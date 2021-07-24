Okea/iStock via Getty Images

Mueller manufactures products used in the distribution and measurement of water. When water travels from a utility’s treatment plant to our homes, it passes through miles of pipes. On the way, about 20% of the water is lost to leaks. Mueller’s products help utilities ensure that water gets distributed more efficiently and uncontaminated.

Water utilities are their largest customers at 60-65% of revenues. Most of their sales to utilities are steady and recurring in nature as they are needed for critical repair and replacement.

About 25-30% of their sales are tied to housing and 10% are to gas utilities.

Roughly 90% of their sales are domestic, with the remainder in Canada.

Investment thesis

Mueller Water is a high-quality company, trading at a reasonable valuation with a long runway of growth. The stock is a water play driven by pent-up demand from decades of underinvestment in our water infrastructure. Flint Michigan being an example. The stock also has free call options on water technology and an infrastructure bill.

Why is Mueller a good business?

Fundamentally, a good business has high returns on invested capital that are sustainable. Mueller has averaged 30% ROIC over the last four years. These high returns are protected primarily by the high switching costs.

Mueller operates in two segments - infrastructure and technology.

The infrastructure segment manufactures valves, hydrants, and a broad range of pipe repair products. Infrastructure is a $900 million business with 35% gross margins and 20% operating margins. This business has high incremental margins of over 30% due to the fixed cost nature of their operations.

Fire hydrants make up $200 million of this segment’s sales. Mueller has a 40% market share in an oligopolistic hydrant industry. Mueller’s large installed base of fire hydrants protects them from competition because of high switching costs. Utility customers tend to stick to one supplier to maintain the same operating procedures across their system as well as to efficiently manage their inventory of tools and spare parts. Mueller also leverages their installed based to drive recurring sales of replacement parts.

Valves, used to control pressure and flow in the distribution of water, make up about $600 million in sales. Valves are interchangeable among different manufacturers. However, utility customers are sticky. They tend to stay with their historic brands as the benefits of trying a new valve aren’t worth the risk of potentially disrupting their critical water network. Further, utilities aren’t sophisticated customers. There are 50,000 water utilities in the country. Only a few hundred of them are publicly owned.

The tech segment provides products and services that help utilities diagnose, measure, and monitor the delivery of water. More specifically, they provide meters, leak detection, and pipe condition assessment products. This segment is an $80 million business that burns about $5 million in EBITDA. Utilities customers are slow to adopt new technologies. Muller has had a tough time proving their technologies. They need scale and a wider acceptance to reach profitability. This segment can also be viewed as R&D. Their strategy has been to apply these technologies to the infrastructure segment’s products.

Why is the stock cheap?

Mueller has premium industrial EBITDA margins of 20%, a long runway of growth in the water space, and a healthy balance sheet. The stock trades at only 12.3x this year’s EBITDA. Companies with these characteristic trade at higher valuations. Their closest peer, Xylem, trades at 25x EBITDA. Although Xylem is a superior company, the valuation gap shouldn’t be this wide.

Over the past three years, a confluence of factors masked Mueller’s earnings potential. Starting in 2018, there was a mini housing downturn that weighed on one of their largest end markets. This was compounded by the Trump tariffs, where material costs rose faster than price, causing a timing mismatch that contracted margins. In 2019, management revealed that they have been underinvesting in their facilities over the years, and now need to increase capital spending. The company also had a tax liability issue which has since been resolved. Right when they were getting past these issues, Covid hit. A theme that held back the stock over the past few years is the lack of progress in their tech segment.

Free call option: tech

Frankly, the tech segment has been disappointing over the last few years. The stock gets penalized for the tech segment as it operates at a loss, depressing their overall profitability. However, there’s an asymmetric payoff here as the downside is priced in, but the upside isn’t.

While I’m not getting my hopes up, Mueller is up to something interesting in the tech space. They are incorporating software into their hydrants. These “smart hydrants” can collect data from hundreds of devices within a 100 feet radius. This is significant because utilities have a blind spot in their vast network of pipes. Hydrants are a natural node to diagnose the network as they are more or less evenly distributed throughout the system.

Having one platform will allow for better communication and data insights. With disparate technologies running on different software, data is often siloed off between departments, making it harder to realize correlations.

