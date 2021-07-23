TonyBaggett/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NYSE:NEM) released its second-quarter 2021 results on July 22, 2021.

Newmont posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $0.81 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021, up from $0.43 per diluted share the same quarter a year ago. However, gold production was not stellar, in my opinion.

Second-quarter highlights:

Source: Presentation

Let's compare gold production 2Q'20 versus 2Q'21:

Stock Performance

Newmont Corp. is part of my long-term selected gold miners with Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD), Agnico Eagle (NYSE: AEM), and Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL). Newmont has slightly outperformed the group and the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX) in 2021. However, the stock is down 6% on a one-year basis.

Data by YCharts

The investment thesis

The investment thesis for Newmont has not changed, despite wild fluctuations of the price of gold entering a period of stabilization around $1,800 per ounce.

The company presents an excellent long-term investment due mainly to its pristine balance sheet and stable long-term production outlook.

Furthermore, the company pays a 3.64% dividend yield, one of the highest and secured payouts in the gold industry.

However, despite this apparent solid profile, it is crucial to trade short-term about 30% to 35% of your long-term NEM position to profit fully from this increasing volatility.

CEO Tom Palmer said in the conference call:

We generated operating cash flow of nearly $1 billion and free cash flow of $578 million of which 97% is attributable to Newmont. In May, we completed the acquisition of GT Gold, consolidating our position in the highly perspective Golden Triangle District of British Columbia. And last week, we announced the approval of Ahafo North project, expanding our existing footprint in Ghana and adding more than 3 million ounces of gold production over a 13-year mine life.

Newmont: Financials and Production in 2Q 2021. The Raw Numbers

Newmont 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 2Q'21 Total Revenues in $ Billion 2.37 3.17 3.38 2.87 3.07 Net income in $ Million 344 839 824 559 650 EBITDA $ Million 1,156 1,547 1,622 1,370 1,572 EPS diluted in $/share 0.43 1.04 1.02 0.70 0.81 Cash from operations in $ Million 664 1,597 1,686 841 993 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 280 296 398 399 415 Free Cash Flow In $ Million 384 1,301 1,288 442 578 Total cash $ Billion 4.12 5.47 5.83 5.76 4.81 Long-term debt in $ Billion 6.03 6.03 6.03 6.03 5.48 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.40 0.55 0.55 0.55 Shares Outstanding (diluted) 805 806 806 802 803

Source: Company 10-Q filing

Note: Historical data since 2015 are available only for subscribers.

Part 1 - Gold Production Details

1 - All-In Sustaining Costs or AISC

All-in Sustaining Costs or AISC (co-product) had decreased this quarter to $1,035 per ounce from $1,097 per ounce the same quarter a year ago. I would be thrilled if Newmont can reduce it a little more to the $950-$960 range.

2 - Presentation of Newmont Gold Production in Two Charts

Gold production was 1,449K Au Oz, and total gold equivalent production was 1,752K Au equivalent Oz or GEOs. This quarter was another so-so production but up 15.5% from the record low produced in 2Q'20 and slightly higher sequentially.

Gold Production in 2Q'21 per producing mine, including Goldcorp and the JV Barrick/Newmont (Newmont owns 38.5% in the JV).

Note: Gold equivalent (co-product metals) comes from Penasquito mine and Boddington mine for a total of 303K GEOs in Q2.

Rob Atkinson said in the conference call:

Boddington achieved near record quarterly mill performance, reaching nearly 11 million tons process during the second quarter. And we continue to expand the use of the gold industry's first autonomous haul fleet. And today, we are operating 20 trucks in the south pit and we remain on track to deploy the entire fleet of 36 trucks by the end of quarter three. The efficiencies from autonomous haulage coupled with improved performance from the mill will continue to drive performance at Boddington.

3 - Long-Term Outlook and 2020 Reserves

Source: Presentations montage

Gold production will increase from 5.9 Moz in 2020 to 6.5+ Moz in 2021 through 2025. Great visibility. Additionally, the company expects 1.2 M to 1.6 M GEOs per year.

AISC will be between $800 and $900 per ounce.

CEO Tom Palmer said in the conference call:

We are on track to achieve the midpoint to low end for production and the midpoint to high input costs. Production remains back half weighted for the year with approximately 53% expected in the second half of the year.

Part 2 - Balance Sheet and Commentary

1 - Newmont Revenues were $3.07 Billion in 2Q'21

Revenues were $3.07 billion, and net income was $650 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in 2Q'21 (including discontinued) compared to a profit of $344 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, the same quarter a year ago. The adjusted net income was $0.83 per diluted share or $670 million.

Revenue repartition per metal mined in 2Q'21.

Gold price realized increased by $99 per ounce this quarter compared to 2Q'20. The gold price was $1,824/Oz in 2Q'21.

2 - Newmont reported a 2Q'21 Free Cash Flow of $578 million

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operations minus CapEx.

NEM's trailing yearly free cash flow is substantial, with $3,608 million, with a gain of $578 million in 2Q'21.

The massive free cash flow led the management to keep the quarterly dividend to $0.55 per share in 2Q'21, a cash cost of $1.76 billion annually, which is easily covered by free cash flow.

3 - Newmont's LT debt (including current) was $5.48 billion at the end of June with a liquidity of $7.6 billion. Lease and other financing obligations amounted to an extra $677 million.

Total cash is $4,805 million, and long-term debt of $5.48 billion (including current but not including lease and other financings)

However, the company has a different way of calculating net debt, using only cash and cash equivalent, not including investments, and adding leases and other financing obligations.

Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA at 0.2x. Total liquidity in 2Q'21 of $7.6 billion.

Part 3 - Technical Analysis (short term)

Note: The chart has been adjusted for dividends.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant.

NEM forms a descending triangle pattern with resistance at $62.1 and support at $59.25. The trading strategy is to sell between $62 and $67, about 30% of your position, and wait for a retracement between $59.5 and $59 to accumulate again.

In general, NEM is an excellent proxy for gold, but this characteristic has not been apparent recently. Instead, the gold miners dropped significantly. The gold price traded between $1,780 and $1,820, perhaps because the new COVID-19 variant could bring chaos in the mining sector and a drop in production again.

Rising inflation is a constant puzzle, and the gold price fluctuates depending on the Fed's action.

If the Fed decides not to act against inflation and believes it is only a temporary phenomenon, the gold price stays above $1,775 per ounce. I believe it is the most probable scenario.

However, if inflation continues strong, the Fed may be forced to act sooner than expected. In this case, the gold price will drop below $1,700 per ounce, which will hurt NEM. In this case, NEM could drop below $54.

However, I see this unbalance as an opportunity to accumulate on weakness. This status quo period may continue for a few months. Thus, accumulate slowly and do not forget to take profits regularly.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!