The Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) develops and manufactures personal care products. Its brands like Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, Kotex, Lightdays, Kleenex and Scott dominate the grocery store aisles. KC Professional, another division of KMB, focuses on workplace health and safety and makes apparel, wipers, soaps, sanitizers and tissues. KMB personifies the typical consumer staples company and investors have depended on it over the years for a growing stable dividend. The stock is one we have closely followed and traded over the years and the results this morning validated our stance to exit our positions recently. We go over the numbers and give you our take.

Q2-2021

KMB delivered Q2-2021 sales of $4.7 billion which was an organic sales decline of 3 percent versus last year. Adjusted earnings were hit far harder and came in at $1.47 per share in 2021 compared to $2.20 per share in 2020. KMB lowered expectations once again and is now expecting an organic sales decline for the full year (versus a small increase as guided previously). The company is now targeting full-year 2021 organic sales decline of 0 to 2 percent and adjusted earnings per share of $6.65 to $6.90.

There are three key takeaways here. The first being that KMB is really struggling to grow sales volumes. This is about the strongest economy that KMB can find and the total sales volumes were completely lackluster. The second takeaway here is that KMB is really struggling with margin issues. The misses on the bottom line far exceeded that on the top line. Finally, KMB rapidly guided lower once again and this generally dents investor confidence in management. On Wall Street you tend to get a free pass once but then the idea is that you generally underpromise and overdeliver the next quarter. KMB obviously did not get the memo.

The Big Picture

KMB products have very modest pricing power and they tend to become price takers rather than price setters. KMB's trailing 12-month operating margins also have a very strong inverse correlation with commodity prices, especially energy.

You can see the 2014-2016 saga as oil briefly went over $100 a barrel and then dropped all the way to $26.00. During the earlier phase, KMB's margins dipped as low as 6% and then rapidly spiked to 18%. Note that this is a trailing 12-month metric so it does not jump around as quickly as the energy prices themselves. We can see the same issues as energy prices rose from their despair depths in 2016 and peaked in Q3-2018. The trough in KMB's margins is again clearly visible. Finally, we see another peak in Q1-2020 powered by oil briefly going negative. In the most recent quarter, operating profit margin was a shade under 13% and when that feeds into the Y-Charts data, that orange line will be dragged lower still.

This does come down for an investor as to whether they think that the commodity price inflation is permanent or temporary. If the former, then they also need to decide about the rate of change. KMB can deal with modestly rising prices over longer time frames thanks to its scale, but rapidly rising prices are not easily dealt with.

Valuation

Earnings estimates always tend to look like variation-free straight lines.

That is because you can always find one analyst who has perfect foresight to the end of the decade.

Reality is far murkier and as the $7.31 number versus the $6.65-$6.90 guidance shows, analysts can be quite off the mark.

Buying KMB is problematic based on earnings estimates as KMB tends to miss badly whenever commodity price pressures show up. Do note that in the last commodity super-cycle, KMB showed a negative price return and a very poor total return.

Those numbers above were run from Jan. 1, 2000 to July 31, 2008. In other words, we did not even get to the freestyle mauling of the bear market that followed. So if you expect a strong commodity bull market and you are correct, KMB will likely underwhelm.

Other valuation metrics that support the overvaluation include the price to sales measure. At 2.35X, this is on the expensive side.

But KMB does appear undervalued based on its yield spread over 10 year Treasuries.

This likely sets a floor on it at a higher valuation than what we have seen in the past. Overall, we land in the neutral category at the current price.

How We Played It

With KMB our buy point earlier was $120.00.

Source: Interactive Brokers January 7, 2021

The last set of options we sold were the covered calls for July $120.00 strike on January 7.

Source: Author's App

After the Q1-2021 results, we said this about the company.

In the case of KMB, a deeper dive into the results have made as uneasy at owning it at $120.00. The company is lacking pricing power and commodity price pressures are decreasing gross margins.

Source: Trade Alert 156-157

We closed out our position for a healthy annualized yield.

Source: Author's Other App

Today, we would be a bit more cautious screening for an entry, but if we had to do it, we would likely wait for a $125 stock price and then sell the $115 covered calls or cash secured puts. That would give us a nice buffer and an annualized yield far higher than what KMB's dividends deliver.

Conclusion

While we think KMB is not the best stock in the Staples group to own, we do think the valuations here are attractive.

Source: Kailash Concepts

Investors need to scour the area for strong companies with good (not necessarily great) pricing power. We think this sector can easily deliver 7-9% total income returns using cash secured puts or covered calls, thanks to exceptional valuations.

