played an important role in building Biocon, ensuring the highest levels of corporate governance in the company, as well as contributing to the financial and strategic development of the group. On behalf of the Biocon’s of Board of Directors and management, we express our deep appreciation and gratitude to John Shaw for his stewardship and guidance.

I would also like to share with you another organizational update, I'm pleased to welcome Dr. S Vijaya Kumar as Head of Operations at Biocon, to lead the manufacturing projects and EHS functions for the genetics business, and will be part of the executive leadership team. Vijaya Kumar is an industry veteran with more than 30-years of extensive experience across manufacturing and engineering in global diversified setups.

Let me now turn to some business highlights. Starting with our genetics business, we launched Labetalol tablets and Esomeprazole capsules in the U.S., further expanding our genetics portfolio.

Within Biocon Biologics, we expanded our biosimilars global footprint with product launches in seven countries in Q1 this fiscal. We also received marketing authorization approval for biosimilar Bevacizumab from TGA Australia and MHRA, UK.

The U.S. FDA has scheduled a pre-approval inspection of our Malaysia facility in Q3 of calendar year 2021, in support of the BLA for our biosimilar Aspart. Syngene has signed a five-year agreement with IAVI, a U.S.-based nonprofit scientific research organization for manufacturing three anti HIV monoclonal antibodies for use in Phase I and II clinical trials.

I will now turn to financial highlights for the quarter. Let me start by saying that we delivered a revenue of Rs1,808 crores in Q1 this fiscal versus Rs1,712 crores last fiscal, a modest year-on-year growth of 6%. Our revenues were mainly driven by Research Services which were up 41%, and biosimilars which were up 10%. We reported a subdued performance in Generics which saw a degrowth of 22%. However, we largely sustained all our operational financial aspects of our business, and we recorded a gross R&D spend of Rs136 crores for this quarter versus Rs142 crores last fiscal, and this corresponds to 12% of revenue ex-Syngene, of this Rs120 crores is reported in the P&L, while the balance has been capitalized.

We also recorded a forex gain of Rs17 crores versus a loss of Rs4 crores last fiscal. Core margins that is EBITDA margins net of licensing forex and R&D stood at 30% in this quarter, and this is on account of subdued performance by Generics that offset the gains of an improved performance in biosimilars and strong growth in research services.

EBITDA for the quarter was Rs437 crores, largely flat year-on-year. And the EBITDA margin stood at 24% against 25% reported in the same quarter last year. PBT for the quarter was at Rs166 crores, down 9%, which is down, and this is that 9% compared to 15% of Rs249 crores in Q1 FY ’21, which is largely on account of higher depreciation and amortization, and share of loss from our Boston-based associate startup Bicara.

However, if you exclude the share of loss from Bicara, PBT stood at Rs224 crores. . Novel Biologics is a capital intensive business, and while it impacts our P&L, it is an integral part of our business and future growth.

We will explore external venture funding to support clinical development for long-term value creation. This is a high risk, high reward business and we believe that these novel programs are important to pursue.

Our net profit for the quarter stood at Rs84 crores versus Rs149 crores last fiscal. But if you exclude the share of loss of Bicara, our net profit was Rs142 crores for this quarter. And this largely basically points to a very sustained financial performance, despite all the challenges we have faced because of the pandemic.

I will now take you through the performance of our business segments during the quarter. Let me start with our Generics business. Our Generics revenues witnessed a degrowth this quarter, as I mentioned earlier, largely due to COVID-related headwinds, that resulted in operational and supply chain challenges, that impacted largely our API manufacturing. With the number of COVID-19 cases starting to decline, we expect these to normalize in the coming quarter.

Additionally, the comparable period in the previous fiscal benefited from customers stockpiling APIs, on account of COVID-related uncertainties.

The segment delivered quarterly revenues of Rs486 crores. The quarters PBT stood at Rs29 crores versus Rs96 crores in the same period last year. PBT margins also were at 6% compared to 15% in Q1 last fiscal.

Tacrolimus capsules were launched in the U.S. in Q3 FY ’20, and is witnessing a gradual ramp up in demand. Our statin formulations portfolio in the U.S. comprising Rosuvastatin Simvastatin and Atorvastatin held on to its market share despite continued pricing pressure.

During the quarter, we launched Labetalol tablets and Esomeprazole capsules in the U.S., in line with our aim to expand our formulations portfolio and establish a strong global presence. Labetalol is used to treat high blood pressure and helps to prevent cardiovascular complications, such as heart attack and stroke. While Esomeprazole a protein pump inhibitor is indicated for treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. IQVIA pegs the market value for labetalol hydrochloride and Esomeprazole Magnesium in the U.S. at $63 million and $230 million, respectively.

Travel restrictions in the wake of the pandemic continued to delay inspection of our facilities, and consequently launches as well as expansion into some key markets were affected. However, we are in discussion with the U.S. FDA to see if we can apply the mutual recognition agreement announced in May, 2021, between the U.S. FDA EMA and MHRA.

We have responded to the complete response letter issued by the U.S. FDA on Copaxone. We remain on track to commission our Greenfield API facility in Visakhapatnam in a FY ‘22. This will significantly expand our immunosuppressant manufacturing capacities which will come on stream in FY ’23, post qualification and validation. We are confident that our strong foundation and fermentation technology coupled with several initiatives undertaken during the past year, including digitalization, cost improvement and measures to boost operational efficiencies will help us to significantly improve our business performance in the coming quarters.

A note on novels, Equillium, our U.S. partner had an end of Phase I meeting with the U.S. FDA which confirmed a path to advance Itolizumab into a single Phase III pivotal study for acute GVHD to support the biologics license application or BLA. The study is expected to commence later this year. Biocon owns the European rights for Itolizumab, would like to report an important milestone this quarter, wherein the committee for orphan medicinal products approved an orphan designation to Itolizumab for the treatment of both acute and chronic GVHD.

Meanwhile, Itolizumab continues to be at the forefront of our fight against COVID-19 in India. We have ramped up our production capacity to meet the growing demand of the product. A second brand of Itolizumab has been licensed to Sun Pharma for distribution.

We have also completed patient dosing in the Phase IV study of Itolizumab to treat cytokine release syndrome and moderate to severe ARDS patients due to COVID-19. The study report is expected to be converted into a publication in the near future.

