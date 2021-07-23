Viktoriia Hnatiuk/iStock via Getty Images

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) has seen a very successful public offering as investors like the potential of this digital commerce platform which allows large organizations to beef up their online selling capabilities. While the company is doing fine and has a great runway for growth, valuations here reflect too much optimism to see the appeal.

SaaS Digital Commerce Platform

VTEX provides a SaaS digital platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company claims to be the place where commerce happens as the platform is designed as an operating system for e-commerce. This software orchestrates consumers, business partners, suppliers, fulfillment providers, being the real infrastructure behind the global e-commerce infrastructure.

The company started operations twelve years ago, facilitating large global and overhead heavy multinationals to make their move online. The company has rapidly built up an impressive business in Latin America with over $8 billion in gross merchandise value being processed over the past year. This is noteworthy given that this is a complex region with multiple languages, countries and regulations, with e-commerce adoptions lagging that of the United States and Europe in a big way.

By now the company has grown to serve more than 2,000 customers across 32 countries as global e-commerce has grown to become a $3 trillion business with rosy long-term prospects. The real benefit for companies is that it allows customers to "go-to-market" in an integrated fashion of offerings and services.

Businesses are often incapable of meeting these market requirements themselves as customers become more demanding and change rapidly in terms of their behavior. The changes have huge implications for complex and legacy supply chains networks as well. The software solutions offered by others are not sufficient, it is all about the one-stop solutions in these complicated trajectories.

Valuation Thoughts

Management and underwriters aimed to sell a combined 19.0 million shares in a price range between $15 and $17 per share, with strong demand leading the final price to be set at $19 per share. With 13.9 million shares offered by the company, and the remainder by selling shareholders, the company raised gross proceeds of $264 million with the offering.

In total, there are 187 million shares outstanding which value the business at $3.55 billion at the offer price. This valuation includes the gross proceeds from the offering and $54 million in pre-IPO net cash holdings, indicating that operating assets are valued at roughly $3.25 billion.

The business generated $61 million in revenues in 2019 as it managed to post very modest losses of less than $2 million. Revenues rose 61% in 2020, in part aided by the trends relating to the pandemic as strong operating leverage resulted in an operating profit of $6.5 million. In the first quarter of this year, revenues rose 56% to $25.9 million, at a run rate of more than a hundred million. This suggests that the business trades at roughly 32 times annualized sales, as a big quarterly operating profit was reported, undoubtedly related to a pending IPO. The preliminary second quarter results show real traction, with revenues seen at $30 million and change, yet operating losses are seen at over $16 million, only in part explained by stock-based compensation expenses.

It is noteworthy that the revenue growth is lagging actual underlying gross merchandise volume growth quite a bit. Since the outbreak of the pandemic in the second quarter of 2020, underlying growth of this GMV has been far in excess of 100%, trending at $8 billion by now. This suggests that the fees are relatively low, and actually falling.

With shares trading at $26 on the second day of trading, the valuation has risen quite a bit. In fact, over $1.3 billion has been added to the valuation, with operating assets now valued close to $4.6 billion, or close to 40 times annualized sales. This results in steep multiples, and while the potential is large and the market position seems strong, this seems like a high valuation in a changing political environment, especially for a (mostly) non-US business, as losses have increased a bit as well as of recent.

Playing It Cautious

Despite the promise of the business, its traction, and still a long runway for growth, I am applying a foreign discount here as the big valuation is not making me very compelled either. The positioning, not as a platform itself, poses a risk, as well as the company relies on open APIs and integration with platforms and other service providers which might become competitors as well in the future and no longer allow for the similar access as they do now.

So despite the backing of prominent investors such as SoftBank and Tiger Global Management, I fail to see a truly compelling risk-reward here. While the potential and runway is certainly there, I am leaning a bit cautious, as the opportunistic timing and higher valuations do not create a too compelling risk-reward for me here.