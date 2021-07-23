ClearBridge All Cap Growth Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q2 2021
Summary
- ClearBridge is a leading global asset manager committed to active management. Research-based stock selection guides our investment approach, with our strategies reflecting the highest-conviction ideas of our portfolio managers.
- Mega cap growth stocks that have traded together and driven benchmark returns over the last several years are starting to see their performance separate, an encouraging sign for us as active managers with a more diversified focus.
- We are increasing exposure to disruptive companies early on in their lifecycle with long runways for growth ahead, which should enable the Strategy to keep pace more effectively during momentum-led periods.
- FDA approval of longtime holding Biogen’s Alzheimer’s treatment demonstrates the potential of innovation in the health care sector to generate long-term growth and attractive returns for shareholders.
Source: ClearBridge Investments
