Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

Produced by Jason Appel of StockWaves, along with Rida Morwa of High Dividend Opportunities

This series of articles is intended to provide Elliott Wave and Fibonacci Pinball Analysis as an accompaniment to Rida Morwa’s High Dividend Opportunities (HDO) Service. Our goal is to provide greater context as to where price is within the trend for the opportunities being presented by Rida Morwa’s group. This will include support regions for potential entries and target regions for the bigger trend.

In our April 22 article, Where Fundamentals Meet Technicals: RQI - 6.6% Yield (NYSE:NYSE:RQI), we presented RQI, Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, displaying a tandem of solid fundamentals along with a confident technical setup. Today we're revisiting this Closed-End Fund to show a new technical opportunity in a name that is set up for long-term growth as it continues to show a smart strategy toward performance.

“One of the reasons why RQI is our "go-to" REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust Closed End Fund) CEF is that Cohen & Steers are one of the best managers in the segment and they are proving that right now. We can see that they are actively positioning the portfolio to benefit from inflation. They are moving into sectors with strong fundamentals and they tend to invest in REITs that are clearly the best in their respective segments.” - Morwa from his 6/27 article, “Picks Of The Week: The Bull Market Is Far From Over, The Most Undervalued Picks.”

Below is a table showing the breakdown of the sectors comprising the RQI holdings.

Source: C&S

Rida particularly commends Cohen & Steers’ strategy favoring diversification with healthcare real estate as its leader. In numerous articles, he has argued how investment in healthcare-related assets, in particular real estate, are strongly positioned for the present and future given an aging population and the resulting increasing demand for healthcare. These leases have heightened likelihood to perform, regardless of a variety of other market and inflationary conditions.

Even with growing concerns of rising rates, RQI’s portfolio, particularly its Healthcare and Infrastructural holdings, is positioned for growth, as those areas have high likelihood for increasing demand. Rida writes:

“RQI (RQI) has made a notable move into healthcare, a sector that is enjoying rising demand and likely to continue to enjoy very favorable fundamentals as the Baby Boomer generation ages. Similarly, infrastructure, industrial and data centers are all rapidly growing sectors where growth is rapidly outpacing any headwinds. Self-storage and apartments are sectors that benefit from very short leases, allowing rents to rise rapidly to keep pace with inflation.” - Morwa from his 6/27 article “Picks Of The Week: The Bull Market Is Far From Over, The Most Undervalued Picks.”

In another note from Rida about REITs, he says:

“REITs are benefiting from access to very cheap debt. Many REITs are also beneficiaries of higher inflation and higher demand for real estate because investing in REITs is a proxy to investing in Real Estate. Even more good news, many property REITs have been in the process of refinancing their debt, in many cases several years before it matures, to lock in lower rates and push out their maturities. This is improving the bottom line profitability for REITs and allowing them to expand rapidly. For the rest of this year and early next year, we will continue to see rising dividends and prices going up for REITs.” - Morwa from his Article “Weekly Picks July 12: Buy The Dip In Dividend Stocks!”

At current price as of the close on July 21, $15.88, RQI pays a monthly dividend yielding 6.04% annually. Additionally, shares trade at 4.27% discount to NAV.

From a technical perspective, RQI is beautifully following the path laid out for price in the April 22 article. Notice the chart below which was included in the previous update. First, price rallied up to hit the target for wave 3, $15.42, then price bottomed in wave 4, right at the top of the support box noted in the article ($13.52- $13.94), and finally wave 5 of (3) reached $16.25, exceeding the $15.91 minimum expectation.

Since the June 9 high of $16.25, RQI has consolidated in the upper end of wave (3) in a clearly corrective action. This bodes well for continuation up in wave (5). So far, price has struck the upper end of support for wave (4), $14.66-$15.42. Additionally, price has formed a micro impulsive rally off of the Monday 7/19 low, which is a signal that the wave (5) may have begun.

This is the beauty of the impulsive Elliott Wave pattern, and the RQI chart is demonstrative of the Fibonacci Pinball methodology as price bounces off the various proportional Fibonacci regions like bumpers.

In our view, any pullback from this region provides a buying opportunity to add additional exposure to this high yielding name. Should the 7/19 low be breached, larger Fibonacci support exists down to the $14.66 region, and so long as that level is not breached, we expect price to reach the $17.25 level at a minimum, with reasonable extensions up to $18.14 and potentially $19-plus. See the chart below.

Given the current technical setup which portends a minimal rally of 8% from current levels, RQI is showing another opportunity to add exposure in a monthly paying, high yielding fund at a healthy discount to its NAV.

As you can see, the goal for the relationship between StockWaves and HDO is to provide greater context for the opportunities being presented by HDO. We continue to feel this relationship will hugely benefit both StockWaves and HDO members going forward.