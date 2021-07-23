Kevin Brine/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It’s been a mixed-to-down year so far for many companies leveraged to the construction and mining equipment market, even though mining equipment orders are picking up nicely. Some of this is a “sell the news” reaction as many stocks ran in 2020 in anticipation, but there have also been growing concerns about the health of the Chinese market.

In any case, Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) has been one of the weaker plays, with the shares down about 5% so far this year and down about 18% since my last update on the company. Not only has management guided to lower operating profits and more pressure on the Chinese business since that last article, but analysts seem increasingly worried about Komatsu’s strategic positioning in both the construction and mining markets, and its vulnerability to Chinese competition. I’ve expressed my own concerns about Komatsu’s long-term strategic positioning before – I believe the company has stayed focused on high-end construction equipment in Asia for too long, and I believe the company overcommitted to soft rock mining (coal, in particular) and underinvested in hard rock equipment (most relevant to copper, iron, and gold). While I do still see Komatsu having room to outperform as a trade, particularly if the initial guidance for FY’22 proves conservative, I don’t like this as a long-term holding.

Too Reliant On China And Too Vulnerable To Chinese Competition

While China accounts for only around 10% of Komatsu’s direct revenue, the indirect contribution is closer to 20% and the Chinese excavator market has been an important one to Komatsu for some time. Unfortunately, Komatsu has been losing share for over a decade as local producers like Sany (OTCPK:SNYYF) have grown from around 25% of the market to around 70% (Sany specifically has around 30% share in China).

Komatsu long ago chose to prioritize profit over share, and while that may have made some sense initially, the reality is that Komatsu’s share has fallen to a point where operating scale/leverage may be a larger problem in the future. What’s more, Komatsu is seeing increasing competition from these Chinese manufacturers in markets outside of China.

Komatsu once enjoyed around 50% share in Indonesia’s construction market, but that has since fallen into the low 20%’s, while Sany has built itself up to near-parity with Sany in market share terms. As in China, Komatsu chose to focus on high-end, more profitable equipment, and Chinese companies have come in and grabbed share in the value and mid-range segments. Komatsu is now trying to “back fill” by introducing more mid-range and value-priced equipment across its Southeast Asian markets, but it may well be too little too late.

Arguably just as troubling, Komatsu is also seeing increasing competition from Chinese manufacturers in its Asian mining business. With aboveground coal mining offering fewer barriers to entry from a technical perspective, Komatsu is seeing companies like Sany, Lonking, Tiandi, and Zoomlion coming in and gaining share with Indonesian coal miners and other mining customers across Asia.

Out Of Position For Where Mining Is Going

Komatsu has spent a lot of time, energy, and capital building up its mining business, but it is increasingly looking as though Komatsu has focused on the wrong markets for the long term. Komatsu has long been overexposed to coal (over half of its mining business), and that is increasingly becoming a liability for the business. Coal isn’t going to vanish any time soon from power generation in Asia, but I do believe its best days are behind it, and I don’t think the innovations that Komatsu has made in areas like autonomous equipment or battery powertrains is going to offset that.

Hand in hand with the overexposure to coal mining is Komatsu’s underexposure to hard rock mining equipment for minerals like copper, gold, and iron. While Komatsu and Caterpillar (CAT) have long enjoyed strong share for surface mining equipment like trucks and shovels, Komatsu is a small player (mid-single-digit share) in hard rock mining, where companies like Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY), Metso Outotec (OTCPK:OUKPY), and Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) enjoy upwards of 80% share, and likewise in handling and processing equipment where FLSmidth (OTCPK:FLIDY) and Weir (OTCPK:WEGRY) enjoys strong market positions.

Not only is coal in permanent decline as a fuel for electricity generation, met coal is at risk of being substituted out by hydrogen down the road. On top of that, most surface mining opportunities for metals like copper have been exhausted, meaning that more mining projects are likely to require hard rock equipment in the future.

Komatsu isn’t pretending that it doesn’t need to be more involved in hard rock mining, and the company has stepped up product development here. While I do think some of the company’s capabilities in areas like automation and battery powertrain could help, I think the near-term target of 10%-plus market share could be overly ambitious.

I do also think we might start to hear more chatter about Komatsu using M&A to restructure its business toward hard rock mining. Not only will that direct cash away from dividends and/or buybacks, I wonder how much value Komatsu will be able to find here, as its targets will by necessity have to be smaller players with small share. Komatsu’s best chance may be to bet on disruptive technology (particularly in automation), but the risk is that Komatsu can only cobble together a collection of subscale hard rock mining assets without a large, expensive deal.

The Outlook

I realize this is a pretty bleak article, and I do have serious concerns about Komatsu’s long-term outlook. In the nearer term, I’m somewhat more bullish. While the Chinese market will be a drag on the construction business in this fiscal year, North America and Europe should offer good growth opportunities for a couple of years as construction activity rebounds after the pandemic.

Mining, too, should be a source of strength in the short term. Although the future of soft rock mining may not be so bright, there is still mining going on and with overaged fleets, miners will need to replace and upgrade equipment to maintain (let alone increase) production, and that should fuel healthy growth for at least a couple of years.

I’m expecting Komatsu to report mid-teens revenue growth in FY’22 (its current fiscal year) and high single-digit to possibly double-digit growth in FY’23, and I expect this up-cycle to peak in FY’24/FY’25, though timing cyclical peaks/troughs is a fool’s errand. I also expect EBITDA margins to improve from around 14% last year to 15% this year, with a cyclical peak around 18% (below the last cyclical peak above 19% due to increasing competition in Asia).

For the longer term, I’m expecting long-term revenue growth of around 2% to 3% and mid-single-digit FCF growth, but construction and mining equipment companies rarely trade on the basis of discounted cash flow (particularly in up-cycles).

The Bottom Line

Based upon how Komatsu has traded around past upswings, a mid-$30’s peak value is still possible, and that still represents significant upside from here. I see substantially lower long-term core value, though, and trading cyclical stocks involves elevated risk – particularly when the underlying business/markets are changing, as they are with Komatsu. All in all, I think there’s upside here, but I consider it a pretty high-risk play and there are other opportunities in mining and construction that I think offer a better risk-adjusted reward.