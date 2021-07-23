2021: Midyear Commentary
Summary
- Fortunately, the current year has been a bit kinder to prognosticators than the previous one. The bull market that began in 2009 didn’t end when the coronavirus panic pushed the S&P 500 down 34 percent from its previous high.
- The post-Covid rally, and particularly the fascination with junky meme stocks and cryptocurrencies, filled in the final missing piece of this long bull market: the irrational exuberance that usually serves as the final stage of the growth cycle.
- Market volatility has settled down recently, after persisting at very elevated levels well after the worst of the 2020 market crash had passed. Conditions in asset markets are remarkably quiet at present.
- In Q1, factor investment strategies based on momentum were buying more value and small-cap names, which reinforced the momentum effect. But this played out largely without any structural shift in underlying fundamentals. With H2 now underway, the value performance edge has all but disappeared. Small cap retains an edge, but that too has been shrinking.
Every January, we publish an annual outlook where, among other things, we offer some views about what might be in store for markets and the economy in the year ahead. Last year, we - along with the rest of the known world - got kind of sideswiped on this. All those predictions in the middle of January were upended by the coronavirus pandemic that followed shortly thereafter. The year turned out to be nothing like what anyone would have reasonably thought. And even if you could have guessed that a virulent disease would sweep the globe and bring the world economy to its knees, you would be forgiven for not guessing that world stock markets would stage a rally for the ages in its wake. Or that the country where the pandemic began - China - would snap back so quickly that its actual GDP growth for 2020 was barely different from where economists had predicted it would be before the pandemic hit. Or any number of the year’s other bizarre twists and turns.