Let me move on to biosimilars. Biocon biologics has recorded revenues of Rs758 crores in Q1 FY ‘22, a year-on-year growth of 10%, and also a sequential growth of 14%. Core EBITDA stood at Rs271 crores in Q1 FY ‘22 versus Rs249 crores last fiscal, a year-on-year growth of 9%, and 26% growth sequentially from Rs216 crore in Q4 FY ‘21.

Core EBITDA margins were at 36% in line with last fiscal, and profit before tax to that Rs101 crores. We are seeing a significant contribution from our COVID portfolio in India, predominantly Itolizumab and Remdesivir in the strong growth delivered by a branded formulations in the India business. Thus far, more than 50,000 patients are benefited from these products. Our non-COVID products also have performed very well.

Our biosimilars continues to maintain and garner market share in the U.S., whilst Fulphila our biosimilar pegfilgrastim maintained a steady market share of around 8.5%, Ogivri, our biosimilar trastuzumab increased to over 9% volume share in June 2021. And our biosimilar insulin Glargine is estimated to be around 2.6%, about 20 basis points higher month-on-month. We anticipate continued pricing pressure in the U.S. and are taking steps to mitigate this to increase volumes and market share.

In addition to this, we expect our growth to be fueled by regulatory approvals for our biosimilar Bevacizumab and biosimilar Aspart in the near-term, once on-site inspections happen.

In Europe, our sales continue to improve on the back of new market entries and better market share in key countries. The EU will launch of biosimilar Bevacizumab by Viatris is expected in Germany, Austria and Poland in Q2, FY ‘22.

Moving on to regulatory topics, the U.S. FDA has scheduled a pre-approval inspection of our insulins manufacturing facility in Malaysia in Q3 calendar year ’21, in support of our biosimilar Aspart BLA. We believe the BLA is adequate in all scientific aspects, and it is only the pre-approval inspection of the Malaysia facility that is pending.

However, with respect to our biosimilar Bevacizumab BLA, we are yet to have visibility on the timing of the site inspection in India by the U.S. FDA. We have received approval for a biosimilar Bevacizumab from TGA, Australia and MHRA, UK. We expect the U.S. FDA’s has decision on interchangeability of our biosimilar Glargine by the end of this month. If approved, it will be the first interchangeable insulin approved in the U.S. We continue to make good progress on our robust R&D pipeline.

To summarize on our biologics business, we remain confident on the long-term opportunity for biosimilars through improved market penetration, geographical expansion and further growth from upcoming approvals.

Coming to research services, during the quarter Syngene reported revenues of Rs595 crores up 41% over Rs422 crores in the comparable period last fiscal. PBT for the quarter was Rs95 crores, with PBT margins at 16% in line with Q1 FY ’21. Syngene’s performance was driven by growth across all divisions' discovery, development and manufacturing services and dedicated centers. Remdesivir was also a significant contributor to revenues this quarter.

The company's Mangalore API facility has also successfully completed ISO 9001-2015 certification audit. As mentioned earlier, Syngene has signed a five year agreement with IAVI for manufacturing three anti HIV monoclonal antibodies for use in Phase I and II clinical trials. Syngene will provide an integrated solution encompassing clone selection, analytical methods development, manufacturing process development scale up, and CGMP manufacturing of drug substance, viral clearance studies, CGMP manufacturing of drug products and stability studies. So, you can see that Syngene now has end-to-end capabilities from cloned to market in every possible way.

To conclude, I would like to say that this has been a challenging quarter for all of us. However, we are confident we can overcome these challenges with all the encouraging developments and opportunities that lie ahead. Business sentiment is favorable for biosimilars Generics and research services. Globally, we see a strong demand for biosimilar and generic drugs, given the growing emphasis on affordable drug pricing.

These are challenging times, and I would like to end by saying let's be responsible. We all need to stay away from crowds. Let's double mask ourselves, maintain the proper COVID appropriate behavior. And most of all, I hope every one of you has vaccinated yourself, like we have at Biocon Group. Thank you.

I would now like to open the floor to question-and-answers.

Thank you, ma'am. As we wait for the questions to queue, I would like to remind everyone that you can ask your question by selecting raise hand option under the reaction tab of your zoom application. We will call out your name and you can unmute your line to ask the question.

Our first question is from Prakash Agarwal from Axis Capital.

Prakash Agarwal

Yeah, hi. Am I audible?

Chirag Dalal

Yes.

Prakash Agarwal

Yeah. Hi, thanks. And good morning to all. My first question on I’m trying to understand this July-end added better. So, as per our understanding, what are the things pending if at all? And what is our expectation of getting interchangeability? And, how does it impact our assumptions for the market share ramp up, which we in the past have talked about that from calendar ‘22 only, we will see some since the buying is already happened, or is the last commentary? So if you could give more color there, that would be very helpful.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

I will turn this to Shreehas to respond.

Shreehas Tambe

Thanks, Prakash. As Kiran said, we are looking for the interchangeability status. Our hold date is towards the end of this month, and we have no reason to remain optimistic that on insulin Glargine would be the first interchangeable biosimilars insulin analogue that the FDA would approve.

Now, having said that, we've talked about this in the past as well that after interchangeability status, we would still or Viatris would have to go through the full contracting cycle and secure the contracts that these will have to be completed in terms of securing the contracting piece. But it certainly does provide us the opportunity to then validate the decisions that peers have made, supporting the cost for biosimilars and rebuilding it into the formularies.

And more importantly, also provide assurance to the patients’ prescribers, and more importantly, when it can be made available at pharmacy counters in a substitutable manner. Clearly, there is support to that overall strategy that we have just outlined, where it has stated in the Investor Day, that it is an opportunity now to relaunch Syngene as an interchangeable insulin Glargine first of its kind. So, we will certainly be looking at that uptick in the coming calendar year.

Prakash Agarwal

So, contracting cycle that you spoke about what is the contracting cycle currently? Is it ongoing? And would it help if we get the interchangeability say on the gold date or it would actually help in the next contract?

Shreehas Tambe

So, the Viatris commercial team is right now in discussions with various payer channels at this point as we talk. And the interchangeability status towards the end of this month is in a way timely, because it will aid in these decisions as peers make them over the course of the next month or two.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay, got it. And secondly, on the inspections that you have talked about both in Malaysia plant for Aspart. So everything done is what I understand. But it would require a physical inspection or it would be an online inspection? And I don't know what's the status in Malaysia, but have they started – has the FDA started listing other countries and Malaysia? I am not sure. So if you could throw some light there. And in Bevacizumab, is there a chance of online inspection? That's all from my side.

