This hasn’t been an easy year so far for Geely Auto (OTCPK:GELYF) (OTCPK:GELYY), as the company has been hit by the well-published shortage in auto semiconductors, a softening Chinese auto sector, and a faster fall-off in sales of older models. The shares have rebounded some since my last update, but the year-to-date performance has still been pretty disappointing, with the roughly 12% decline lagging XPeng (XPEV), BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) and Great Wall (OTCPK:GWLLY), while outperforming Tesla (TSLA) and Nio (NIO).

I do believe better days are in store for Geely. The company’s newer products continue to outsell the overall Chinese auto market, particularly the Lynk & Co. (“Lynk”) brand, and the company has multiple upcoming new launches that should reenergize sales volumes. I’d also note the well-received launch of the first model under the all-EV Zeekr (or “ZEEKR”) brand. While the Chinese auto market is intensely competitive and the corporate structure of Geely isn’t the best for shareholders, I still believe there are decent return prospects here and this remains a name to consider for investors who want exposure to the Chinese auto market at a reasonable valuation.

A Disappointing Run Of Sales Numbers

Since my last update on Geely, the monthly sales numbers have been disappointingly weak, with year-over-year declines in April, May, and June. For the first six months of the year, domestic volumes are up about 13%, or about half of the increase in the Chinese market as a whole.

The biggest culprit behind the weakness is a faster than expected fading off of older models, with models like the Vision X6 and Dihao GS down more than 40% and double-digit declines for other models like Vision X3 and Xin DiHao. While newer models have done well, and the Lynk family has seen almost 63% year-over-year growth in volume (versus the 27% market growth year-to-date), the new models aren’t large enough yet to offset the declines in legacy products, and that is being further compromised by supply constraints from the semiconductor shortage.

Investors likely won’t see the financial results for the first half for another month or so, but the impact of these trends isn’t likely to be positive. Although newer models are more profitable, there are still start-up costs involved and many are still sub-scale in terms of production volumes. Accordingly, I do think there is some risk to earnings expectations, though many analysts have already started to adjust their numbers.

The EV Strategy Still Looks Good

Although I previously expressed my disappointment that Geely’s parent company decided to create a new all-EV business (Zeekr) in which the listed company has just a 51% stake (and which saw a model that was supposed to be launched under Geely transferred over), the initial product of this new venture looks good.

The new Zeekr “001” compares favorably to models from Tesla and Nio in terms of range and acceleration, and the price (RMB 281K to RMB 360K) is quite competitive, making this a pretty good value-for-money offering in the higher-end Chinese EV market. While design is subjective, I’d also argue the styling of the car is pretty attractive, as seen below.

This is the first of what should be many future launches under the Zeekr name, and the company has also recently stepped up some of its investments in R&D (including an investment in Ningbo Viridi, a manufacture of EV components relating to the powertrain) to further accelerate model development. This first Zeekr should begin selling in October and I would expect follow-on model launches in 2022 and 2023.

Mixed Trends Elsewhere

As mentioned above, Geely is undergoing a product transition, and one that I would argue hasn’t been particularly well-managed or well-communicated to the Street. While phasing out lower-end models makes sense given the highly competitive Chinese market, the impact of these declines could have been better communicated by management, assuming that the sharper declines haven’t taken them by surprise as well.

Given that pressure, I will definitely be listening for management’s commentary on what, if any, impact recent component shortages will have on the planned launches scheduled for later this year, including two new Geely-brand cars, a new Lynk, and the first Zeekr.

I think it is also worth noting that the company recently (June 28) announced that it had withdrawn its proposed A-share listing that would have raised RMB 20B. The company didn’t really need the cash, and this was more about broadening and diversifying the shareholder base. Still, given rumors that the regulators determined that Geely wasn’t sufficiently innovative enough to merit a listing on the Sci-Tech Board, it’s arguably a modest hit to sentiment.

The Outlook

The strongest bullish arguments for Geely continue to revolve around the direction in which the company is moving – building out more EV model offerings and moving away from more value-priced models towards the mid-range and low end of the premium markets. While there has been year-to-year choppiness, Geely has continued to gain share in the Chinese market, and I believe the closer collaboration with parent-owned Volvo announced earlier this year will pay off in a faster development process, more efficient sourcing, and enhanced export sales, with Geely able to sell Lynk in Europe through the existing Volvo network.

While Geely has been missing sell-side sales volume targets, my numbers for 2021 were lower than most of the sell-side to start with, so I haven’t seen the need to make particularly significant changes. I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in excess of 9% as Geely continues to gain share in the Chinese market and slowly starts building a business in developed markets like the EU (and maybe, eventually, the U.S.). I’m also expecting FCF margins in the high single digits over time as Geely leverages that shared relationship with Volvo, helping drive double-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Geely shares offer around 20% near-term appreciation potential and a longer-term annualized return potential in the high-single digits after that. While the company doesn’t enjoy the buzz that some of its pure EV competitors do, and the Chinese market is intensely competitive, I think the company has made more progress than it gets credit for in the market. There are issues with the corporate structure that investors should be aware of (the split between the parent company and the listed company), but that doesn’t preclude future outperformance, and I believe this is still a name to consider.