Weaker Near-Term Results Shouldn't Damage Autoliv's 'Slow And Steady' Credentials

PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is an unusual auto supplier in that it is neither leveraged to the two dominant growth trends in passenger vehicles - electrification and advanced driver assistance (or ADAS) - nor is it particularly vulnerable to them. Electrical vehicles will still need seatbelts and airbags, and that leaves Autoliv as more of a "slow and steady' name in the auto parts space.

Second quarter results and guidance were both disappointing, but the impact of semiconductor shortages and the likelihood that other suppliers will report similar results mitigates some of the disappointment. The bigger questions I have revolve around ongoing market share gains and whether Autoliv can consistently generate low double-digit operating margins and mid-single-digit FCF margins.

I don't love Autoliv and I think there are higher-return options to consider in the auto supplier space, but I see a lot less execution risk here than for many of those other names, and with a reasonable valuation, this could be a name that works for some investors.

Weaker Results And Guidance Weren't Really So Surprising

As the second quarter played out, there was a growing expectation that auto suppliers would post disappointing results and guidance as the ongoing semiconductor shortage drags down production volumes. With that many names in the space have traded down 20% to 30% from their recent May highs, with Autoliv doing a little better than most.

With that, I'd argue that Autoliv's disappointing second quarter and full-year guidance revision weren't so surprising and were largely anticipated by investors.

Revenue rose 85% in organic terms, missing expectations by about 2% and exceeding underlying global light vehicle production by more than 30%. Growth was strongest in the Americas and Europe (both up well over 100%) given easier comps, while revenue in China declined slightly. By product segment, airbag revenue rose 93%, while seatbelt revenue rose 72%.

Gross margin improved significantly from the barely-profitable year-ago quarter, but slipped about 140bp sequentially as the company struggled to offset higher raw material costs and the impact of short-notice changes to production schedules.

Operating income reversed a year-ago loss and declined 30% from the prior quarter (to $166M), missing expectations by 11%, while operating margin fell from 10.6% in the first quarter to 8.2% (missing by almost a point).

With weaker results and still some uncertainties in how auto production will go for the remainder of the year, management cut back its guidance for the year. Management cut its revenue growth target from 23% to "20% to 22%" and cut its operating margin target from 10% to "9% to 9.5%". Ongoing semiconductor shortages remain a meaningful threat, and it remains to be seen if there will be a significant second-half pickup as more chip companies are warning that these shortages could stretch on.

Examining The Longer-Term Growth Drivers

While the component shortages hitting the auto industry are clearly unwelcome, I do believe the situation will get resolved and won't have any meaningful long-term impact on Autoliv's business. That said, there are some very valid questions about the company's long-term growth drivers.

Autoliv is the clear leader in passive safety systems for passenger vehicles, with around 42% overall share (ranging from 33% for front airbags to 40% for seatbelts to 48% for side airbags) and a large lead on Joysonsafety (around 25% overall share) and ZF-TRW (around 15% share). With an excellent safety record - Autoliv has been responsible for less than 2% of global auto recalls over the past decade - Autoliv was a major beneficiary of the product defect crisis that sunk Takata and has grown share over the past decade.

I have my doubts as to the extent to which that can and will continue. While Autoliv had been booking order growth ahead of its market share (sometimes 50% or greater order share), those order rates have settled down closer to Autoliv's existing share. I don't dismiss the potential for incremental share gains from here, but I think it will be a slow process at best.

Content growth is likely to be a bigger source of upside, particularly in emerging markets. Cars built in North America have around $350 of passive safety system content per vehicle, while cars built in the EU and Japan have around $250 to $275. In China, the average is closer to $130 to $150 and in India it's only $80. Further underlining some of these differences, front airbags have only been mandatory in Brazil since 2011 (since '98 in the U.S.) and there are no requirements for side airbags or seatbelt pretensioners.

While I would generally characterize the North America, EU, and Japanese markets as "mature", that doesn't mean there aren't still incremental content growth opportunities. I believe it's possible that autonomous driving will usher in more in-cabin safety devices like Autoliv's "Life Cell" concept, and there could likewise be a move toward more external components like hood lifters and pedestrian protection airbags.

Electric and hybrid vehicles could also offer some incremental content growth opportunities. There's been some attention in the media toward the risk of battery fires in accidents involving electric vehicles, and Autoliv has developed collision-triggered battery disconnect switches that it believes could represent a market opportunity on par with driver side-airbags.

The Outlook

I do see battery disconnects as a likely contributor to future revenue, and I likewise expect ongoing growth in per-vehicle safety content in emerging market vehicles. I'm not quite so sure that Autoliv's Life Cell "balloon cocoon" will catch on, or that external airbags to protect pedestrians will become commonplace, but time will tell.

Between vehicle production growth and modest (around 1% to 2%) content and market share growth, I believe Autoliv could generate around 4% long-term core revenue growth. With a relatively stable business, I expect management to continue to focus on margin improvement initiatives, but I think it will take three to four years to reach the 12% operating margin target, and I'm not sure how much upside beyond that there will be. I do think that can drive FCF margins into the mid-single-digits, but likely not much higher, though that is enough to drive double-digit FCF growth.

Autoliv has a pretty good history of "sticking to its knitting", and I don't expect management to throw cash at large-scale M&A, particularly as electrification is not an existential threat to the business, and even fully autonomous driving wouldn't eliminate the need for in-car safety devices. With that, I can see meaningful cash going toward dividends and buybacks in the future, and the company already pays a pretty decent dividend by the standards of the sector.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/revenue, I believe investors can expect a decent return from Autoliv shares - possibly a double-digit return over the next year or two (as auto production recovers from supply shortages) and a longer-term annualized return in the high single-digits. That's not enough to make Autoliv a favored call of mine in the space, but for investors who want a play on autos with considerably less technology and competition risk, this is a name to consider.