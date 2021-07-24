fpm/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Oh what a ride it has been for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:PEN) over the previous 8-12 months. The recall of its JET 7 Xtra Flex catheter back in December 2020 was certainly a kink in the neurovascular play's armour, which resulted in considerable short-term downside around that time. We were uncomfortable holding back then, so we trimmed 85% of the position and waited on the sidelines until things started to add up technically again, as fundamentally, nothing really changed to the company's core business, by estimation.

Additionally, an extensive short research presentation conducted by QCM Research made its way around investor circles detailing the impacts of the Xtra Flex catheter, which was central to the short thesis on Penumbra at that time. QCM's research certainly was a catalyst for the downside move around December/July by our estimation.

Alas, PEN has since ironed the creases out in its growth engine, and we are of the firm belief that the recall was only a minor setback in the company's journey. Besides, the charts are proof in themselves - shares are up 50-60%% since the low's in December/January. Adjusting for the volatility over this period to now, returns are still 21.5% in the green, implying a risk to reward ratio of 1:21. It was an immediate V-shaped recovery for PEN on the charts, a recovery that only took 2 months before PEN set new all-time highs. This shows the strengths and kind of investor attraction behind this name. Pure short-activists have a hard time against names like PEN, when the product offering is wide and has adequate reach in several adjacent markets.

Exhibit 1. PEN single-year price performance

Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

We are again long PEN shares after re-entering in mid-January as our momentum indicators began shooting signals through the roof. Fundamentally, we are adamant not too much changed for the company after the catheter recall. But, the love for its stock certainly had. Nonetheless, holding a contrarian flavour to one's thinking, we remain bullish on the longer-term aspects of PEN's investment case, and believe each of its vascular segments are each meaningful compounders with interesting economics tied into the mix.

As such, there is a lot to love about PEN shares and the company itself as we walk through the remainder of FY2021. Much of the company's future earnings potential is underscored by new product launches, ongoing strength in its peripheral segments, in addition to normalising neurovascular trends. There are several key inflection points investors must consider in the PEN investment debate that we will discuss throughout this analysis.

Included in that list is ex-US revenues looking to post a modest to strong sales recovery, especially in Japan, something that was integral to the overall short thesis on PEN outside of its catheter debacle. Hence, we remain aligned with bullish commentary on the name, and reinstate coverage with a buy rating. From here, we will look to take out at least 3-4 price targets before considering rebalancing the position within the portfolio (provided allocations remain within stipulated portfolio rules).

Pipeline has depth and high conversion potential

PEN's pipeline seems the most glaringly apparent growth lever to the company's forecasts over the coming periods, by estimation. Each segment has the potential to be a meaningful compounder for the company, and we feel successful launches will drive a lengthy tail of asset returns for the company in periods to come. We also believe this is under-reflected in the company's share price, particularly upcoming launches like the Lightning 7 catheter this year, and especially the Thunderbolt narrative.

Additional inflection points from product launches include the launches of Lightning 12 for deep vein thrombosis ("DVT") in Q3 and for pulmonary embolus ("PE") in Q4 this year. PEN has indicated an outside US launch of Lightning 12 in H2 2021 also. We also will expect to see launches of RED 62 later this year, in addition to readouts from opportunities in the REAL segment, which we have discussed in previous analysis on this name.

Adding to the momentum here, is that PEN received Chinese regulatory approval of the ACE 68 reperfusion catheter this quarter, and will begin the rollout of its next generation reperfusion catheter both later this year. This is well overlooked by the market at this point, by estimation.

Exhibit 2. PEN share price V-shaped recovery took only 2 months to set new all-time highs

Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal; Hummingbird Insights exclusive research

This fundamental momentum weighs in heavily on the investment debate and must be heavily factored into PEN's valuation on a forward earnings basis. PEN's FY21 guidance calls for 17–19% growth at the top, or $695–705 million, which is a huge up-step from FY2020 actuals of $592 million. Even the lower end of guidance falls more in line with PEN's historical growth figures. To illustrate, prior to the anomaly of FY2020, PEN recorded a normalised growth schedule in audited revenues of 34.4% per year from FY2015–19'. This backdrop is bolstered by cumulative growth forecasts in the global medical technology industry to reach 25% by FY2024/25'.

Consequently, we estimate PEN's growth narrative to converge back to the upside, back towards its normalised growth figures (but not quite there yet) over the coming 5-year period. This represents a significant unlocking of shareholder value by estimation, especially as we model CFFO to return at pre-pandemic levels of ~$30 million. We anticipate PEN to at least hold its share of the peripheral and neurovascular markets as well, given the multitude of upcoming product offerings, and the excitement around its REAL portfolio.

Exhibit 3. PEN time-series price performance vs peers

Source: Hummingbird Insights

We are confident in the state of affairs in PEN's end-markets especially given 2 physician surveys conducted by BTIG and JP Morgan that give unique hands-on insights to the feeling around PEN's forecasts. The "broad takeaway net-positive" according to JP Morgan's results. We've confirmed as much in our own conversations with providers over the last 6 months. BTIG's survey results leave us equally as bullish, as the narrative in the market is that physicians still prefer PEN's offerings, and that we can expect a sustained period of uptake in utilisations as we walk through the coming few years.

