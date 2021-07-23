Taiyou Nomachi/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The case for and against ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock can be summed up in a single, and highly unusual, chart:

Data by YCharts

Since the tool manufacturer went public in late 2018, the company has grown sales nicely. Per the company's initial public offering prospectus, revenue in 2013 was about $1 million. Over the last four quarters, that figure has grown to nearly $50 million. An impressive first quarter print, with revenue up 214%, suggests a clear path to exceed that $50 million mark in 2021. That kind of performance would suggest a remarkable annualized growth rate of more than 60% over eight years. ToughBuilt has picked up distribution at Home Depot (HD) and more recently Lowe's (LOW), while also growing revenue through Amazon (AMZN) to nearly $10 million over the past four quarters, a high-teens percentage of sales.

Despite that seemingly sterling top-line performance, TBLT stock has been an absolute disaster. Shares are down 98% since the November 2018 IPO (which included shares plus warrants). That performance seems stunning in the context of revenue growth and the fact that the market not only has gone up over that period, but often has seemed to value growth at almost any price.

There is one core reason why ToughBuilt stock has performed so poorly, however: the company has shown essentially zero ability to make any money. Normally, a manufacturing business should show operating leverage as sales scale. ToughBuilt Industries has not:

Source: author from ToughBuilt Industries filings; 2018 figure excludes litigation expense

The significant losses posted by ToughBuilt have been funded by staggering dilution. At Dec. 18, 2018, including all outstanding warrants, options, and convertible debt, and adjusted for the 1-for-10 reverse split last year, ToughBuilt had a fully diluted share count of about 1.4 million. After a $40 million offering this month, the share count now sits at over 129 million even excluding 23 million warrants with an exercise price of $0.81, and a slightly larger amount of warrants and options that are further out of the money.

Looking solely at the top line, TBLT stock looks like a gem that the market is somehow ignoring. Looking everywhere else - including at rather significant concerns surrounding management and execution - the stock looks like a screaming sell. As is usually the case, the truth is somewhere in the middle, and in fact, there's an intriguing, if extremely high-risk, bull case with the stock tumbling to all-time lows this week.

The Constant Pressure on the TBLT Stock Price

One obvious problem for ToughBuilt is that the fact that, in a financial sense, it's constantly been playing from behind. The company went public in 2018 to raise capital for growth, surely, but also because it was running out of options to finance itself. The IPO prospectus cites "a history of liquidity shortages," and "difficulty in obtaining working lines of credit" from lenders. Simply to get to the IPO, ToughBuilt issued promissory notes (see p. 28 of the prospectus) at a 15% discount to face value while paying ~11% in fees and giving up convertible preferred stock and warrants. On June 30, 2018, a few months before the IPO, ToughBuilt had just $52,000 in cash left after burning well more than $1 million in the first half of the year.

Since then, more onerous financings have been undertaken, including another promissory note at a 15% discount in 2019 and a well-timed offering that raised $9.4 million in January 2020.

In 2021, ToughBuilt has ramped up its capital raising, this time through the equity markets. From the start of the year through July 14, the company sold 37.4 million shares in "at the market" offerings (see p. 20-21 of the recent prospectus supplement), and then another 46 million shares (plus the 23 million warrants) were issued in the recent $40 million offering.

That alone explains at least some of the pressure on ToughBuilt stock so far this year (shares are down 19% year-to-date). It's simply difficult for a stock to rise when shareholders are being diluted by nearly two-thirds in the span of less than seven months. But it's worth noting that the offerings were largely executed well above the current price, with the stock sold this month at $0.869 and the ATM sales down at an average of $1.207.

Is TBLT Undervalued?

Those offerings haven't been good for shareholders so far, but they do set up an intriguing fundamental case for investors going forward.

Pro forma for the offering (which generated net proceeds of $36.325 million after fees), and assuming ~$5 million in cash burn in Q2 (after working capital drove a nearly $15 million decline in Q1), ToughBuilt should have about $63 million in cash. Excluding the out-of-the-money warrants, the market capitalization at $0.62 is about $80 million, implying an enterprise value of just $17 million. That's likely in the range of 0.3x 2021 sales. There aren't many good peers, but toolmaker L.S. Starrett (SCX) is in the same ballpark despite significant pension liabilities (which actually exceed its market cap) and ~zero growth over the past three quarters.

The cash also seems to finally get ToughBuilt on solid ground after years of doing almost whatever it could at almost any cost simply to finance its revenue growth. There's going to be more cash burn going forward, which does color the EV/revenue argument and the idea that the business is valued at "just" $17 million; in a couple of quarters, even if the TBLT stock price stays flat, the enterprise value here is likely to be higher, and maybe significantly so.

Still, the information from SEC filings over the past three years suggests that ToughBuilt Industries was simply always clawing simply to stay alive. It doesn't have the problem anymore. That alone seems like a reasonably strong positive, even if the purely fundamental argument that TBLT is "cheap" has some holes.

Can ToughBuilt Stock Go Back Up?

Certainly, there's enough here to suggest that if ToughBuilt can carve out a niche as a solid, profitable, niche toolmaker, TBLT stock has upside, and in a blue-sky scenario, the potential for huge returns. The question is how likely it is that ToughBuilt finally turns the corner.

One problem is that it's rather difficult to answer that question with the data we have. ToughBuilt's disclosures are quite limited. There are no conference calls, and no investor presentation. Chief executive officer (and co-founder) Michael Panosian offers brief commentary in quarterly earnings releases, and that's about it. An email with multiple questions sent to the ToughBuilt investor relations contact at the beginning of this week has not been returned.

