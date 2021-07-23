RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Rising tensions between the U.S. and China during the past few years have put many investors on edge. In addition to tariffs imposed by both countries, the U.S. has raised the bar a notch higher by blacklisting several Chinese companies. Tariffs and anti-dumping duties imposed on Chinese made solar products have had minimal impact on the solar industry in the past. The recent blacklisting of Chinese polysilicon manufacturers with ties to Xinjiang has further increased investor anxiety since the vast majority of polysilicon used for solar products is produced in China. While U.S. rhetoric towards China has become increasingly menacing, the impact of recent rising trade tensions involving the solar sector should have minimal impact on the fundamentals of leading U.S. listed solar companies.

The Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) is perhaps the best indicator of the sector's health. After a spectacular rally last year, the ETF experienced a significant correction since the start of 2021. As the chart below shows, TAN did briefly suffer a technical breakdown below its 200-day exponential moving average but has since recovered to a slightly more bullish level. Since a large portion of TAN's holdings are U.S. listed solar companies, understanding the impact of recent U.S.-China tensions on these solar companies will greatly help investors gauge the direction of TAN moving forward. While the solar sector and thus TAN has often been a target of the momentum crowd, the ETF should in the longer term follow the fundamentals and earnings power of its component holdings. This article will examine TAN's major positions that are listed on U.S. exchanges.

(Daily chart for TAN with 50- and 200-day exponential moving averages shown in green and red, respectively. Chart source: Seeking Alpha.)

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar is the largest solar module manufacturer in the U.S. and produces thin film CdTe panels. First Solar's total revenues in 2020 were $2.7 billion. As an American manufacturer, First Solar should be at the top of the list benefiting from recent increased tension between the U.S. and China. First Solar's panels use a differential CdTe thin film technology which is independent of polysilicon used in over 90% of solar panels produced today. Thus any supply chain disruptions resulting from any U.S. ban of polysilicon produced in China will have no effect on its business.

The company has manufacturing plants in the U.S., Malaysia, and Vietnam and has no manufacturing exposure to China. Much of its procurement for U.S. manufacturing is sourced locally and as a result could make it attractive to future government incentives. First Solar recently announced further expansion of its U.S. manufacturing capacity citing lower capital expansion costs and potential government incentives as key factors.

FSLR is a low beta alternative to investing in the solar sector. As I mentioned in my recent article, most of its costs and sales are locked in for the next couple of years. This should yield extremely low earnings delta and thus lower stock volatility. At roughly 20x current year's adjusted earnings, First Solar trades below market multiple. Increased tension and rhetoric towards China will also likely favor its share price and thus opens the door for potential multiple expansion.

SunPower (SPWR)

SunPower is one of the largest and oldest residential and commercial solar installers in the U.S. with sales of $1.1 billion in fiscal 2020. SunPower was also a solar panel manufacturer but spun-off its Maxeon module manufacturing segment in 2020.

As a U.S. solar installer, SunPower has no business exposure in China. SunPower procures its solar modules from Maxeon. While Maxeon does have a module manufacturing joint venture in China and likely procures polysilicon and silicon wafers from China, the products it supplies to SunPower are manufactured in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Mexico. Maxeon also stated any Chinese polysilicon ban would not have any impact because for the U.S. market it uses U.S. manufactured polysilicon supplied through a long standing contract with Hemlock Semiconductor.

At least on the solar panel supply side, SunPower should be insulated from any increased tensions between the U.S. and China. SunPower also has an emerging battery storage business that has yet to contribute significant revenue. However storage sales are expected to be a key growth driver moving forward. The company has not disclosed its supply chain for this new business unit but did mention its storage solution is cell battery independent. Thus if any supply chain issues emerge in the future whether political or otherwise, components could be easily swapped using alternate manufacturers.

Another key component used in SunPower's installations are micro-inverters supplied by Enphase. While Enphase is currently diversifying its contract manufacturing capacity away from China, potentially a third of its capacity during the next year will still be linked to Chinese manufacturing. So far Enphase has not received any backlash from rising U.S.-China tension. In fact Enphase even received refunds on tariffs for Chinese manufactured products imported into the U.S. last year.