Shreehas Tambe

Thanks, Prakash. I think two three questions in that. So let me respond. I think on the spot inspection for our facility in Malaysia, as Kiran said, the agency FDA has confirmed that they will visit us end of this quarter for a physical inspection on the patient. So, that's something we were working with the agency closely for, and that's something the agency has consented to. So we will be looking to host the agency towards the end of this quarter. And the Aspart inspection should be then the only step to move us forward into the approval process.

On the Bevacizumab part, approval date, as you know, was endorsed last calendar year. And we've been working with the agency to enable that inspection. The FDA did publish a resiliency roadmap where they are looking at international inspections in an expedited manner. We have been in engagement with them. We haven't received so far a firm date on when they can visit us in Bangalore. But at this stage, the understanding we have is there is more technical outstanding questions for the Bevacizumab application. We submitted a complete package and we look forward to the pre-approval inspection, which is a mandatory requirement for biosimilar approval in the U.S. So that's the update Prakash on Bevacizumab and Aspart inspections.

Prakash Agarwal

Okay. Thank you very much. I have couple but I'll join back the queue. Thank you so much.

Chirag Dalal

Thank you, Prakash. The next question is from Damayanti Kerai from HSBC.

Damayanti Kerai

Yeah. Hi. Good morning. I hope I'm audible.

Chirag Dalal

Yes.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. My first question is, can you explain what kind of P&L impact we should continue to see from Bicara? Maybe some more clarity, like what is spent from our side? And then what kind of impact we'll be seeing on the P&L say, in next few quarters?

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Maybe Siddharth, you would like to answer this question.

Siddharth Mittal

Sure. So Damayanti, I think last quarter, we had said that Bicara, which was earlier a subsidiary would move to an associate, because Bicara is looking at raising funds directly in the U.S. to fund its clinical programs, and the pipeline that is in the preclinical stage.

The investment value that we have for Bicara end of June is roughly $15 million. And we expect till this $15 million of expenses are there in Bicara, it will continue to go through the P&L, but through the share of loss of associate, which we expect within the next one to two quarters.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. Thank you for that. And my second question is, can you provide a current split of biosimilar sales between regulated market and rest of the world market? And if you can talk a little bit more on what will be the key spectations for the rest of the market biosimilar sales and what will be key drivers or key market which are looking at that part of the business?

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

So, let me request my colleague Susheel Umesh to talk about the biosimilars business in the rest of the world markets. Susheel, you are on mute.

Susheel Umesh

Alright. Thank you, Damayanti for your question. In the rest of the world, we are looking at the biosimilar space very positively. We have a plan to quickly launch our new products and also increase our products in many more countries than where we are today. We do this with our partners and distributors. And we plan to have a very robust growth in excess of 25% over the years.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. That's helpful. What is the current split between this regulated and rest of the world market sales for biosimilars?

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Shreehas, you want to take it.

Shreehas Tambe

Could you please respond? I think we were already on it.

MB Chinappa

Damayanti, hi. For the quarter emerging market is actually above 60%. But if we look on a full year basis, you'd see developed markets 40% to 45% and emerging markets are under 55%.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. Just to clarify 55% at on rest of the world market and 45% for the regulated market.

MB Chinappa

On a full year basis. But for the current quarter, emerging markets is above 50%.

Damayanti Kerai

Okay. Thank you. I'll get back in the queue. Thank you for opportunity.

Chirag Dalal

Thank you, Damayanti. The next question is from Neha Manpuria from JP Morgan.

Neha Manpuria

Thank you for taking my question. First on the biosimilar business, in ma’am’s opening comments she mentioned there's a COVID portfolio contribution in the quarter. If there is a way to quantify that, just to understand how that base business will look going forward? So just to understand what's the COVID contribution in this quarter please?

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Well, this was specifically linked to the second wave. So actually, it is just sort of a blip in our BFI sales. So we don't expect it to continue at these levels. So it has contributed significantly to our branded formula business in India, but we don't expect it to contribute -- to continue my contribute at these levels going forward. So that's as far as what I can say.

The branded formulations has certainly jumped over 50% because of this contribution, but I don't think we can rely on this particular business beyond a few quarters.

Neha Manpuria

Understood. And then, in terms of again for the biosimilars business, if I were to look at quarter-on-quarter we have an FX gain, R&D does not seem to have moved too much from what I can see for the biosimilars business, but the costs seem to have increase. So is it a reflection of our gross margins being different or lower because of this COVID portfolio contribution? Because, ROW sales are higher, so what's driving the -- margin improvement should have been higher given the FX gain and flattish R&D spend?

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

So two things, one is, you must discern that always quarter one obviously reflects the increments that we give our employees. And that's the big impact on costs in the first quarter, which gets normalized for the rest of the year.

Secondly, I think you must also understand that even though we have a contribution on the COVID products, the margins are at a lower level and compared to our other biosimilars business. And thirdly, I do think you should read into the fact that ROW margins are low. So I think ROW is a very good business, many markets, very rich margins, but of course averages over the entire business. So I think overall, I think the margin impact has really happened because of quarterly impact of salary increments, as well as some of the low margin sales that we have basically in the first quarter because of COVID portfolio.

MB Chinappa

Just to clarify, Neha, there's no FX gain in biosimilars. With a core EBITDA margin at 36%, which is a 26% sequential growth. Growth terms is 26% sequential growth, and in margin terms, it's a 36% margin consistent with last year.

Neha Manpuria

No, but I was looking at the absolute sales increase year-on-year is pretty significant, right. So to that extent, the margin is flat, despite R&D pretty much being in the Rs60 crore number, that's why I was asking. But ma’am’s answer sort of gives color on that.

MB Chinappa

Yeah, revenue growth 10%, EBITDA growth 10%, core EBITDA growth, just about 10%, 9%. So they're all consistent, Neha.

Neha Manpuria

Understood. Siddharth, just on the generics business, given the supply chain and operational challenges, if that were not there, how much would you have expected? What was the impact because of that? I'm just trying to understand the normalized performance of the generics business.

Siddharth Mittal

So the impact on supplies, because of the second wave was roughly Rs75 crores. We have been very close to our fourth quarter number. Kiran alluded to, we have also seen continued pricing pressure in the U.S. for our generics drug and also for our API customers. And unfortunately, we do not have any new approval, because the works which are under review with FDA.

