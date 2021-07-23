daboost/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The+121.14% rise of Xiaomi's (OTCPK:XIACF) (OTCPK:XIACY) stock since my May 2020 article is prima facie evidence that Seeking Alpha remains the best platform for investing ideas. Xiaomi deserves a spot in your growth-focused portfolios. Xiaomi's growth story is still getting stronger. Canalys Group's preliminary 2Q 2021 global smartphone report revealed Xiaomi's smartphone shipments grew +83% Y/Y. The chart below is why I am highly confident that Xiaomi's stock will again trade near its 52-week high of $4.76.

(Source: Canalys.com)

Xiaomi's stock is a buy because it is improving on the already-impressive Q1 smartphone momentum of+62% Y/Y. The second-quarter of the year does not have the seasonal Christmas shopping boost. Going forward, Xiaomi's quick outpacing of Apple (AAPL) convinced me that Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) will also get dethroned soon by Xiaomi. There's only 2% market share difference between Samsung and Xiaomi.

Xiaomi's market share in Q1 was only 14%. It rose to 17% in Q2. Xiaomi shipped out 28.8 million smartphones in Q2 2020. Multiply this by +83% and we get 52.7 million Xiaomi smartphones got shipped in Q2 2021. This is greater than Xiaomi's Q1 2021's shipment of 49 million.

(Source: Canalys.com)

Smartphone revenue accounts for 61.89% (152.2 billion RMB/245.9 billion RMB) of Xiaomi's annual sales. Any industry event that shows improvement in Xiaomi's smartphone business is compelling reason to go long on its stock.

We should take advantage of the-12.22% 6M performance of XIACF. Do it so before the majority starts boosting XIACF again to $4.

Xiaomi Is A Growth Star Performer

XIACF or XIACY IS a strong buy because it's a growth star performer (5-year revenue growth is 29.12%). We should take advantage of this growth stock's relative undervaluation. Xiaomi still has lower TTM P/E valuation than Apple or Tesla (TSLA).

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Apple's 5-year revenue growth average is only 5.12%. Chinese or not, fast-growing XIACF deserves a P/E closer to AAPL's 32.85x. There's bias against Xiaomi when you consider its high-growth revenue performance only gave it a TTM Price/Sales valuation of 2.07x while APPL gets 7.63x.

Xiaomi's excellent investment quality is also thanks to its strong balance sheet. The low 5% hardware-margin approach of Xiaomi has made it profitable and cash-rich. Xiaomi touts a total cash position of $14.42B, while its total debt is only $3.21B. Xiaomi's TTM net income is $3.97B. This is higher than Lenovo's (OTCPK:LNVGY) $1.21 billion.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Xiaomi deserves a higher Book Value Per Share than 0.78. Unlike Apple, it is not burdened with a total debt load of $134.75 billion. Xiaomi is selling enough of its products, it has no need for short-term debt. Xiaomi has a TTM Levered Free Cash Flow of $4.24 billion. Xiaomi is rich enough to design its next-gen custom processors.

Xiaomi Can Use Tesla Technologies

Unlike Apple, Xiaomi also has a very clear $10 billion strategy for electric vehicles. Xiaomi is already a well-diversified tech company. The screenshot below does not even include Xiaomi's brand of computers, TVs, and other smart appliances. For the past four years, Xiaomi has been selling its own Electric scooter.

(Source: Mi.com)

Electric vehicles might just give Xiaomi a Tesla-level (TSLA) adoration from investors. CEO Musk did say Tesla won't file patent suits against other firms using Tesla technologies. Xiaomi can use Tesla patented technologies to create electronic vehicles designed by Jony Ive that runs on MIUI 13 Android Auto operating system.

Go long on Xiaomi because it might soon sell $8k to $15k mass market versions of the $39k Tesla Model 3. Tesla will remain the luxury EV leader while Xiaomi can start becoming the king of poor man's EV.

The 160 billion ego of Elon Musk can inflate further if Lei Jun (net worth is around $25B) notifies him that Xiaomi will use Tesla technologies for its upcoming entry-level EV cars. Xiaomi's $10 billion investment on EVs is a timely bet on the fast-growing global EV market. Allied Market Research projects that the world's EV industry is growing at 22.6% CAGR and it will be worth $357.81 billion by 2027.