As a leading U.S. solar company with a long operating history, SunPower like First Solar could be a beneficiary of increased rhetoric towards China. Similar to Enphase, SunPower panels also received preferential tariff treatment due to its proprietary American technology. If preferential treatment continues for Maxeon moving forward, it could give SunPower an edge over smaller peers who use lower cost Chinese brands. For investors who prefer to avoid political headline risk, SunPower should be near the top among U.S. listed solar stocks.

Maxeon Solar (MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies was originally the manufacturing arm of SunPower and is now a separate company. Maxeon still supplies SunPower with solar panels through an exclusive contract but also supplies to all parts of the world. Revenues in 2020 were $845 million.

Despite being a silicon based solar module manufacturer, Maxeon's financial exposure to China is limited. Its core manufacturing is in Southeast Asia and the company has recently announced a major expansion into the U.S. market with a U.S. module assembly plant. Although only 28% of Maxeon's revenues last year were to the U.S. market, the bulk of its gross profit was likely linked to U.S. sales. Higher selling prices and preferential tariff treatment gives Maxeon an edge in the U.S. over other regions where competition from lower cost Chinese competitors is much more severe. As I detailed in previous Maxeon articles, the company's future profitability will be predominantly linked to the U.S. market.

To compete with lower cost peers, Maxeon set up a joint venture with a module manufacturer in China to produce panels using mainstream mono-PERC technology. These P-Series panels sell at almost half the price of the company's premium Maxeon-Series IBC modules and so far are only sold regions outside the North American market. Currently P-Series panels produced in China do use polysilicon and wafers manufactured in China. However procurement is likely sourced through Maxeon's joint venture parent Zhonghuan Semiconductor which is not in Xinjiang but may still be a target of U.S. policies in the future.

Regardless, since no P-Series modules manufactured in China are exported to the U.S., any increasing negative rhetoric over Chinese solar producers would have no material impact on Maxeon's finances. Due to supply chain constraints which crushed P-Series gross margin, Maxeon released all of its P-Series allocation to its Chinese joint venture for sales in China. Maxeon's P-Series expansion into the U.S. market will use cells manufactured at its Malaysian factory with polysilicon likely sourced from either its longstanding contract with Hemlock in the U.S. or polysilicon manufacturers outside of China such as Wacker Chemie of Germany or South Korean's OCI since its polysilicon plant is also in Malaysia. Since China tariffs imported polysilicon to protect its own producers, polysilicon prices outside of China are on average lower than in China.

Although Maxeon is labeled as a silicon solar module manufacturer, it would not be fundamentally impacted by the U.S. blacklisting of any Chinese polysilicon manufacturers. Its shares could be impacted in the short term by increased volatility due to knee-jerk reactions to headline news however. As originally one of the original major American solar companies, Maxeon received preferential tariff treatment as SunPower's manufacturing segment. The company's interest in bringing solar manufacturing back to the U.S. could result in positive news flow moving forward.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun is a leading residential solar installer in the U.S. with revenues of $922 million in 2020. Revenues in 2021 are expected to grow by 60% in large part due to its acquisition of Vivint Solar last year.

Contrary to U.S. solar manufacturers that rallied by as much as 10% on news of the banning of Chinese solar products linked to the Xinjiang region, Sunrun shares diverged and declined by 4%. As a leading U.S. installer of residential solar, one would think Sunrun has little or no exposure to China. While China does manufacturer the vast majority of solar modules, very few Chinese made solar modules are exported into the U.S. market due to Section 201 and Section 301 tariffs. Although Sunrun has not disclosed its module suppliers, it is extremely unlikely the country of origin at the cell and module level is China. The company did disclose in its 2020 annual report that recent political tension with China could impact its supply chain:

allegations regarding forced labor in China and U.S. regulations to prohibit the importation of any goods derived from forced labor could affect our supply chain and operations.

In my opinion, this is nothing more than a standard SEC risk disclosure and any impact to Sunrun would be short lived. It should almost be certain that all of the solar cells used in Sunrun's modules are manufactured outside of China because current tariffs make it cost prohibitive to import Chinese made versions. While the current upstream procurement of polysilicon and silicon wafers might be sourced in China, there is enough capacity in Southeast Asia alone to supply Sunrun's needs in case its supply chain needed to be adjusted.

