onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) is one of those companies which operates in a stable enough environment to warrant a serious look for those chasing high yielding stocks, as they currently pay out a 7.15% annual dividend yield. The company also has other things going for them, like a sustainable and diverse business model which relies on the current need for various traditional fossil fuel products, the newer natural gas demand as well as renewable energy technologies like wind, solar, hydro and others. This has allowed them to remain in a sustainable environment when it comes to their balance sheet and overall growth, as well as enjoying some catalysts for higher income such as lower gas prices and the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, which would rival their own Canada-US pipeline.

However, there are some worrying factors given that the core business segment remain the oil and gas one, which has been fluctuating quite a bit and now with industry analysts projecting continued higher oil prices, which hurts the volume of oil being passed through their pipelines and infrastructure, their payout ratio and overall business health is called into question. Just to make a point of it - their core business model remains intact, but given their current expected growth rate, be it sales, income or cash flow, a material slowdown in any of these business segments can spell long term trouble for their dividend yield and overall share price growth if these headwinds persist.

The Positives - Diversification & Overall Health

Some of the company's positive catalysts include the sustainability of their industry. Although oil and natural gas price fluctuations can determine the level of profitability for the company, it remains the case that demand for a certain amount of oil and gas products will remain there for the coming years and even decades. Therefore, the sustainability of some of the company's dividend yield and their overall business is solid.

Some other positive factors include the company's gross margin, which is higher than some of its peers by as much as 100% at just shy of 50%, allowing them to enjoy a better operating environment with the same volume. Their net income margin is also higher than its peers, at just over 17% whilst most competitors only support a roughly 13% margin. This allows them to generate more cash flow and sustain their business, expansion and shareholder value prospects.

The last positive for me is their dividend yield. Even though they pay out 130% of their net income whilst their closest competitors pay out just shy of 90%, their business size and scope will allow them to make up for that, as well as there still being some unfavorable COVID-19 pandemic-related headwinds to net income reported and the payout ratio is expected to decline across the board in the coming years.

The Negatives - Slightly Outweighing The Positives

Even though the company has many positive catalysts for sustainable growth, there are some negative ones which have me concerned for their long term prospects. The first is their debt load. The company currently holds just under $50 billion in long term debt, its highest debt position to date. As a result of this debt load, they pay out almost $2.2 billion every year in interest expense and as we begin to get indicators that long term interest rates are set to climb in the coming years, this can all but dampen any cost savings we can see with either lower oil prices or the higher gross margin they enjoy relative to peers.

The company's cash position has also been strained, with one of their lowest-ever cash positions at just $370 million in cash and equivalents and no trading asset securities meant for hedging the price of oil. This brings their total debt to equity to just over 103%, slightly lower than competitors like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and in-line with others like Kinder Morgan (KMI). This low cash position and high debt holding can spell trouble, especially if the fundamentals of their business may change.

That brings me to, you guessed it, the fundamentals of their business. Currently, some of the longer term growth assets remain their renewable energy segment, which although it remains small peanuts compared to its other segments, is showing the highest growth rates and offers the best margins after the infrastructure is in place, due to the, well, renewable part of things. However, that still means that their core business, the oil and gas one, is reliant on forces like OPEC and other distribution lines for oil and gas, which remain highly volatile as we head into the winter and into reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. I do believe that currently, due to the higher price of oil and OPEC agreements, as well as a renewed regulatory environment, that the company's oil business segment is set to lag in the coming years relative to its pre-pandemic highs.

Expectations vs. Reality

Currently, analysts expect the company to report a 6.8% increase in 2021 sales to $32.86 billion, followed by a 3.8% increase in 2022 to $34.11 billion and another 6.8% increase in 2023 to $36.42 billion. This shows their continued belief that the company will see some growth in their oil and gas business segments even as oil prices are expected to remain on the high end.

When it comes to profitability, analysts expect the company to report a 10.9% increase in 2021 EPS to $2.11, followed by a 13.8% increase in 2022 EPS to $2.41 and a small 0.6% decline in 2023 EPS to $2.39. This shows the lower net income expected from some of the higher-cost gas and renewables segments as lower oil volumes plague the industry.

In reality, I believe, these estimates are, in fact, based in reality. The low-ish growth rates in sales makes sense given the company's operating business segments as well as better growth in the renewables segment. The net income stagnation makes sense as well, as the high-margin oil business segment suffers from lower volume as oil prices are expected to remain high for the next few years, but still remain at levels where they remain profitable.

Investment Thesis Conclusion

Comparing Enbridge to peers, they seem to be fairly valued at current levels with a forward EPS multiple of 16x to 18x. This multiple is higher than its closest peers, as mentioned earlier in the article, but they are also expecting a higher net income growth rate and enjoy healthier margins and cash flow. Assuming the company is fairly valued, they are expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.14%, alongside EPS growth, meaning that when combined with the roughly 7.15% annual dividend yield, the total annual return for a new investment at current levels can be higher than 10%, which will almost certainly beat the overall market performance over the same timeframe.

However, some of the risks involved in the company's core business operating environment has me taking a pause before initiating a new investment, rather than sustaining an existing one, given some dynamics we're likely to see when it comes to the regulatory environment in the United States as well as a sustained higher price of oil and natural gas.

Although I remain neutral on the company's long term growth prospects, I'm keeping an eye out for some fundamental changes in the energy markets to determine if the company is ripe for a fresh, market-beating long term investments.