Until the inspections are complete, we are not expecting any new launches. The two products which we launched were more in licensing products so these products were approved by our partners, which we in licensed and launched recently. So we do expect some growth to come in. But the main point is, when we get additional propose the continued pricing pressure will continue to impact our generic formula.

But the API business which was impacted in quarter one, we said that we have seen normalcy now number of cases in Bangalore have gone down all our employees are vaccinated, and operations are not running on normal course.

Neha Manpuria

Understood. Thank you so much.

Chirag Dalal

Thank you, Neha. The next question is from Surya Patra from PhillipCapital. Surya, you may unmute your line, please.

Surya Patra

Yeah. Good morning, everybody. And thanks for this opportunity. So my first question would be on pegfilgrastim. A couple of days back we have seen a notification from U.S. FDA to Amgen about the claims what they used to make about the product Onpro.

And FDA has indicated that all the claims offer superior clinical benefit over the previous range that is baseless. So I think with those claim, Onpro was having initially about 60% market share of the total pegfilgrastim opportunity, and now they are still having over 50%. So with this notification, how should we look at as a kind of potential opportunity for Biocon?

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Shreehas, would you like to.

Shreehas Tambe

Yes. Thanks, Surya for the question. I think if you look at our previous commentary on the topic, we've always said that the Onpro device does offer an element of convenience, but to we focused on making meaningful clinical difference through the prefilled syringes, that's been our focus. And, this kind of we validate some of the positions we've taken in the past, and over the last one year where we saw the effects of the pandemic resulting and beyond for device holding on to market share around 58%. Over the last year, now we're starting to see that come off and we've seen that about 52% this year. This quarter we just closed in June.

So, it does create an opportunity for Fulphila. And we do see that in terms of how market shares in the last quarter have started to slowly ramp up with a 50 basis point increase in the monthly market share that we've seen in our product. And we do this as an opportunity to really make a difference in the marketplace.

Surya Patra

Okay. I want to extend this question a bit more. The 340 ab program what you had tied up with also for pegfilgrastim in the kind of significant ramp up in the capacity for pegfilgrastim you have already achieved prior to the COVID, and possibly the benefit of which all these not have flown into you. So given that with the recovery in the business that end with a favorable notification from the FDA all that considering is should one consider this as a kind of meaningful opportunity in the near-term or what timeframe that you can see that okay, there will be some meaningful progress in terms of penetration as well as contribution to the earnings.

Shreehas Tambe

Just to elaborate on that Surya, I think the great proposals these are certainly developments which bode well for increase in market share going forward. But if you really look at it the factors that will influence these things would be a competitor contracting strategies, the regulatory of the reimbursement strategies that exist in the marketplace.

We certainly see this as a positive development and an opportunity for us. We have the capacity, the product, the approvals, and with increased customer focus or commercial attention to this which we have – just has actually said in their previous calls as well, with a strong core value proposition that we can bring to stakeholders, we really see this as an opportunity in the district [ph] to realize about this market share.

Surya Patra

Thank you. And about the interchangeability approval, so aren't we expecting the interchangeability approval for both incidences? Both Aspart as well as Glargine?

Shreehas Tambe

Yeah, so the Aspart, as you know, we talked about insulin Glargine little while ago, where we are expecting it towards the end of July, we will expect a decision on our application for interchangeability. The insulin Aspart has been filed as an interchangeable insulin analog under the 351(k) pathway. So when approved, we will be looking at that approved as well as an interchangeable insulin glargine.

Surya Patra

Okay. Just last one question from my side. On the Bicara, if you can just understand means what could be the earlier intriguer for Bicara? Because we know that the first lead molecule is at the very early days in Phase I, Phase II like that. And there is an up-fronting of the spend also that we know that. So hence, if you can just give some sense on that side?

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

So Bicara has both the first program in clinic at early stage of Phase I development. And it also has a portfolio of molecules which are preclinical. So I think from that point of view, it is a growing startup. And as Siddharth mentioned, we have basically funded it, and they are on the active stage of looking for extra NGO funding. So, I think that is where we need to support them, because the program is very exciting. And some of the early signals are also very encouraging. So I think we would like to support them until they raise external finance.

Siddharth Mittal

And I think, let me just add, we expect some critical readouts on the first program, which is in clinic by end of this calendar year.

Surya Patra

Okay. The losses from the share of losses, whether that is getting -- that is restricted to let's say current year and every quarter of next year or something. It is a kind of continued progress thing till the time that we see some progression in terms of earnings.

Siddharth Mittal

So Surya, I think, what I’ve mentioned to an earlier question that we have roughly $15 million left in our balance sheet out of the $40 million, which we had funded. And that $15 million till it gets utilized will flow through the P&L, unless we find anything incremental over the next few quarters till Bicara gets this readout and does the external funding. So it is expected to be temporary. Definitely, we do not expect it to go beyond this fiscal year.

Surya Patra

Thank you, sir. Wish you all the best.

Chirag Dalal

Thank you, Surya. The next question is from Shyam Srinivasan from Goldman Sachs.

Shyam Srinivasan

Hi, good morning, and thank you for taking my question. Just the first one on the COVID impact going back to the earlier participant as well. I remember branded formulations in there are some Rs100 crores like the way we used to report earlier, maybe I'm wrong. And if that has grown 50% so 758 minus 150 is 600%, of course. I'm making these numbers up but looks like then the base biologics or the biosimilar business has declined Q-O-Q would that be a fair way to think of things?

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Chinni, you want to take this question?

MB Chinappa

Yes. Base biosimilars businesses kind of flat versus last year if you strip out the COVID portfolio, but keep in mind that last year, there was a spillover from Q4 into Q1, which boosted the Q1 FY ‘21 numbers.

So if we strip that down, then you will still see a growth in the biosimilars business excluding the COVID portfolio.

Shyam Srinivasan

So from a market share perspective, Q-O-Q things have improved. So I'm just trying to understand where the struggle is for the business. And you talked about, I think, EM being higher and higher contribution and DM being lower, versus how you envisage it to be for the full year. So what are some of the translations? I remember in fiscal ‘21 call, we had actually said that the profit shares from Viatris has not flown through. So how should we -- what can ease now, which will kind of help us accelerate this biosimilar business?

MB Chinappa

We're double counting there when we -- it's a good portfolio that caught the emerging markets share above 60%, just to clarify.