Fundamentally, Sunrun should have little to no long term exposure to increased trade and political tension with China. Residential solar installation is the highest employment segment of the solar industry and thus Sunrun could benefit from increased infrastructure or climate initiatives already proposed by the Biden administration. Therefore, panic selling induced by increased U.S.-China tensions should be bought since the near term news flow should be constructive. Lastly it should be noted RUN is an extremely volatile stock that trades at a high premium to many of its U.S. listed solar peers. Analyst Gordon Haskett even described it as a meme stock so only investors with high volatility tolerance should own Sunrun shares.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy manufacturers micro-inverters which convert power produced by solar panels from DC to AC. Its differential technology has become increasingly popular especially in its key U.S. market. Total revenues in 2020 were $774 million.

Enphase derives more than 82% of its annual revenues in the U.S. As an American company, Enphase has enjoyed preferential treatment in the form of tariff exemptions even for products made in China. The company uses contract manufacturing and thus has the ability to shift its supply chain fairly rapidly. In the past year, Mexico has been added as a major contract manufacturing source and the company is currently ramping its capacity in India. In a worse case scenario where all Chinese made solar products were to be banned from the U.S. market, Enphase could ramp its capacity outside of China and reallocate Chinese made products to other markets outside the U.S. The company stated the lead time to ramp its capacity is only one to two quarters.

As I detailed in a recent Enphase article, battery storage is increasingly becoming a significant revenue factor for Enphase. In the first quarter 2021, storage sales contributed nearly 17% of total revenues and at roughly the same gross margin. Enphase sources its lithium-ion phosphate cells from two main suppliers in China and is currently looking to qualify additional suppliers outside of China. Until this happens, this fast growing segment of the company's gross profit profile could be at risk if the U.S. takes further actions against Chinese made products.

Actions by the U.S. government to support American companies should limit long term risk to Enphase. Proactive actions made by the company to diversify its procurement and manufacturing should decrease investor risk moving forward. At least based on recent trading activity, Enphase shares have benefited on any news of infrastructure and climate stimulus while shrugging off news of increased tension with China. ENPH does currently trade at a high forward multiple of over 60x 2022 EPS and thus could be more vulnerable in the short term to negative news flow such as a reversal of preferential treatment for U.S. companies importing Chinese made products.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies also manufacturers inverters but converts electricity from DC to AC at a centralized level. Central string inverters are the most commonly used type due to cost effectiveness. Total revenues in 2020 were $1.46 billion.

SolarEdge mainly supplies to the residential and commercial segment and has high U.S. exposure. Similar to Enphase, the company uses contract manufacturing and does have manufacturing exposure in China. Due to Section 301 tariffs, SolarEdge has diversified its contract manufacturing base outside of China and in its 2020 annual report states the majority of products exported to the U.S. are manufactured in Vietnam, Israel, and Hungary. In its most recent earnings conference call, management specified 86% of its products shipped to the U.S. are made outside of China. While this percentage may not be an exact translation to revenues, potentially 14% of the company's earnings could be at risk should the U.S. take further actions barring Chinese made products.

Unlike Enphase, SolarEdge is an Israeli company and has not enjoyed preferential tariff treatment its American peer received. Thus SolarEdge is marginally more exposed than Enphase should U.S./China relations head further south. Additionally as I mentioned in a past SEDG article, high relative valuation and decelerating business momentum due to Enphase's market share capture in the past couple of years could be more of a longer term risk to investors than the elevated tensions with China.

Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Canadian Solar is one of the largest vertically integrated solar companies in the world with businesses stretching from solar module manufacturing to solar project development. Revenues in fiscal 2020 were $3.2 billion. Although most of its manufacturing is in China, the company was incorporated in Canada nearly two decades ago.

Similar to many peers, Canadian Solar started to diversify its manufacturing capacity outside of China during the past few years. Currently about 25% of its solar cell and module capacity is in Thailand and Vietnam. Management stated this capacity was dedicated solely for the U.S. market in a previous earnings conference call. About 20% of Canadian Solar's revenues were linked to U.S. sales. The company's flexible integration capacity of having higher module capacity than solar cells also allow for open market solar cell purchase or tolling to meet market demand. For the U.S. market, purchased or tolled solar cells would likely come from Southeast Asia to bypass U.S. Section 301 tariffs and other solar duties.