Xiaomi became the No. 1 TV vendor in China and no.3 in 36 other countries. Xiaomi can also become no. 1 entry-level EV vendor in China/South East Asia.

Why Xiaomi Is Beating Apple And Samsung

Xiaomi is destined to become the world's No.1 smartphone vendor. Its low 5% margin approach to hardware marketing is something Apple or Samsung cannot imitate. Xiaomi offsets the low hardware margins by operating its own app store. Xiaomi has also matured beyond its direct online selling business. Xiaomi has put up thousands of retail stores during this pandemic period. Xiaomi is also operating flagship stores on online marketplaces like Lazada.

The +83% Y/Y Q2 increase in Xiaomi smartphone shipments is because it can afford to sell 5G smartphones at P7,990 ($158.79). Samsung's long reign as no. 1 in smartphones will soon be over.

(Source: Lazada.com.ph)

POCO is the global brand of Xiaomi for entry-level and mid-range smartphones. Xiaomi is emulating the example of BBK Electronics, which owns the OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, Iqoo, and Realme smartphone brands. Mi is the brand for higher-priced Xiaomi products. POCO and Redmi are Xiaomi's brands for more affordable products. BBK Electronics is now actually Xiaomi's fiercest rival, not Apple and Samsung. BBK imitated the low-margins-hardware strategy of Xiaomi. Years ago, BBK's initial smartphones under OnePlus were high-margin flagship phones.

The low-margin approach to selling 5G smartphones/devices plays nicely with the growing deployment of 5G network infrastructure. I live in a very backward town in the Philippines. Our municipal legislators compelled Smart Communications to upgrade its cellular service to 5G last July 4. My point is that political bosses can compel any telco to upgrade their 4G cell sites to 5G even in sparsely-populated areas (money-losing because too few paying customers). Politicians are more attractive to voters when they strong-arm telcos to accelerate their 5G deployments. Anything that boost 5G deployment is a catalyst for Xiaomi smartphones.

(Source: Councilor Maricel Foronda)

Cheap 5G smartphones from Xiaomi gets a giant tailwind when telcos like Smart Communications offers unlimited 5G prepaid 30-day data plans for just P799 ($15.98). This amazing 5G data deal is again thanks to the political willpower of President Duterte.

Conclusion

The relative undervaluation of Xiaomi against Apple and other industry peers is worth exploiting. The stock market is hostage to the irrational exuberance or gloom-and-doom emotions of investors. By publishing this analysis here at Seeking Alpha, I expect many investors to become exuberant again on XIACF or XIACY. Xiaomi rules over the entry-level market for smartphones.

Xiaomi is also disrupting the premium ($400 and up) market comfort zone of Apple. Xiaomi sold 10 million premium phones outside China last year. Samsung and Apple will find it harder and harder to sell their $1,000 phones. Xiaomi is selling P20,990 ($420) premium 5G phones. Xiaomi also sells its latest flagship Mi 11 Pro for as low as $728.

Stronger sales of higher-priced smartphones/gadgets will eventually help Xiaomi improve its TTM net income margin to above 11%. Going forward, selling electric vehicles can also boost this to above 13%.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Xiaomi's growing profitability is also thanks to its low 14.54 billion yuan ($2.24 billion) annual marketing budget. Samsung's annual marketing budget is $9.7 billion.

Xiaomi's growing smartphone business is safe. Xiaomi is not among Pres. Biden's revised list of Chinese firms included under Executive Order 13959. Huawei is still under Biden's new E.0. 14032. Xiaomi has nothing to worry about Huawei smartphones disrupting its rise to becoming the no. 1 in global smartphone shipments. Huawei's spun-out brand, Honor does not have the global brand power of Huawei, Xiaomi, Vivo, or Oppo.

The $10 billion investment in electric vehicles might eventually help Xiaomi replicate Tesla's 5-year revenue YoY average growth rate of 52.80%. Lei Jun knows that selling smartphones and smart appliances is not enough for him to catch up with Elon's 160 billion net worth.

Lastly, the smartphone exit of LG Electronics is another tailwind for Xiaomi. One less rival gives market leader Xiaomi an extra market share to grab.