Mueller faces substantial hurdles to adoption. They released the smart hydrant in December 2020, and are in various stages of pilot programs with municipalities. Utilities are notoriously slow to adopt new technologies. Competitors are also trying to create their own platforms.

Mueller is reducing friction in the adoption process by being open sourced and allowing older hydrants to be easily upgraded. The smart hydrants can come equipped with Mueller’s own leak detection and pressure sensors as well as their competitors’. Most hydrants dating back to 1975 can also be easily upgraded. There’s no need to dig a hole in the ground and buy a new hydrant. Existing hydrants just need to replace the cap on top of the device.

Free call option: infrastructure

An infrastructure bill will not only provide direct funding, but will give water utilities the confidence to make long-term upgrades to their network. We don’t know if an infrastructure bill will ultimately get passed, but there’s only upside from here as it’s not baked into estimates.

One of Biden’s top priorities is to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. In early July, the House passed a $760 billion transportation and water infrastructure bill. The name is very telling here. The bill includes about $120 billion for drinking water programs and another $50 billion for wastewater infrastructure.

The White House and Republicans are still negotiating. We won’t know how the bill will ultimately look or if it even becomes law. But it’s reasonable to assume that there will be some funding for water if a bill becomes law.

Valuation

I estimate that Mueller Water will be worth $65 per share in ten years, 4x the current stock price of $15, equating to a CAGR of 16%.

Below are my assumptions and model. My long-term framework isn’t meant to be precise year to year, but I believe it is correct in direction and magnitude.

Revenues should grow 5% on average per year. Utilities should continue to grow in the mid-single digit range driven by pent-up demand from decades of underinvestment and steady repair and replacement products. Growth here would accelerate if Congress passes an infrastructure bill.

Housing, their second largest end market, should grow in the mid-single digits too. There’s a shortage of single-family houses just as family formation is accelerating with the millennials.

Sales will also be aided by innovation and new products. The company is spending $130 million on three projects to modernize their manufacturing facilities. One of the projects, which was recently completed, allows them to manufacture large valves. Historically, the company made small valves that were under 12 inches in diameter. Urbanization is driving a greater demand for larger valves.

EBITDA. I estimate that EBITDA margins will increase from 20% today to 25% in ten years. This is primarily driven by high operating leverage. Mueller has structural incremental margins of 35-40% due to the fixed cost nature of their operations. On top of the operating leverage, the modernization upgrades will create efficiencies that are expected to yield 50 bps of annual margin expansion over the next few years. There’s potentially even more margin upside if Mueller can turn around their loss-making tech segment.

Stock buybacks. I forecast that Mueller will generate $1.7 billion of free cash flow over the next 10 years. About $500 million will be paid out as dividends and the rest will be used for share buybacks. Over the last four years, Mueller bought back $100 million worth of stock, and there’s $145 million left under their current buyback program. If Mueller uses all its free cash flow to buy back stock (treating dividends like a tax adjusted synthetic buyback), and assuming they pay 10% more for the stock every year, they can buy back 40% of the company.

Return on capital. I estimate that Mueller will make $170 million of additional NOPAT in 2030. The company is going to outlay $675 million in capital ($600 million in capex and $75 million in working capital) over the next ten years to support this increase in NOPAT. That equates to a return of 25%, consistent with their current return profile.

I derived a $65 future price target by averaging the low and high-end scenarios as shown in the table below. While the high-end valuation of 20x may seem excessive, there is precedent as their closest peer, Xylem, trades at 25x.

Risks

Housing is currently running hot, but it’s cyclical and sensitive to interest rates. Any downturn in housing will negatively affect their second largest end market.

Higher raw material costs, particularly steel, can contract margins. Commodity prices are surging due to the better-than-expected reopening. Mueller might not be able to increase prices to keep up with raw material costs. This dynamic played out with the Trump tariffs in 2018. However, this would be a transitory issue as pricing eventually catches up to costs.

Customer-concentration risk. Two distributors make up a third of Mueller’s sales. With 50,000 utility customers spread throughout the country, Mueller depends on their distributors’ vast footprints to reach them.

Conclusion

Mueller is a quality company with high returns on capital protected by high switching costs. The company has decades of growth and reinvestment opportunity ahead, driven by the past neglect of our water infrastructure. Further, we have two free call options in the form of technology and an infrastructure bill that can accelerate growth.