Since all of Canadian Solar's manufacturing capacity inside of China is for sales outside the U.S. market, any polysilicon ban would by itself have no impact on its business. Its major silicon wafer supplier is Longi Green Energy so there is potential Xinjiang exposure within its supply chain. Longi sources its polysilicon from a number of sources including Daqo which has all of its production based in Xinjiang. Canadian Solar's management assured analysts during previous conference calls that they have researched their supply chain and have zero tolerance for any form of forced labor. Its CEO even dismissed U.S. allegations as unrealistic because polysilicon production is highly technical and dangerous due to explosive chemicals involved. Several Chinese polysilicon producers that moved to Xinjiang receive incentives including salary compensation to lure skilled labor to the remote province.

However if U.S. allies followed suit with U.S. blacklisting of Xinjiang or Chinese produced polysilicon, Canadian Solar's business could be impacted. Compared to U.S. based solar companies referenced above, Canadian Solar would thus have a higher risk factor if relations between the U.S. and China head further south. Much of this risk may already be priced into its share price since CSIQ has on average traded anywhere from a 50% to 75% discount to other U.S. listed solar peers. At its current share price, CSIQ trades at 14x its annual average EPS over the past three fiscal years including 2020 which was negatively impacted by the pandemic. Based on my estimated normalized earnings potential for the next few years, Canadian Solar shares are trading in the single digit earnings multiple. As a result of years of diversifying its business, Canadian Solar's annual revenues in 2021 could nearly double from the previous year.

JinkoSolar (JKS)

JinkoSolar is the largest solar module manufacturer in the world based on last year's megawatt shipment volume. The company is headquartered and has most of its operations in China. Revenues last year were $5.4 billion. Unlike Canadian Solar, Jinko has more sales exposure in China which on average accounted for roughly 20% of its annual revenues during the past three years. Higher revenue exposure in China could help insulate Jinko's earnings from external economic and political backlash from the U.S. and potentially its allies. In fiscal 2020, almost 29% of its revenues were derived in the North American market.

Similar to silicon based module manufacturing peers, Jinko has also diversified its manufacturing capacity outside of China to include Malaysia and even a 400 MW module assembly plant in Jacksonville, Florida. The company's flexible integration allows it to purchase solar cells produced outside of China for assembly at its Malaysian and U.S. module factories. If the extent of U.S. blacklistings only apply to solar products manufactured in China, Jinko would be unaffected outside of very short term adjustments to its supply chain.

Like Canadian Solar, Jinko's supply chain does pass through Xinjiang. One of Jinko's polysilicon suppliers is Daqo so there is a direct connection. Unless U.S. policy punishes companies for doing business with Xinjiang based companies, Jinko's supply contract with Daqo should have no material effect on its business since none of its solar cells or modules produced in China are destined for the U.S. market. Of course such business connections could increase volatility in JKS in the short term due to market knee-jerk reactions to headline news.

While Jinko's earnings this year have been affected by pandemic induced supply chain imbalances, its normalized annual earnings power is quite high. Current Wall Street EPS estimates are for $3.88 in fiscal 2022 EPS and $4.70 in 2023. Although Jinko shares have doubled since my last JKS article, its stock is still discounted relative to peers at 15x forward EPS. However given its recent rally and the potential for the market to misinterpret China related news flow, new buyers may want to wait for any headline induced selloff for an entry point.

Daqo New Energy (DQ)

Finally there is Daqo which has been targeted by the recent U.S. blacklist. Daqo is one of the largest solar grade polysilicon manufacturers in the world. Daqo's entire manufacturing capacity is located in Xinjiang. Total revenues in 2020 were $676 million.

To understand any potential impact from the U.S. ban, investors need to understand the size of U.S. solar demand as well as the polysilicon production capacity within China and more notably Xinjiang. Before 2020, the U.S. was a meaningful but small solar market relative to GDP. Annual U.S. demand in 2019 and in prior years hovered near 10% of total global demand. Due to the drop in long term interest rates, utility scale solar installations soared resulting in a total of 19.2 GW installed in 2020, up 43% from 2019. With global installations estimated to have hit 142 GW in 2020, the U.S. market accounted for 13.5% of total installations.