Given the information released so far, the core problem here is obvious: ToughBuilt can't control its spending. In 2016, selling, general and administrative spending was $4.4 million, or 47.7% of revenue. In 2020, SG&A spend was $21.1 million, and accounted for 53.4% of revenue.

This is not how it's supposed to work. Sales more than quadrupled in four years, and yet SG&A deleveraged 570 bps. And, again, it's not clear exactly what's going on here. ToughBuilt has significantly expanded its headcount, from two full-time employees at the time of the IPO to 52 at March 31 of this year. But with manufacturing done in China, it would seem like there's far more opportunity for operating leverage than ToughBuilt has shown.

To some extent, SG&A growth has been directly linked to sales growth. Starting with the first quarter of this year, ToughBuilt recategorized logistics expenses into cost of goods sold and out of SG&A. But those expenses were only 2.9% of sales in Q1 2020; that alone doesn't explain the SG&A deleverage. Advertising was a huge factor last year, rising to almost 9% of sales from less than 2%; it's not clear if cooperative arrangements with the likes of Lowe's are a factor, and/or if Amazon sponsorships are driving the increase.

In terms of employee count, some of the hiring no doubt is backing R&D, where spend rose to $5 million last year. But R&D as a percentage of revenue hasn't really moved that much (13.5% of sales in 2016, 12.8% in 2020), nor should it have, given the company's plans to develop a "ruggedized" mobile device as well as launch new product lines.

Whatever the cause, ToughBuilt needs to get expenses under control. That's part of a broader sense here: management needs to improve significantly.

Admittedly, that sense is based on less information than investors would like. But the deleverage in SG&A and the massive operating losses hardly suggest the company is executing well. That's far from the only issue.

At the time of the IPO, the mobile device was supposed to be launched in early 2019. It does not appear to have been released yet, despite the fact that a nearly $3 million increase in R&D last year was attributed in part to spending on the program. At first, the phone was supposed to be developed in partnership with well-known Apple (AAPL) supplier Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF), but Foxconn is no longer mentioned in filings, suggesting that deal fell through. Whatever the actual cause, the market now has multiple ruggedized phones and numerous apps; given that competition, it's increasingly difficult to believe that ToughBuilt, with no experience and no obviously apparent expertise, can become a winner.

Closer to the core business, new product lines were supposed to be launched in Q4 2019:

Source: ToughBuilt Industries 2018 10-K

It does appear that knives have made it to market: in December, ToughBuilt announced 11 new SKUs at Lowe's. But the other products (as far as I can tell) remain unavailable, despite the 10-K providing an again-delayed launch target of the first half of this year.

To be fair, there have been external factors, most notably, the cash constraints, and of course, the novel coronavirus pandemic. And Panosian deserves some credit for gaining distribution through Lowe's, which generated 37% of ToughBuilt revenue in Q1 (assuming it is Customer 1, which seems logical) and growing the Amazon business (that was likely 17% of revenue in Q1).

But this company, even with the cash on the balance sheet, cannot continue to run operating losses that are 40%-plus of revenue. No business can. Nor does it seem like the existing product line, as well-reviewed as products like tool bags and miter saw stands are, can support real upside in TBLT stock.

0.3x revenue right now sounds cheap, but continuing cash burn is going to bring that multiple up. Significant losses will keep a lid on valuation. TBLT stock absolutely can go back up from these lows, given that it's proven it can drive revenue growth. But it's going to take far better execution, far better management, and movement toward more reasonable losses, let alone profitability.

Is ToughBuilt A Good Stock to Buy?

What makes TBLT stock interesting at the moment is that it seems to have at least a shot to start heading in the right direction. Q1 results showed improvement below the top line, albeit with an easy comparison, with SG&A leveraging substantially and EBIT margins getting markedly better. The company has posted profitable quarters, in Q3 2020 and Q1 2019. The cash balance raises the risk that management will keep up its profligate spending, but it might also allow Panosian and his team to plan more confidently and carefully. (For what it's worth, Panosian himself does not appear to be the cause of the elevated SG&A, with total compensation under $500,000 in each of the last two years.)

And despite the lack of profitability, it's worth noting that there does seem to be demand for the products. Again, revenue is going from ~$1 million to likely $50 million-plus in eight years. Reviews seem excellent across multipole platforms (I have not personally used their products as yet).

There's a clear path to further growth. ToughBuilt has modest international reach (22% of 2020 sales), but has room for expansion. Domestically, the "big two" have been captured, which likely suggests some deceleration of growth once the addition of Lowe's is lapped this year, but the company still is in talks with True Value and Do It Best.

With the TBLT stock price at the lows, it's not hard to get intrigued here. The downside risk is somewhat limited by the cash balance, even if poor performance likely depletes that cash in a hurry. The upside easily is over 100%; there seems to be no structural reason why this business can't generate net margins in the mid-single-digits over the long haul or get an improved revenue multiple on the way to the point if it can generate some sort of confidence from investors.

At the end of the day, the bet here is on execution improving. Were it that the odds on that bet were roughly even on both sides, that would seem a poor bet. But the odds are, in fact, stacked to the long side: TBLT stock can gain a lot more than it can fall. Given the modest green shoots in recent quarters, the revenue growth, and the possibility that the strengthened balance sheet itself can be a catalyst for improved operating performance, this is a stock investors can talk themselves into. To be honest, I myself might wind up doing precisely that.