And then the second point, of course, yes as for Glargine, as you're starting these are market shares in Glargine, you'll see the profit share from Glargine play out. And you're aware that we have two more approvals lined up for this year, plus a potential increase in market shares on existing portfolio that’s big and trastuzumab should also play out in improved profit share in the coming quarters.

Shyam Srinivasan

Got it. Very helpful. Second question is on the generics business. So that I think we have seen kind of subdued performance, you talked about the Rs75 crore. And this now spans across multiple lines, right? So the Rs100 crore, I remember, 4Q FY ’20, we couldn't ship things in the biosimilar line. Rs75 crore now on the generic line, so from an operational and an ability to supply perspective, is the group looking at -- what are some of these issues? Could these have been avoided?

Can we do something in the path forward where these issues don't recur? Because just looking at peers, we've not seen this kind of like, Q-O-Q large volatility numbers, most of them have had it trended upwards. So I'm just curious from our own group perspective, where are the potential misses and how can we correct it in the path forward?

Shreehas Tambe

Very good question Shyam. I think we do have a BCP and disaster recovery plans. But if you look at the second wave, in Bangalore, we all know there were significantly higher number of cases compared to first wave. Out of 3,500 employees in Generics in the second wave we had almost 500 employees who were positive within a span of two months, and that impacted a lot of the work schedule, the quality releases got impacted. Now that has been addressed by vaccinating all our employees. 100% of our employees in Hyderabad, Vizag, Bangalore are vaccinated. That's number one.

Number two, again, Kiran has alluded in her opening comments that if you look at Biocon API business is primarily a fermentation-based business, and for fermentation, these are large scale fermenters. And one of the most important ingredient for fermentation is oxygen. And when there was overall high number of cases in the country, the allocation of oxygen was being done by central government where lot of the oxygen even for the industrial use was diverted for medical use. And we were out of oxygen, and hence not able to charge any new batches.

Unfortunately, we treat this more as a force majeure where there is no mitigation plan. We were working with various state and central governments to see how soon we can get the required quantities that we needed, which did happen, as I mentioned, after 15-years. There was also certain other disruptions, but we do have overall good plan in place but an extreme situation like this wave two, I'm not sure at a very short notice, we are able to address all the issues that come up.

In fact, Q1 we didn't have any of these issues in the Generics business. We had a very, very strong quarter one last year and including H1, because number of cases in the company were still low, we were continuing to manufacture, we had supply chain issues which we addressed very efficiently.

So, hope that these issues of at least on the employee front do not happen if there is a wave three in the future.

Shyam Srinivasan

Got it. Last question to the team is on R&D spend, so how should we look at it for fiscal ‘22 and ‘23? Is the current run rate now all you see a step up happen in terms of R&D?

Shreehas Tambe

I think, maybe I'll just give a view on the group level. We continue to maintain our earlier guidance of between 12% to 14% of gross R&D, ex-Syngene revenues.

Shyam Srinivasan

Got it. Thank you so much. Thanks, and all the best.

Chirag Dalal

Thank you, Shyam. The next question is from Harith Ahamed from Spark Capital.

Harith Ahamed

Hi, good morning. I hope I'm audible.

Chirag Dalal

Yes.

Harith Ahamed

So on the Generic business, my apologies if this question was addressed previously. On the Generics to business, after the disruptions we saw in the first quarter, how is the business shaping up now? And how should we think of the second quarter and the upcoming quarters?

Shreehas Tambe

So Harith, I'll split this answer into three parts, the operational impact that we had in quarter one is normalizing. So we do expect, again, our API production to ramp up to what it was in the previous quarters.

We do not have any new plant or new capacities which get qualified this quarter. So there is no growth in our API business. The Generic formulations business in the U.S. is undergoing pressure, while we are launching new products, we are ramping up our tacrolimus drug which we had launched last year. We won some new contracts, and we've started supplies against those contracts.

At the same time, we have lost certain business on statin. On an overall basis in Q2, I do not expect significant growth, because the biggest growth is going to come from the two or three products of which we have filed and our under review with the FDA. We have a target action date, which was in calendar quarter one of ‘21, which FDA moved to calendar quarter three, and four of ‘21. Now assuming FDA accepts our request for conducting a virtual audit, or the UK MHRA audit, which was successfully conducted in quarter one, even if we received approval, we expect the launch to happen in the third quarter this year.

So, I expect overall business to remain flattish and flattish compared to let's say quarter four of last year. But definitely, we should be much better compared to this quarter's performance in the next quarter.

Harith Ahamed

Okay. And on Bicara, how far are we in terms of fundraising plans at that entity? And who owns the 13% minority stake there?

Shreehas Tambe

So the funding should be complete -- funding is actually dependent on the readout. So I mentioned the readouts from the Phase I clinical trial. Readouts are expected by end of this calendar year, basis which the funding timing would be decided.

And the remaining 13% of the companies with the employees in each ESOP pool.

Harith Ahamed

Alright. Thank you very much.

Chirag Dalal

Thank you, Harith. The next question is from Nithya Balasubramanian from Bernstein. Nithya, please unmute your line.

Nithya Balasubramanian

Yeah. I had just one question on biosimilars in the U.S. So we know that CMS offers a pass through status for the reimbursement rate that's given to 340 b hospitals. And that's valid only for three years. So if you look at your Fulphila, you're possibly reaching that deadline in June, and that's likely to happen for some of your other biosimilars at a later point of time. So given that the delta between reimbursement is ASP plus 6% OSP minus 22%, do you expect this to impact your margin profile meaningfully?

Siddharth Mittal

Let me take that question. So Nithya, yes, we are seeing that CMS data and thought shortly. We have developed or business has developed strategies to counter that pricing change which will come up shortly. We believe the recent discussion that we just had with Viatris also in terms of Onpro does provide us the opportunity to expand the market. There is going to be an increased competition in that space, also with more players than we started off with, and then these debates were fixed.

And, we will certainly have to have the right mix of whether it's just the pricing part or whether it's the reimbursement strategies that we talked about, or the overall mix that we will be coming up with. But certainly Viatris is aware of this, and we are looking at providing a stronger value proposition overall to the various stakeholders.

Nithya Balasubramanian

If I may just follow-up, can you throw some color on whether, if you look at your revenue split between hospitals, clinics and 314 b, is it possible to provide some color on what's your exposure to 340 b?

Siddharth Mittal

I think we'll have to do that. And just Chinni you have that available. Do you have that split right now?