Let's not forget that management have been, by our estimation, overly cautious in guidance given the Xtra Flex recall, and this also leaves the high probability of earnings surprises over the coming quarters and for FY2021 also. Empirical evidence corroborates that names that deliver earnings surprises realise share price appreciation for an average of 13 weeks post earnings, and this also plays heavily into the bullish outlook for PEN shares in our thesis.

Penumbra's end markets will realise balanced underlying growth into FY2025

We note that device usage in stroke outcomes came in at ~65% of FY2020 volumes, 10 percentage points above the 55% recorded back in FY2018, according to BTIG and JP Morgan's surveys. We also note that peripheral vascular device trends are set to produce a meaningful drift towards stand-alone devices, and a shift away from CDT and combination therapies, a fact that has been established in these circles for some time now.

The survey also indicated strong uptake in mechanical thrombectomy ("MT"), suggesting that on average, MT adoption has grown and will grow at CAGR ~16% from FY2019 into FY2021. PEN management have assumed MT penetration at ~22% from FY2020 and this isn't an unreasonable expectation, by our estimation. In addition, improving technologies, greater stroke and transient ischemic attack awareness, plus higher standards of care are additional drivers for an accelerated rate of adoption in the wider MT segment over the coming years, and this will reflect positively on PEN shares in our view.

Offsetting the strengths here is the crowded catheter space which PEN may struggle to gain additional market share. It needs an above-market growth pattern to achieve this. We note several market participants, including Becton, Dickinson (BDX), Stryker (SYK), and Medtronic (MDT), who are each large players in the space will all compete for PEN's referral networks. Added to this is the Xtra Flex catheter recall, which may be a headwind to drive adoption over the coming periods as well.

Compounding this sentiment is that the neurovascular segment may face additional headwinds to adoption, given the requirement to establish deep referral networks in the first place and that this is an educational play as much as anything. REAL and its constituents require demonstration, hinging largely on reps converting at the top line from these efforts.

Exhibit 4. PEN forward estimates (Hummingbird Insights model)

Source: Hummingbird Insights

Offsetting this point, the REAL portfolio is an exciting compounder with very interesting economics tied into the mix. This is immediately bolstered by the fact the "augmented and virtual reality in healthcare and therapy market" is poised to deliver a CAGR of 32% until FY2023, and a further CAGR of 27.2% into FY2028. PEN has effectively leveraged its expertise in stroke-based interventions over recent years, by expanding into post-stroke rehabilitation via this segment.

PEN released the REAL system into rehabilitation clinics throughout Q3 2020, and we await further commentary on this segment in the next earnings call to fully speculate on its penetration. Nonetheless, PEN continues to innovate around the concept, integrating a tele-health component, thereby enabling continued service delivery even in the face of large sigma events that would otherwise halt clinic-based rehabilitation.

REAL uses virtual reality ("VR") to provide its rehabilitation service. REAL's therapeutic route works by simulating real-world functional stressors, in order to produce neuroplastic changes via synaptic and axonal remodelling within the cortical tissue of the brain. Specifically, we are referring to the motor cortex, prefrontal cortex and other higher brain centres that are eliminated in a stroke. There have been 93 randomised-controlled trials and over 480 journal articles supporting the use of VR in rehabilitative medicine, thus, it stands to reason PEN is well centred to capitalise on this emerging trend in healthcare.

Exhibit 5.

Source: Hummingbird Insights

REAL's economics are equally as interesting, as mentioned. There is no capital outlay required for the system, which means the asking price of ~$1,400 per month of service is realised in cash to the company, with no gross-to-net discount schedule (as there are no middle players). This compounds with the additional build-ins that are required to perform the rehabilitation, such as training bands that link into the platform, at a cost of ~$80 apiece.

Our deep dive into this market reveals that on average, patients receive 7 consultations in the acute phased of stroke rehab in conventional inpatient/outpatient settings. The REAL platform provides a follow-on to rehabilitation post-discharge, thereby offering clinicians additional revenue opportunities that are embedded into this asset. Then, as results are immediately posted to the cloud, the multi-disciplinary team covering a patient's rehab is well informed and has immediate access to the data in real-time.

Our research also shows that patients undergo 10-12 weeks of post-discharge rehabilitation – at a minimum – in the sub-acute phase of recovery following a stroke. These rehab sessions are typically distributed across a panel of 1-3 consultations a week. Undoubtedly, in our view, third-party providers will pay for REAL services for this amount, given the added advantages of at-home rehab and the propensity to scale up rehab sessions past 3x weekly. The possibilities of group-based rehab are also included in the REAL platform, thereby enabling scale in the service delivery, something that is otherwise impossible to achieve in face-to-face, individual consultations.

