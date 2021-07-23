ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Value Strategy Portfolio Manager Commentary Q2 2021
Summary
- Our Strategy performed well versus the infrastructure benchmark, which underperformed global equities for the quarter.
- On a regional basis, the U.S. and Canada region was the top contributor to quarterly performance, where energy infrastructure companies stood out.
- We expect an asynchronous global recovery, with the effect that the recovery peaks will be more spread out and therefore prolonged.