MB Chinappa

We don't have the exact split, but we have a lower share of the 340 b segment. So our exposure is slightly lower there compared to some of the competitors. But we can't give you specifics and the numbers.

Nithya Balasubramanian

Thank you so much.

Chirag Dalal

Thank you, Nithya. The next question is from Sameer Baisiwala from Morgan Stanley.

Sameer Baisiwala

Good morning, everyone. The first question is on the pricing pressure that you're seeing in the U.S. for biosims trastu and pegfil. Can you help us what's driving this? You've been talking about this for last six months at least.

Siddharth Mittal

So pricing pressure in terms of the U.S. if you see the important pieces, the biggest question around U.S. was whether the U.S. market will be accepting our biosimilars. I think that was the biggest question that we were faced with as we began the fiscal, and maybe towards the end of last fiscal. I think that's been reasonably answered that is we've seen good adoption of biosimilars. And as competition increases, there is the actual fallout is that it is going to be some pressure on pricing. We've not seen pricing go down the generic route. So this is in line with the expectation, when you see different major players enter the space.

So we basically expect this to kind of stabilize and also seen more gradual decrease in prices overall, and the ESPs have been more in line with what you would expect in a market, like you have four or five major players across the portfolio. So we're not really seeing anything out of line that we had set out in the beginning.

Sameer Baisiwala

Sure, that's fine. But I'm just trying to understand what's the dynamics behind it in the sense that if there is a no new entrant over the last whatever six months period, then what forces the price correction? Is one of the incumbent getting more aggressive? Or, is the payer demanding it? What's the catalyst behind the price cuts?

Siddharth Mittal

So pricing is certainly one factor, which plays a role in deciding the strike. As I was saying before, beyond pricing, there are other factors that play a role as well, in terms of how entrenched players are focused on therapy areas, in terms of what the competitor contracting strategies have been, in terms of what the overall payer dynamics are.

So in addition to just the pricing, even the reimbursement strategies that have been put together play a role in terms of how market shares get allocated. And we are not fully weighted between the various determinants on how these decisions are being taken. So, pricing is certainly one factor, but not the sole determinant of market share allocations between the various players and.

And you will see that change over time across the various players. Certainly, those who have within the space in that particular therapy areas to create barriers given their longstanding integrations with payers. And I think that's an area that Viatris has also said in the past that it has -- there is an area for improvement that they have identified. And that's what they will be investing in the greater focus of their commercial team. And they stated that publicly as well.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay. My next question is on the market share for these two products, pegfill and trastu in the U.S. So we’ve at whatever, 6% to 8% for some time. We do get some 50 basis points up here and there. What's really going to drive this 15%, 20% rightful market share? What's holding back?

And, just to add to that. over time, you will see more players coming in. And this opportunity would then go away, as the biosimilar utilization moves up to 65%, 70%, 75%. So we need to act urgently. It's been a long time. So, your thoughts on this?

Siddharth Mittal

Yeah. So let me address these questions one by one. Let's talk about pegfilgrastim to begin with. I think the pegfilgrastim space, we bought a steady market share of around 8.59%. That's where it has been trending. And as we discussed earlier on the call, we did see Onpro, which kind of moved up in its market share over the last one year, given the pandemic situation and the convenience factor that we saw patients looking at. So, suddenly it held on to market more than what was expected. So it has taken a longer time for all incumbents to move into that shape.

We have seen that come off, as we get into this year, and we've seen over the last one year that Onpro market share dropped from 58 to 52, certainly creates an opportunity for Fulphila to move into that space.

In terms of trastuzumab, I think that there again, the COVID pandemic has played a role where there's been a reduction in terms of the overall diagnosis where the screening success came down over the course of the last year. And we've held on to that market share steadily over the course of the last 18-months, we've ramped up towards the double digit figures, which just under 10 at this point. And we're looking to increase that market share.

There was of course, a disruption that was caused with the market moving from 150 milligrams to 420 milligrams. And certainly, there is some attribution that given the higher dose formulation, there is dose losses can lower requirement. So the franchise itself, there is some I would say rationalization in terms of volumes.

But we believe that that remains strong. And as we get into the coming year, with the pandemic firmly behind us, particularly in the U.S., we are starting to see those more footfalls in the hospitals and more screenings. And we will see that we continue to hold that 150 milligram pole position that we’ve held.

In terms of talking about what is it that has driven this overall franchise in addition to pegfilgrastim and trastuzumab. We’re looking forward to getting Bevacizumab join this overall oncology franchise, which we believe will be also another sizable opportunity. Because Bevacizumab itself has grown year-on-year 5% in terms of market share solely in the U.S., so apart from 26% globally.

So we believe that there is a long-term play for us in one other space with a more complete offering in terms of pegfilgrastim, trastuzumab and then Bevacizumab to join it shortly.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay. With your permission, I just have one or two more. And that is, when did the FDA confirmed that it would come for the Malaysian inspection in 3Q? I asked this question, because I think Malaysia right now going through a very bad third wave. I think just two or three days back, it's hitting almost its highest ever COVID positive cases. So is there any reason to think that FDA can actually delay this?

And second question is any thoughts on the new biosimilars entering Phase III trials?

Siddharth Mittal

So let me answer the first one, straight up. We've been in constant dialogue with the inspector who are visiting us on-site, and we’ve got clarity. You're absolutely right the third wave of Malaysia despite the lockdown has been more aggressive or not the third wave, but essentially that current wave. And then they are seeing all-time high in terms of cases reported.

But there are clear relaxations that the government has provided in terms of visitors from different parts of the world, and those who are coming for visits for 15 days and less. And I think the way we put with the agency is they are confident of making the trip to work who inspect us and be with us on site.

Now, at this point, what we have to share with you those plans are still on track. And they expect to visit us towards the end of this quarter. So, that's on the Malaysia Aspart pre-approval inspection at our location.

In terms of products getting into the clinic, we've said in the past that our products are progressing very well in terms of the CMC aspects of it. We are currently in the state where we are progressing them towards the clinic, and we will be updating you shortly once they get passed that stage and are ready to discuss that with you.

Sameer Baisiwala

Thank you very much.

Siddharth Mittal

Thanks, Sameer.

Chirag Dalal

Thank you, Sameer. The next question is from Charulata Gaidhani from Dalal & Broacha. Charulata, please unmute your line to ask your question.

