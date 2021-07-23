izusek/E+ via Getty Images

Nearly two years ago, we first introduced our bullish case on The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT), a niche company capitalizing on the wellness and self-care trend by offering chiropractic services at an affordable price. We discussed that while the stock had run from $2 to $17, there was still the potential for significant upside ahead. Then, last October, we revisited the stock, reminding investors that the company was still set to greatly reward investors.

Today we could not have been happier with the accumulated gains, as The Joint Corp. has delivered total returns of 406% and 369% since these two articles were published, respectively. Impressively, shares have jumped from just $2 to around $85 as of today in the span of four years.

In this article, we're returning to the stock to reassess whether it's worth holding it further or if it would be more sensible to let it go.

Recent developments

Over the past year, The Joint Corp. has been focused on rapidly expanding its presence to capture more market share in its niche industry.

In January, the company acquired 69 franchised clinics and 37 signed franchise agreements for unopened clinics in North Carolina and Georgia for $2.4M.

On April 1, the company acquired eight beforehand franchised clinics, all of which are estimated to be directly accretive to the bottom line.

On June 9, The Joint Corp. opened a new corporate clinic in Virginia Beach - the first of six greenfield clinics programmed to open in Virginia in 2021 to bolster its position in the Southeast.

It's also worth noting that in May, the stock replaced Cubic (CUB), joining the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

Through a combination of acquisitions, franchising, and developing its own clinics, management continues to target its goal of having 1K clinics by 2023. During the Q1, management continued to execute its plan to accelerate growth and deliver strong results, celebrating its 600th clinic opening back in April.

Revenues came in 29% higher compared to Q1-2020, with system-wide sales growing to $77.8 million, a 28% growth Y/Y. Comparable sales for clinics that have been open for at least 13 full months grew by 21%, while financials continue to be boosted by higher franchise licenses sold. Clinics in development also grew to record levels, showcasing management's execution in reaching its 2023 target.

Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $3.5 million Y/Y, as the company's highly scalable business model starts to displays The Joint Corp.'s sky-high profitability potential. As a reminder, this is the basis of the company's business model.

In exchange for setting up a franchisee to enjoy a proven and profitable business model, the company takes a 7% royalty on gross sales, which is quite a juicy amount. Further, the franchisee pays $39.9K per license prior to year 1 sales. If this wouldn't make a great stream of current and future revenues, the company has unlocked another path of recurring cash flows by charging each franchisee $599/month in software fees.

As you may have suspected already, the company enjoys extremely high margins. Its royalties and license-based sales are almost 100% expense free, while even the software division, which does have some, also enjoys high margins. As you can see, software revenues were $760K against $140K total costs, a gross margin of around 82%. Source: 10-Q

Valuation and looking ahead

The most significant contributor to the massive shareholder returns generated since our previous articles has been the stock's prolonged valuation expansion. When we bought, The Joint Corp. was trading below 5X its forward sales, which considering the company's gigantic gross margins and revenue growth, the stock was presenting a fantastic opportunity.

However, at around 15X its forward sales, we believe that much of the "multi-bagger-phase" has materialized. The stock could still be a profitable investment going forward. Still, not as attractive as it once was.

Due to The Joint Corp.'s business model, as described earlier, the company should be able to significantly boost its profitability as it scales further. Additionally, when the company buys back one of its franchised clinics (as was the case we mentioned in the recent developments), it should be able to greatly improve its net margins. This is due to operating margins for corporate-owned clinics being around 300% higher than the franchised ones.

However, investors will still have to be quite patient, as the stock is likely to be trading at quite P/E ratios in the medium-term, even with a rapid EPS growth. This is significant because it means that the stock could undergo a valuation compression during this period due to investors taking profits or simply being willing to pay a lower multiple for The Joint Corp.

Even in a scenario in which EPS soared to around $2.00 by, say, 2024, you're still paying a 42.5 multiple on FY2024 net income, which is definitely not a cheap price.

Don't get us wrong - the company is backed by significant catalysts that should continue translating into great growth ahead. These include:

Higher advertising spending by local franchisees (see advertising revenues in the income statement above),

Successful brand-building advancements as seen by increased franchisee interest,

Synergies achieved through regional marketing co-ops,

Governments lessening COVID-related restrictions,

And an ample chunk of potential market share to be captured in a very fragmented market.

We're only saying that the stock has gotten more expensive as of lately, reducing investors' margin of safety and potential for further multi-bagger returns.

This also is reflected in the stock's deviation from analyst price targets. As you can see, during 2019 and 2020, the stock was indeed trading with a substantial upside against the average of analyst price targets. Following its extended rally, however, The Joint Corp. is currently trading with a potential downside.

Hence, while we remain optimistic about the company's future, which could indeed deliver great shareholder returns depending on its future profitability, we believe that we have realized the bulk of the stock's extended rally already. Hence, we're letting go of the stock and turn our position to neutral for the time being.