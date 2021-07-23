ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

Synchrony Financial's (NYSE:SYF) stock has performed extremely well so far this year, as it has outperformed the broader market by ~16 percentage points over the last 7+ months.

Data by YCharts

Synchrony's stock performance has been great so far this year, but I believe that the stock still has room to run. In my opinion, shareholders should consider staying the course with their SYF shares, as I believe the company is well-positioned for 2022 (and beyond).

The Latest, Solid Results And The Growth Is Real

On July 20, 2021, Synchrony reported Q2 2021 operating results that beat the top- and bottom-line analyst estimates. The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.12 (beat by $0.72) on revenue of $3.3bn (beat by $800mm).

Source: Q2 2021 Earnings Slides

Highlights from the quarter:

NII was down 2% YoY, as payment rates were high and delinquencies were low (positive factors from a credit perspective)

The efficiency ratio came in at 39.6% (up from 36.3% at Q2 2020), and net charge-offs declined to 3.57% (from 5.35% at Q2 2020)

The company returned $521mm of capital to shareholders in Q2 2021, which brings the YTD total to $849mm

Adjusted EPS of $2.12, which was aided by an almost $900mm reserve release

Additionally, the company reported strong digital and consumer performance metrics for the quarter.

Source: Q2 2021 Earnings Slides

Any way you slice it, there is a lot to like about the company's most recent operating results, but, in my opinion, the most important takeaway should be the fact that Synchrony's growth profile appears to be improving as the company tries to put the pandemic in the rearview window.

The Growth Is Real

Synchrony reported broad-based growth across its platforms, as the company's total purchase volume grew by an impressive 35% YoY.

Source: Q2 2021 Earnings Slides

During the conference call, management highlighted the fact that the company's strong purchase volume growth reflected a 33% increase in purchase volume per account. Moreover, the management team spent a considerable amount of time talking up how their recent operational realignment is already having a positive impact on its growth businesses.

The flat YoY loan receivable balances (note: loan growth has been an issue for most financial institutions this quarter) and lower YoY interest and fees were largely a result of the negative impacts of elevated payments and lower delinquencies. Simply put, consumers are in a great position at this time (more on this below). However, management expects for these factors to start leveling off over the next few quarters.

These growth metrics are encouraging from a long-term investor's perspective but, looking ahead, I believe that the operating environment for Synchrony should continue to improve over the next few quarters. Of course, barring a broader market meltdown.

We've heard it from many different sources but, make no mistake about it, the consumer is strong.

Source: CreditSights

And while there are serious questions about what the labor market will look like in the future, it is important to note that the unemployment rate continues to tick lower and we're already seeing wage growth slowly rising, which both are encouraging signs as companies try to position themselves for a post-pandemic world.

Source: Economic & Market Update, JPMorgan Asset Management

And let's not forget about all of the "free money" that is currently in the system. The stimulus money, including the recently released child tax credit, is having a significant impact on the consumer, as consumer spending on goods and a resurgence of spending on services are aiding a GDP recovery from the decline caused by the pandemic.

Source: Economic & Market Update, JPMorgan Asset Management

At the end of the day, it is hard to deny the fact that Synchrony should be operating in an improving backdrop as it enters the second half of 2021.

Valuation

Synchrony's stock is trading at more attractive levels based on its own historical metrics.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, SYF shares are trading at a discount when compared to its peer group.

Data by YCharts

Synchrony's stock would be trading in the mid-$50 range if the company traded in line with its peers. Synchrony will not all of a sudden start trading in line with its peers, in my opinion, but I do believe that the gap should begin to close if the company's management team is able to stay out ahead of the asset quality concerns. To this point, what's encouraging is the fact that Synchrony's Q2 2021 asset quality metrics showed significant YoY improvements (remember, this company's asset quality metrics have been a major concern since March 2020).

Source: Q2 2021 Earnings Slides

This "catch up" trade will take time, but, if you ask me, a lot of the risk is already baked into the current stock price.

Risks

Synchrony Financial's asset quality concerns could come back into focus after the economy starts to slow down and the bull case would definitely be negatively impacted if this were to happen. The company's charge-off rates were creeping higher in late-2020, but I do not believe that this is a major risk, at least at this point in time. I would, however, closely monitor Synchrony Financial's asset quality metrics through at least 2022.

Additionally, key partnership losses [e.g., PayPal (PYPL)] would have a significant impact on Synchrony's business prospects.

Bottom Line

Synchrony operates in a growing industry that has promising long-term business prospects. And it helps the bull case that management has been able to properly position it for the post-pandemic world (and yes, the delta variant has me wondering if it is premature to be using the phrase "post-pandemic"). There was a lot to like about the Q2 2021 results, especially the growth metrics, but I believe that the company's future looks even brighter. Moreover, it is important to note that management is now paying you more to be patient (the company returned $521mm to shareholders in Q2 2021 alone) while the story plays out.