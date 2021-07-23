Ivan-balvan/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) is a company in the outdoor vehicle sector. WGO has shown incredible growth, even gaining market share, and increased profitability. This is due to improved operations and timely acquisitions. The overall “outdoors'' sector looks poised to keep growing fast, and within it, WGO offers the best balance of growth, profitability and valuation.

Company Overview

Winnebago Industries, Inc sells recreational outdoor vehicles. The company divides its operations into two main business segments; Motorhome and Towables.

Let’s begin by reviewing the latest quarterly results in each of these segments:

Source: 10-Q

Net revenues in the motorhome department grew by almost 90% YoY. Most notable though, Adjusted EBITDA was up 447.3% thanks to higher sale prices and increased operating leverage.

Source: 10-Q

Towables was the fastest-growing segment, with a 194.2% revenue increase YoY. Profitability also improved noticeably, with Adj EBITDA margin going from 8.7% to 14.4%. If we look at the product breakdown within the segment, “Travel trailer” increased the most and now represents ⅔ of total unit deliveries.

These results have to be put into perspective due to a couple of reasons. Firstly, comparables are favourable, because May 2020 was a soft quarter as the business was heavily affected by COVID. Secondly, the company recently completed the acquisition of Newmar, which has boosted revenues.

Overall, WGO increased revenues by 139% YoY, but this would be about 53% if we discounted the Newmar acquisition, according to the earnings call.

So what can we expect moving forward in terms of growth and profitability for WGO?

Market and Growth Outlook

According to a report by Mordorintelligence.com, the RV industry is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR from 2021-2016. This doesn’t seem like much, but it actually represents an acceleration in this market. The United States, Canada and Europe will be the highest growth areas geographically. Within this, Motorhomes are expected to lead market growth.

The report also points out that this market is quite concentrated. The biggest players here are WGO, Thor Industries (THO) and Forest River Inc. The trend seems to be towards more consolidation, and this is evident if we look at how WGO has grown its market share.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company continues to gain momentum in towables, though it is losing some footing in Motorhome. However, the company is on track to remedy this through yet another great acquisition, Barletta. This is a fast-growing company that has been gaining market share in the last few years, making it a great investment for WGO.

Overall, WGO is executing its growth strategy well. Proof of this can be seen in the strong growth, not just of revenues, but also order backlogs. Furthermore, their strong balance sheet gives them plenty of flexibility to carry out M&A or give back to investors through dividends.

Profitability and Dividend

Profitability has been an issue in the past, but WGO has improved this metric considerably. Firstly, it is important to note that WGO operates on a slim gross margin. However, most of this is transformed into earnings, and the tendency has been increasing in the last few years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In the last 10 years, WGO has gone from scraping a profit to posting a solid +10% EBIT margin. This has been aided by higher operating leverage and achieved thanks to timely and synergistic acquisitions, like Newmar and now Barletta.

Most importantly though, now WGO is in a position to keep giving back to investors, which it is doing through dividends:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Since 2015, WGO began paying out a dividend. The current payout ratio sits at only 6%, which leaves plenty of room for the company to increase the dividend. At the same time, the company is now profitable enough to be able to fund itself and its investments through Free cash flow, which also puts it in a great position.

Forecast & Valuation

Given the above, we have forecasted revenue growth and profitability for WGO in the next five years.

As far as growth is concerned, we are seeing an acceleration in the RV business, with interest in camping and outdoor activities picking up amongst the younger generations. The market CAGR is projected to be 7% up until 2026, but we would expect WGO to be able to maintain its double-digit revenue growth figures through its M&A activities and increased market share.

In terms of profitability, we also expect WGO to be able to increase its operating margin thanks to continued synergies through acquisitions. Management expressed confidence in the earnings call that the profitability of the company has been structurally changed.

With that said, we have forecast revenue growth and profitability over the next 5 years using our trademark trendline analysis.

Source: Author’s work

As we can see, we have revenues growing to the tune of 14% over the next 5 years. This, in fact, is actually below analyst estimates, which put WGO’s revenues close to $4.68 billion by 2025. On the other hand, our outlook on earnings and profitability is more positive, as we expect Gross Margin to continue expanding, reaching 18.3% by 2025.

Source: Author’s work

With this, we can then develop a valuation based on P/E, P/S and DCF to find a range of target prices for the stock. We expect no dilution moving forward, and apply a discount rate of 12.2%. Lastly, we have projected for the P/S and P/E ratios to converge towards the sector median, though we have chosen to err on the side of caution, so even in 2025, they are below the median.

Ultimately, by 2025 we could be looking at a target price of $124-187, with EPS of $10.32. Furthermore, we’d expect dividend payouts to keep growing steadily, reaching a potential $0.79/share. This means that we expect WGO to easily more than double in the next 5 years.

Risks

There are some risks and challenges that the company faces in today’s environment that investors must be aware of.

For starters, as this market becomes more consolidated, competition at the top will become more fierce. On top of that, the company has to remedy its weaker Motorhome growth in the last few years, since this is the segment that is projected to grow the most moving forward.

Another big risk to WGO’s business is the growing trend of peer-to-peer renting going on, which could reduce overall demand for RVs. WGO has to get ahead of the curb and increase its offerings to serve a more aware and environmentally conscientious consumer.

Lastly, WGO’s business is deeply tied to the overall economy. Demand for its products, which could be considered non-essential, could drastically fall if the economy fails to sustain its current momentum. Inflation could also put downward pressure on consumer demand.

Takeaway

WGO is a thriving company in a growing segment. It has shown improved operational performance and it is gaining market share. The company is now in a great position to keep growing and also give back cash to investors through dividends. WGO trades below industry multiples, but we believe it is set to outperform its peers, making this a compelling buying opportunity.