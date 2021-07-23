Z Holdings: Recent Announcements Mark Positive Steps In The Longer-Term Growth Story

brightstars/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Z Holdings (OTCPK:YAHOF) recently issued a series of press releases announcing the acquisition of the Japanese trademark rights to the Yahoo! brand for c. JPY178.5 billion from Apollo Global (APO) upon acquisition of Verizon Media (VZ) (formerly Oath Holdings) and the initiation of an instant delivery service (in collaboration with Demae-Can (OTCPK:YUMSF)). I view both announcements positively, with the elimination of licensing fees, in particular, likely to provide a significant boost to profitability going forward. Longer-term, there is much to be excited about as well, as the company continues to unlock synergies with LINE. While the share price has pulled back in recent months on near-term earnings concerns, the longer-term growth prospects remain intact, keeping me bullish.

A Closer Look at the Yahoo! Japan Licensing Agreement

As highlighted in the latest release, the new arrangements with Yahoo Japan will mean the company will not have to pay ongoing royalties, while constraints on the use of the Yahoo brand will also be removed. The latter should finally enable Z Holdings to roll out new services under the widely recognized Yahoo Japan name going forward. In aggregate, Yahoo Japan is expected to pay c. ¥178.5 billion for this transaction (note that this consideration is not included in Z Holdings' medium-term growth investment budget of c. ¥500 billion). This agreement is, however, conditional on the completion of the Verizon Media sale (scheduled for H2' 21), as it will require the signing of new agreements with Yahoo Japan, along with the termination of the existing Yahoo Japan License Agreement.

I view the savings on royalties as a key positive -according to Z Holdings' latest disclosures, royalty payments in fiscal 2021 amounted to c. ¥15.9 billion (equivalent to c. 10% of consolidated operating profits), with royalties under the Yahoo Japan brand accounting for the majority of that amount. The elimination of the royalty payments should therefore result in a considerable decline in SG&A costs. As most of the c. ¥178.5 billion consideration for the new agreements also relates to trademark rights, which are intangible assets with no fixed useful life, there will not be any amortization (note the company uses IFRS accounting).

Instant Delivery Service Rollout in Collaboration with Demae-Can

In addition, Z Holdings also announced its plans to launch a "demonstration experiment" of an instant delivery service in end-July in selected areas in Japan, including Itabashi Ward, Tokyo. Under the trial service, users will be allowed to choose, order, and pay for a range of products comprising c. 300 household goods and food items sold by Askul through the Demae-Can platform (both app and website). The instant delivery service announcement comes as little surprise considering foreign-backed rivals are already offering similar services, and management had previously mentioned it at the LINE merger briefing in March.

While the initiative is a positive step, I see no significant impact on Z Holdings' near-term earnings from the rollout of the new service. While instant delivery remains largely a demonstration experiment to test the demand strength for the service, this announcement serves as an early confirmation of progress on efforts to bolster its last-mile delivery capabilities. By using Demae-Can's delivery staff as well (something management had previously mentioned as a potential longer-term business opportunity), the capital intensity of the rollout should be minimized. Nonetheless, I think the initiative will take some time to gain traction - not only is Demae-can currently facing a delivery staff shortage but the service area is also limited to the vicinity of Askul sales offices, which could weigh on the pace of the rollout.

Momentum Turning Positive into the Upcoming Earnings Report

Looking ahead, Z Holdings lacks much in the way of positive catalysts considering the tougher comps due to the COVID-19-led cost restraint and a likely pullback in demand in the shopping business. However, I would also point out the favorable trends in the recent quarter, with LINE's profits improving at a faster than expected pace on the back of strong advertising and accelerating transaction growth in the Yahoo Japan commerce business. As a result, I expect earnings momentum to gradually improve over the year, supported by tailwinds from the strong internet advertising backdrop. Furthermore, the expected boost from the Summer PayPay Festival (underway through the month of July) should also support the earnings growth trajectory ahead. And over the longer term, synergies with LINE remain the key focus point - although LINE has already started to improve on the cost side, top-line synergies are still needed to improve the outlook. As such, I would keep a close eye out for new initiatives ahead, especially in the shopping business.

Source: Z Holdings Full-Year 2020 Presentation Slides

Final Take

Overall, I view both announcements from Z Holdings as positive steps in the longer-term growth story. In particular, the termination of the Yahoo Japan licensing agreement could prove to be a significant boost, with its removal likely to pave the way for aggressive expansion across a variety of areas, including a PayPay collaboration, going forward. While the share price has corrected in response to the underwhelming earnings targets disclosed at this year's strategy briefing, I view this as an excellent opportunity to buy on weakness considering the potential merger synergy realization going forward. As multiple new initiatives are rolled out alongside the integration with LINE as well, expect shares to re-rate accordingly.