Total U.S. demand on global polysilicon supply is lower than the 19.2 GW installed last year. First Solar is a major player in the U.S. market and based on its revenue geographic mix accounted for roughly 3.7 GW of this 19.2 GW. Since First Solar's panels do not use polysilicon, U.S. demand for silicon based panels was lower at around 15.5 GW last year. For the sake of simplicity this estimate excludes contribution from smaller non-silicon based module manufacturers. At the industry's current silicon usage rate, U.S. demand on global polysilicon supply last year was about 54,000 metric tons.

Thus to supply U.S. demand, global polysilicon manufacturing capacity outside of China would need to exceed this amount. Although actual production in recent years have been much lower, major non-Chinese polysilicon incumbents still producing polysilicon have the current nameplate manufacturing capacity:

Largest Polysilicon Manufacturers Outside China

Country Nameplate Capacity Hemlock Semiconductor USA 18,000 MT Wacker Chemie Germany 84,000 MT OCI South Korea 36,000 MT Total: 138,000 MT

The list above excludes capacity which have been shut down in recent years due to the low market price for polysilicon. OCI had already shut down 52,000 MT of capacity in South Korea last year due to low market pricing. Following OCI, Hanwha Solutions shut down its 15,000 MT plant shortly after. Even Hemlock put plans of a 14,000 MT expansion on indefinite hold years back after polysilicon market pricing dropped below $20/kg early last decade. With current polysilicon spot market pricing at decade highs near $30/kg, there is a possibility some legacy producers may restart production. Most non-Chinese polysilicon producers can manufacture polysilicon at $12/kg to $15/kg.

Excluding polysilicon produced in China, there is definitely enough capacity to meet current U.S. demand. As long as total polysilicon capacity including Chinese capacity can meet global demand, the supply chain would simply restructure and reallocate Chinese capacity to regions of the world that have no restrictions on Chinese made products. Supply chain adjustments would likely first take place within China by consuming Xinjiang produced polysilicon internally. The table below shows current estimated capacity of the four major polysilicon manufacturers in Xinjiang.

Xinjiang Polysilicon Capacity

Nameplate Capacity Daqo New Energy 80,000 MT GCL-Poly 60,000 MT Xinte Energy 80,000 MT East Hope New Energy 60,000 MT Total: 280,000 MT

Assuming maximum production, these four Xinjiang based manufacturers can supply approximately 80 GW of solar module capacity. Last year, China installed 48.2 GW of solar capacity including a stunning 22.3 GW in the single month of December. New renewable energy targets set by China suggests installed solar capacity in 2021 could hit 70 GW. Daqo's management reaffirmed this target in their most recent earnings conference call. As I noted in my last DQ article, Daqo's management has an extremely good track record of gauging the industry especially potential demand within their native country.

Another point Daqo has stated in past conference calls is that many of their peers cannot produce at their stated nameplate capacity. Just from the nameplate capacity of Xinjiang based producers, some polysilicon produced in Xinjiang would need to be exported. While the destination of the end product will certainly not be the U.S., there is still an estimated 80 GW to 100 GW of global demand outside of China and the U.S. this year that could consume the 10 GW to 20 GW of excess Xinjiang produced polysilicon at maximum capacity. However, many of Daqo's peers have not been able to produce at maximum capacity. GCL's Xinjiang plant suffered several explosions last year that kept the factory shut down for months. Even prior to this accident, GCL had been posting huge losses on declining shipment volume even when spot market pricing for mono-grade polysilicon was near $10/kg. For reference, Daqo posted gross margin above 26% during the same period.

The main issue with many Chinese polysilicon manufacturers is the purity of the polysilicon produced. While most can produce near nameplate capacity, much of the volume is a lower grade multi-crystalline variety. Daqo did not mention names, but its CEO did state several large peers only produce polysilicon at 50% higher grade mono-crystalline. Thus while on paper it appears there is massive polysilicon overcapacity in China alone, a significant portion is lower grade and much harder to sell as demand has increasingly shifted towards higher grade mono-crystalline panels. For most of the past three years, mono-grade polysilicon sold for around 50% more than its multi-grade counterpart. Currently in China, mono-grade polysilicon is trading at nearly double multi-grade.