There is clear upside for clinicians that is embedded into the possibility of providing multiple patients rehab at the one time for clinicians. Plus, there are large chunk of facilities that qualify for REAL installations (ex-acute phase rehab providers). There are over 45,000 of these locations, that will benefit greatly on the back of what REAL has to offer. Think residential living facilities, aged care facilities, long-term rehabilitation providers and even special schools.

Valuation

The company traditionally has a low conversion rate of FCF from revenues, and therefore, we opt to use a more cleaner forecasting measure in gross profit multiples to value PEN shares. Empirical evidence does corroborate gross profit as a cleaner forecasting tool due to its ledger position on the income statement. Additionally, earnings and EBITDA multiples are in the stratosphere for this name, and don't provide an accurate scope of PEN's valuation by estimation. Nonetheless, investors should consider the dislocation in multiples on the earnings, FCF and EBITDA levels relative to the peer group.

However, the company's debt-agnostic business model has yielded a debt ratio of only 9% and common equity to total assets of ~78%. Thus, we feel equity holders have good control over the balance sheet, and this must be factored into the valuation debate also. Given the propensity for rates changes in the real economy over the coming periods, PEN's sensitivity to any shift here would likely be unrealised at the company level and therefore also the shareholder level. We like the capital structure, and feel it weighs in heavily here, by estimation.

Exhibit 6. PEN Credit Summary

Source: PEN SEC Filings; Hummingbird Insights

At present, PEN trades at 26x TTM gross profit, aloft normalised 3-year values of 12.5x. Additionally, shares come in at 13x forward sales estimates, on an FCF yield of -$0.93. The company also has $6.65 in TTM cash per share, with a book value per share of $17.96.

We set a valuation of 26x our FY2021 gross profit estimates of $463 million. The choice of multiples is justified from sentiment around PEN's end-market exposures, new product launches, innovation around the REAL segment and other catheter segments, and its history of very high double-digit growth schedules (which we feel the company will converge to from FY2021). Here we arrive at a price target of $325, ~18% upside potential on today's market open.

Assigning the same 26x multiple to our FY2022 gross profit estimates, then discounting this at a rate of 12.5%, we set a price target of $347. Taking the arithmetic mean of the 2 yields a valuation of $336, ~22% upside potential that we feel is under-reflected in PEN shares at present. We will look to hit these 3 assigned price targets and potentially an additional target further down the line before considering rebalancing the position to the downside.

Note, the choice of discount rate reflects the opportunity cost of holding the broad index plus long-term inflation. We are opting to leave the risk-free out of this one; due to the pathetic yield on this instrument and its ETFs we wouldn't be going anywhere near the 10-year at this stage (we are seeking yield in equities and MBS's instead).

Further considerations

Shares have more than recovered from the lows at the end of last year, with a massive tick to the upside back in healthy ranges of $240-$260. Shares have been largely range bound in this period to date, except for a downside move that occurred around May this year. Here, shares breached the key support level at around $250-$255.

Shares have since made a recovery back to the upside, testing the resistance level at $290, but have kissed that mark and haven't been able to surface above that ceiling. We can see upward momentum in the squeeze on the mouth of the ascending triangle on the chart below, where shares have just ticked above the support level at $260+ over the last 3 daily candles.

Exhibit 6. PEN 12-month price action

Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

Shares are trading above the 200DMA but are lagging the other two key moving averages. The key resistance point for PEN shares is the $290 level, but shares must first break the $270 mark and punch through the ichimoku cloud in order to confirm this run. Observing PEN's previous respect to the cloud, we see that with each downside move where shares trade a significant portion below this range, this is immediately followed by an extended move to the upside.

Investors can observe this pattern history from trading zones in September 2020, December to 2022 January 2021, and in May-June 2021. Currently, shares are below the cloud, but steaming in that direction, and if we see this trend hold over the coming 3 to 4 months, we feel price action should respect the previous confluence observed with the Cloud. Therefore, we believe current levels still present an adequate entry point for return seekers in this market.

Exhibit 7. PEN Technical setup

Source: Author's Bloomberg Terminal

In Short

Penumbra is back on the radar after a V-shaped recovery on the charts even after the Xtra Flex catheter recall back in 2020. We are long PEN shares and reiterate our buy rating on the name, and believe it is worth investigating if seeking exposure to peripheral vascular and/or neurovascular sectors in one's portfolio. We have a price target of $336 on PEN shares, and view the market is largely under-reflecting the series of upcoming inflection points in PEN's growth narrative.

We look forward to providing additional coverage on this name, which has managed to fend off all the short coverage, completely laying to rest the short thesis from short activists. This demonstrates the investor following behind this name, and the propensity of the name to recover even in the face of adversity.

Note: The author(s) of this report have held previous careers in neurosurgery, rehabilitative medicine, and vascular neurology, and are thus qualified to make the respective assertions observed throughout this report regarding human neurology, anatomy, vascularity and general physiology.