Charulata Gaidhani

Yeah. My question pertains to the interchangeability for Glargine. After receiving interchangeability, what type of market share would you expect over the first year, full year of operations?

Siddharth Mittal

So, Charulata, we wouldn’t be able to comment on specific market shares. But as we discussed also through the call, we certainly believe this to be a development in the right direction for us to have more constructive discussions with the payers. But we wouldn't be able to give you specific guidance on what those market shares would be.

Charulata Gaidhani

But while you were talking to the payers with limited number of competition in Glargine, would it be reasonable to expect 10% market share in FY ‘23 or it could be higher?

Siddharth Mittal

As I said, Charulata, we would not want to comment on specific market share percentages. But, suffice to say that we are looking at building on what we've done so far in the past.

Charulata Gaidhani

Okay. Thank you.

Chirag Dalal

Thank you, Charulata. The next question is from Ashish [ph] Jain from [Indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, hi, thanks for the opportunity. I wanted to understand the cost competitiveness and cost advantages of Biocon in the biosimilars arena? Do we have certain cost advantages in manufacturing biosimilars, which other players won't have, because we are manufacturing in India and Malaysia? Do these cost advantages will help us stand in this pricing war that is happening currently in U.S.?

Siddharth Mittal

Ashish, I think, if you just look at how our focus is essentially within the biosimilar space, price is certainly an important or I would say cost is an important element or an important lever to be successful in the market. But the first piece is the scientific aspect and to be able to develop a molecule as complex as a biosimilar, then the ability to get the facilities approved in terms of which markets you want to bring these products to.

And then the third aspect then would be the ability to price it competitively and to win market share. So, I think what Biocon has been able to successfully demonstrate that we have the scientific credibility to bring these highly complex biologicals to the market, and not just to emerging market with certain players may be operating in but all parts of the world. And our products today are approved by all ICH countries. So that's the scientific hurdle.

The next piece is the manufacturing scale and the compliance and regulatory standards. And that's the other hurdle that we've been able to move on and surpass. We've always been -- even in our small molecule space very focused on emerging markets. We've always been extremely competitive in that space, that's been our DNA. And we continue to be focused on cost at all times. So we come from that focus and legacy. So we don't see cost being a barrier to us getting market share.

But I want to leave you with the thought that that's not the only factor determining success, as I just kind of outlined.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that helps. My other question is, what is the core growth strategy that the senior management is looking? Like, where is the bottom line growth going to come from in the next two or three years? What arenas are you most hopeful about?

Siddharth Mittal

I mean, on the biosimilar space, let me respond. I think one of the things that we've got is we built the platform very effectively for an insulin franchise, which is all set to grow in terms of us towards the end of the month, looking forward to first interchangeable insulin ever been approved by the FDA. We are clearly looking forward to that decision. We are hopeful, and we're looking forward to that.

So, we're looking at the insulins franchise making a difference. Certainly, we're also looking at a more complete oncology portfolio with Bevacizumab joining the pegfilgrastim and trastuzumab franchise. But also looking at making a difference, with patients and patient lives through our open portfolio, we have repurposed products from our pipeline, likely Itolizumab, which has really made a difference in saving patient lives in this time of crisis.

We are looking at growing our footprint in emerging markets, where we really had great success in different parts of the world, as Susheel talked about with the portfolio that we got. And most importantly, we're looking to bring the next wave of biosimilars to the floor as we continue to maintain our need in terms of bringing several first biosimilars to the U.S. into several other geographies.

So I will say, there are several things that we have to look forward to. And we're really looking forward to that with the lot of optimism.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

So I’d just like to add to that, by saying that across the group, we see some very strong growth drivers. I think you just heard from Siddharth that we have a large number of A&DA’s in our pipeline. We are having a lot of capacity expansions that will go on stream. API business, as you know, is also a very profitable business for Biocon. And if you saw the recent rankings of API producers in India, Biocon is right up there in the top 10. In fact, it's in the top five. So I think from that point of view, we are very committed to this business as well.

And of course, Research Services has a lot of growth opportunities, which you also heard. So I think overall, I think the Biocon Group is in a very strong position to deliver on all fronts. Whether it's biosimilars, which is now going to focus on market expansion across developed and emerging markets with its existing portfolio. It's looking at a portfolio expansion. It's looking at a strong focus on insulins.

And I think, in terms of our Generics business, both in terms of API's and formulations, we see a huge opportunity for growth in the coming years, and also in the Research Services. So I think overall, we are in a good place. And we are going to be really focusing on operational excellence, as well as market share in terms of all our products.

Unidentified Analyst

One last question from my side. Siddharth, that what kind of CapEx do we foresee for fiscal ‘22?

Siddharth Mittal

I think we had said that overall CapEx spends were $100 million a year for next three years. We have had some delays in the beginning, in the first quarter. But overall from a cash spend perspective, I expect around Rs500 crore to be the outlay in FY ’22. But it will pick up an FY ’23.

Unidentified Analyst

This is ex-Syngene, right?

Siddharth Mittal

I'm only talking about Generics business. Maybe Chinny can give numbers for the biosimilars business.

MB Chinappa

About a 100 million account biologics. 100 million per year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Chirag Dalal

Thanks, Ashish. The next question is from [Indiscernible]. Please unmute your line.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, am I audible?

Chirag Dalal

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Perfect. Thanks for taking my question. I think first just wanted to understand, with the Shaw leaving the board, are you thinking of adding somebody else to the board? And what kind of profile are you looking for?

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Yes, we will look at adding someone to the board. And we will look at someone who comes from a technology background is what our view is.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thanks. And then just the second question was, I think, six months to a year ago, the target for the biosimilars business was about $1 billion in revenue. Now, understandably, some of that has been delayed with FDA inspection will be delayed. Does that target still stand for you guys?

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Well, the target is there obviously, but it won't happen by FY ’22. So I think we are looking at recalibrating that target date. But obviously the billion dollar target is very much on the anvil for biosimilars. And we hope that we will deliver it sooner than later.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. All right, that's all from me. Thank you.

Chirag Dalal

Thanks. The next question is from Mitesh Shah from ICICI Securities. Mitesh, please unmute your line.

Mitesh Shah

Can you hear me?

Chirag Dalal

Yes, we can.

Mitesh Shah

Yeah, thanks for taking my question. I just have a one hypothetical question. Post-interchangeability, if a product is substitutable, can we see the similar kind of generic acceptance like for the Aspart and the insulin portfolio?