The near tripling of polysilicon spot market pricing in the past year has made more of the industry's producers economically viable. Assuming the recent surge in prices is not artificial and technically driven, global solar demand is currently under-supplied at the most basic upstream polysilicon vertical even though nameplate capacity suggests the opposite. Under this scenario, there is enough global demand outside the U.S. market to consume all the polysilicon China can produce whether it is in Xinjiang or elsewhere. With some estimates near 200 GW of annual global forward demand, the U.S. market simply is not big enough make a significant impact even under a full Chinese boycott scenario.

In addition, Daqo is fundamentally much stronger than most peers. In the latest quarter, nearly 99% of the polysilicon Daqo produced was higher purity mono-grade. The ability to produce a higher ratio of mono-grade polysilicon has allowed Daqo to maintain profitability while many peers suffered when market pricing dropped below $10/kg. In the event the market becomes oversupplied, demand for lower purity multi-grade polysilicon will decline and capacity that cannot produce a high percentage of mono-grade product would likely shut down. Even with Daqo's manufacturing advantages, potential market oversupply as early as 2023 due to a wave of polysilicon expansion announcements in China would be a bigger longer term threat to its earnings potential than the current U.S. blacklisting of its product.

Final Thoughts

As mentioned in the introduction, the solar sector has often been the target of both hype and fear. Climate change hazards and government proposals to counter its negative effects have been a catalyst for solar stocks in the past. On the opposite spectrum, actions to cut solar incentives have sparked cyclical corrections for the industry. As with any stock, long term performance has often correlated with earnings. Investors of solar companies should thus avoid overreacting to short term news flow that may not have long term lasting impact on each company's earnings potential.

Overcapacity has often been a longstanding bear cry against the solar sector. Of course as with any industry, there have been short term oversupply situations which led to cyclical corrections. While polysilicon could enter into another oversupply state a couple years from now, the argument of overcapacity augmenting the impact of U.S. blacklisting of Xinjiang and/or Chinese produced polysilicon is currently heavily overstated. The current decade high price for polysilicon simply does not correlate to an oversupplied market. Additionally, U.S. market demand for polysilicon is currently not high enough to fundamentally move the market especially when global demand has driven prices to decade highs.

The recent U.S. blacklisting of Xinjiang produced polysilicon is not the sector's first negative encounter. In 2014, the U.S. imposed anti-dumping duties on Chinese and Taiwanese made solar cells. In 2018, the U.S. imposed Section 201 tariffs on most imported solar products. These tariffs were further magnified with Section 301 on Chinese made products. With each announcement, the sector took a short term hit but has continually defied skeptics. Despite U.S. tariffs and China's solar subsidy cut in 2018 which caused many analysts to declare an eclipse for the industry, 2019 was one of the best years for many solar stocks with many posting record high earnings.

Simply put, well managed companies adapt. Unless the U.S. and China undergoes a complete economic bifurcation which might cause the entire global economy to realign, recent U.S. policy involving Xinjiang based companies will likely not have a long term impact on leading solar companies. In response, many new polysilicon expansion announcements in China have targeted other regions. There is even a possibility Daqo could move out of Xinjiang after being lured into the remote province a decade ago with local incentives and tax breaks. The global economy has become so linked it would be nearly impossible for any U.S. action directed at any single region to be effective without isolating itself completely via globalized tariffs.

For solar investors, headline overreaction in both directions could provide buying and selling opportunities. The recent technical breakdown of the TAN ETF may have been a longer term buying opportunity if the U.S. does not continually escalate its policies against China since a large portion of the solar industry's supply chain passes through that country. With few exceptions described above, most U.S. listed solar companies are trading at under market multiples. If the recent bark is worse than the actual bite, TAN investors could see a gradually recovery in the longer term as global installations are predicted to grow by double digits annually over the next decade. Solar investors can also be selective and invest in individual companies based on their views of how the recent political drama between the U.S. and China will ultimately play out.