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

I think, Shreehas had mentioned that we have submitted our BLA for insulin Aspart as an interchangeable insulin. So, I think going forward, all our insulin submissions will be made as interchangeable insulins. And typically Glargine was filed under a very different regulatory route, and that we had to now a request for an interchangeable label under a very different set of circumstances. But going forward, I think we will look at all insulins being submitted under the interchangeability.

Mitesh Shah

Yeah, Madam, I got it. My question is mainly because post the interchangeability of the Glargine, can we expect the similar response like Generic is having the interchangeability currently in the market or generic accepted as branded portfolio?

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Well, you mean for biosimilars in general?

Mitesh Shah

Right, post-interchangeability.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

I thought you were talking about insulins. But right now, the guidance given is for insulins, because it's a simpler molecule from an identical compatibility point of view. But when it comes to monoclonal antibodies, I think it will take some time before the agency will take such decisions is our belief.

Mitesh Shah

Okay. And the loss of our sales this quarter because of the COVID-related disruption, can we see some of the recovery on the coming quarters?

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Well, we certainly expect that to happen. Because we expect normalcy to return this quarter, unless we see a very unexpected third wave. But other than that, I think since we have vaccinated all our employees, we believe that we are in a safe place to continue with our operations. And we hope that things will resume over the coming quarters. So certainly, we expect things to improve let me put it that way.

Mitesh Shah

Got it. Thanks a lot. That’s it from my end.

Chirag Dalal

Thank you, Mitesh. The next question is from Tarang Agrawal from Old Bridge Capital.

Tarang Agrawal

Hello, team. Good morning. Couple of questions from my side, just general questions. One, in a manufacturing marketing partnerships that you have entered with your partners, such as yours and Viatris for your oncology platform or the diabetes platform in North America. If you could give us some sense on what proportion of value of the product is captured by the manufacturer and what is captured by the marketer? Without getting into specifics, just wanted to get a broad brush of incentives between the two collaborators? That's number one.

And the second question is, given the size of the biosimilars opportunity wave one, wave two wave three, and maybe the wave four, and the portfolio that you have or whether it's approved under development. Would it -- therefore, not make sense for you to maybe in the medium to long-term, actually be marketing these products on your own, so as to be able to capture the entire value chain. Would that be the right way to look at it? Or, would partnerships be the right way to look at this in the long-term obviously not in the short-term?

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Well, if you look at the way we have developed the biosimilars business it is exactly along these lines. I think you will know that our partnership with the Viatris was extremely valuable as we initiated our biosimilars development. Because I think it was important to share the risks, the cost and the opportunity, which I think both partners have benefited from and realize the value of entering into such a partnership, where Biocon brought in a lot of R&D and manufacturing capabilities. And Viatris is obviously focusing on the commercial aspects of our partnership.

Going forward, as you know, in terms of wave two and wave three programs, we have a partnership with Sandoz. We have also plans to have our own programs. So we will have a combination of partnerships and programs going forward, depending on what the commercial models are going to look like.

So I don't think we want to completely focus on one or the other. I think it's important to have a very balanced view of what works in a partnership and what would work better on your own. So I think that's the way Biocon has gone about it. And going forward, we certainly want to have our own programs being marketed by us.

Tarang Agrawal

Sure. On my first question of broad brush in terms of value capture at the manufacturing level and at the marketing level.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

So let me put it this way. On the collaboration as a whole, we have a very equitable collaboration. So I think that's as much as I can say. I cannot really break it down into the share. But I would just say that it's a very equitable partnership.

Tarang Agrawal

Okay. Thank you.

Chirag Dalal

Thanks, Tarang. We have another question from Sameer Baisiwala from Morgan Stanley. Sameer, please go ahead.

Sameer Baisiwala

Thank you for the follow-up. Just a couple of questions. One is on the mutual recognition group with MHRA, UK for Beva. What's the likelihood that FDA accepts this? And I guess are there any case precedents where FDA has done so?

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Sameer, I just want to correct you. The MHRA mutual recognition route has been actually pursued by the Generics division. As far as the biosimilars or Biocon Biologics is concerned, they have looked at all avenues of trying to get our facility in Bangalore inspected, whether it's virtual, whether it's through mutual recognition. But we are yet to get a positive feedback from the agency.

We at least appreciated that they gave us a positive feedback from Malaysia, but India is still not something that we have visibility on.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay, got it. Very clear.

Siddharth Mittal

If I may also add in general, there has been not a precedence on this. I think this guideline came out in May after that, I know that companies have reached out to FDA to get the advantage of this new guideline. The FDA has reached out to us and requested for information which we have submitted and we await that decision. So at least I have not heard again in the Indian Generic context if any other Indian company has received an approval using this mutual recognition within MHRA or EMA.

Sameer Baisiwala

Okay, great. And just on the interchangeability. I'm not so sure, maybe not a verified question. But would this be against the innovative brand which is Lantus, or also against the other brand which is Basaglar?

Siddharth Mittal

So this is -- Sameer, against the innovative brand outlook. So the interchangeability is to Lantus.

Sameer Baisiwala

I see. Got it. Thank you so much.

Chirag Dalal

Thank you, Sameer. The next question is from Vipul Shah.

Vipul Shah

Hi, ma’am. Any update on the oral insulin program? And what is the progress on biosimilar joint venture with Sandoz? Any update, ma’am?

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

So, in terms of oral insulin, we are still in the process of completing the Type 1 Diabetes trial. And once that is known, we will take a view on the next path ahead for this program. As far as Sandoz is concerned, yes, the programs are under development. But they are still at early stage.

Vipul Shah

And lastly, ma'am, what type of annual loss guidance we can expect for Bicara?

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Bicara is a startup, so I would say that you will only get some readouts by the end of this year in terms of their first program that is in the clinic. And based on that, then we will go and -- the company plans to then raise funds -- venture funding. And it also has some very exciting follow on programs, which are preclinical.

So I think as you must -- I'm sure you're aware, these kinds of very innovative startups do need to basically focus on one or few programs that will then establish their capability and their platform technologies.

Vipul Shah

Thank you. And all the best.

Chirag Dalal

Thank you. That was the last question. We thank you all again for joining us today. If you have any additional questions, please feel free to reach out to our Investor Relations team. We look forward to see you again next quarter. Have a good day and stay safe.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Thank you.

Siddharth Mittal

Thank you.

Shreehas Tambe

Thank you.